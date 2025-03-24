An expert says these are the itchy scalp treatments you need to try

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’ve ever suffered an itchy scalp you know how hard it is to resist scratching. It’s even more frustrating when that scratching causes your scalp to flake.

Itchy scalps can be caused by a variety of issues, including dryness, dandruff, skin sensitivity or medical conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. In turn, these can lead to irritation, inflammation, and discomfort. Whatever the cause, the symptoms can make everyday activities feel daunting, whether styling your hair or even just wearing dark clothing.

Luckily, there are a range of treatments available that can help to soothe and restore scalp balance. Whether you prefer homespun remedies or chemical solutions, finding the right treatment can make a huge difference.

The best person to recommend these treatments? A scalp expert. From nourishing oils to soothing shampoos, these are the solutions that trichologist (the professional term for a scalp expert) Deborah Maguire recommends for relief and comfort.

Meet the expert

Deborah Maguire is a qualified trichologist as part of the Association of Registered Trichologists. Since 2022, she has worked as co-founder of her own salon, Love Hair, where she offers clients 1:1 scalp consultations and, in 2024, she then co-founded a hair thickening supplements brand called Seed & Soul.

Why is my scalp so itchy?

Maguire tells The Independent that your scalp may be itchy for several reasons but it’s predominately caused by “dandruff, dryness, allergic reactions, product build-up, fungal infections, or conditions like eczema or psoriasis”.

She explains that over-the-counter hair dye and bleach can be a culprit, too. Even as can something as simple as hydration can affect dryness. Maguire says that itchy scalps are “directly related to the health of our ‘gut garden’, which is why the food we eat plays an important role in hair health”.

What is dandruff?

“Dandruff is caused by an overgrowth of a naturally occurring yeast on the scalp, leading to flaking and sometimes itchiness,” explains Maguire. She adds that “flaky skin is not the same as dandruff which, though it’s also flaky, is a fungal infection.” Maguire says dandruff is “often exacerbated by factors like stress or an oily scalp”.