An expert says these are the itchy scalp treatments you need to try

If you’ve ever suffered an itchy scalp you know how hard it is to resist scratching. It’s even more frustrating when that scratching causes your scalp to flake.
Itchy scalps can be caused by a variety of issues, including dryness, dandruff, skin sensitivity or medical conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. In turn, these can lead to irritation, inflammation, and discomfort. Whatever the cause, the symptoms can make everyday activities feel daunting, whether styling your hair or even just wearing dark clothing.
Luckily, there are a range of treatments available that can help to soothe and restore scalp balance. Whether you prefer homespun remedies or chemical solutions, finding the right treatment can make a huge difference.
The best person to recommend these treatments? A scalp expert. From nourishing oils to soothing shampoos, these are the solutions that trichologist (the professional term for a scalp expert) Deborah Maguire recommends for relief and comfort.
Meet the expert
Deborah Maguire is a qualified trichologist as part of the Association of Registered Trichologists. Since 2022, she has worked as co-founder of her own salon, Love Hair, where she offers clients 1:1 scalp consultations and, in 2024, she then co-founded a hair thickening supplements brand called Seed & Soul.
Why is my scalp so itchy?
Maguire tells The Independent that your scalp may be itchy for several reasons but it’s predominately caused by “dandruff, dryness, allergic reactions, product build-up, fungal infections, or conditions like eczema or psoriasis”.
She explains that over-the-counter hair dye and bleach can be a culprit, too. Even as can something as simple as hydration can affect dryness. Maguire says that itchy scalps are “directly related to the health of our ‘gut garden’, which is why the food we eat plays an important role in hair health”.
What is dandruff?
“Dandruff is caused by an overgrowth of a naturally occurring yeast on the scalp, leading to flaking and sometimes itchiness,” explains Maguire. She adds that “flaky skin is not the same as dandruff which, though it’s also flaky, is a fungal infection.” Maguire says dandruff is “often exacerbated by factors like stress or an oily scalp”.
Maguire says that “infused with helichrysum and organic aloe vera, this shampoo gently cleanses while soothing irritation and redness. It’s perfect for itchy, stressed scalps and I absolutely love its fresh, clean scent.” She finds that the hint of fennel has a gentle and refreshing effect.
Key ingredients: Moisturising peanut oil, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants, soothing chamomile extract, alcohol (can be drying)
Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes
“This organic oil is infused with neem, rosemary, and hemp to nourish the scalp, restore balance, and reduce dryness and flakiness,” says Maguire. She praises its use for scalp massages and, for those not familiar with neem, explains that it “strengthens hair with keratin, fortifying, softening, and renewing brittle strands.” As for the chamomile extract and rosemary oil, they work to sooth, balance and invigorate the scalp.
Key ingredients: Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, moisturising sweet almond oil, antioxidants, hydrating jojoba oil, soothing lavender oil
Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes
Though branded as a massage oil, Maguire says that this oil “deeply hydrates dry scalps, reduces itchiness, and promotes relaxation with its calming aromatherapy benefits.” This is largely thanks to its key ingredient, Cotswolds lavender, which has a soothing effect.
“This shampoo is a dermatologist-approved formula that gently removes flakes and soothes irritation, offering relief for sensitive scalps,” says Maguire. She vouches for the brand and claims that its commitment to effective, research-driven solutions leads to this formula “providing lasting comfort and helping to maintain a balanced, healthy scalp.”
Key ingredients: Strengthening Rahua tree nut oil, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C, star anise, mango sugar (helps to bond oil proteins to hair)
Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes
For fans of natural cosmetics, Maguire recommends Rahua’s scalp exfoliating shampoo, which is “made with 100 per cent natural ingredients like organic star anise.” Maguire finds that “this gentle scrub effectively removes buildup while soothing the scalp.”
Key ingredients: Vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin D, fragrance, exfoliating silica
Cruelty-free and vegan: Cruelty-free but not confirmed vegan
Christophe Robin’s purifying scrub detoxifies the scalp using sea salt and, says Maguire, “soothes itchiness with natural hydration.” While she confirms that the brand’s products deliver results, she also suggests itchy scalp sufferers make small lifestyle changes. Maguire recommends drinking more water and consuming more fruits and vegetables.
Key ingredients: Vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, antioxidants, safflower seed oil (rich in omega-6 fatty acid), moisturising sweet almond oil, anti-inflammatory rosemary leaf oil, soothing aloe vera
Cruelty-free and vegan: No
Kiehl’s is a beloved brand in the beauty industry and, as Maguire echoes, “a trusted one, known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.” The Kiehl’s magic elixir boasts a sensitive skin-friendly formula free from sulphates and, according to Maguire, “is infused with coconut and salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and soothe dry, flaky scalps for a healthier, balanced feel.” Frustratingly, this product can be a little tricky to get hold of, so you need to be fast to find it in stock.
Neal’s Yard Remedies rosemary and cedarwood hair treatment
Size: 50g
Key ingredients: Vitamin E, fatty acids, antioxidants (all from coconut oil), anti-inflammatory lavender oil, antiseptic cedar wood oil, scalp-stimulating rosemary leaf oil
Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes
Citing Neal’s Yard Remedies’ hair treatment as “great for managing symptoms,” Maguire enjoys how the included rosemary, cedarwood and coconut oil work to “hydrate and soothe dry, itchy scalps.” Plus, at just £11.50, it’s one of the lower priced solutions on the market. However, it’s sold in 50g tubs, so you might find that you quickly run out.
“Yes,” says Maguire, “stress can disrupt the scalp's natural barrier, increasing sensitivity and causing itchiness.”
“Stress is not to be underestimated,” she warns, making clear that it can cause an increase in cortisol and adrenaline. In turn, she continues, “this triggers inflammation, which can exacerbate issues like dandruff and make your scalp itchy.”
Can an itchy scalp cause hair loss?
“Chronic scratching can damage hair follicles, weaken strands and lead to hair breakage and loss,” explains Maguire. However, there are signs to look out for: “Damage to the hair follicle can sometimes be seen in the hair, as they develop a different texture to normal, and can become wiggly or coarse.”
Can dandruff cause hair loss?
Technically no, says Maguire. That said, given that there’s common correlation between dandruff and scratching, “the scratching it triggers can damage hair follicles and weaken the scalp.” What’s more, if left untreated – Maguire reports – “it can actually cause so much congestion that it doesn’t allow for new follicles to penetrate through, preventing new growth.”
Can hair dye cause an itchy scalp?
Dissecting the ingredients of hair dye, Maguire explains that dyes can cause itchy scalps “because they usually contain chemicals like ammonia and PPD.” Plus, she adds, “No permanent tint will work without the use of a developer, which is basically a hydrogen peroxide. This of course is going to have some level of dehydration.” Her suggestion? Look to ammonia-free dyes and always patch test prior to use.