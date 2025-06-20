Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis fans have been waiting since 2009 for brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to play together again. With the Live 25 tour kicking off on 4 July in Cardiff, the wait is nearly over.

The Gallagher brothers have made no secret of their estrangement over the years, so the reunion tour is shaping up to be a huge event. Despite Oasis fever in full swing, Noel and Liam haven’t even been pictured together since the announcement – until now.

Building hype for the tour, a picture was posted on the Adidas Instagram with the Britpop duo sporting official merchandise from an exclusive collaboration. Inspired by styles that Oasis wore in the Nineties, the collection features everything from the iconic three-stripe T-shirts to matching tracksuits and jackets.

Starting from £45, there are even bucket hats, Liam’s headpiece of choice. Naturally, pieces are already selling out fast as fans curate their comeback tour wardrobe.

Tickets for the Oasis comeback tour went on sale with unprecedented demand. If you were one of the lucky few who secured them, then lean into the Britpop revival by shopping the best styles from Adidas x Oasis.

Adidas tour bucket hat: £45, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

Liam Gallagher was regularly seen sporting a bucket hat in the Nineties, and you channel his style with this Adidas take. Available in five finishes – navy, green, tan, black and blue – only the black and stone khaki colourways are still in stock. Made from cotton twill with a band around the crown, the curved brim is designed to keep the sun out of your eyes, but also scores you style points.

Adidas tour three stripes T-shirt: £45, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

This vintage-inspired tee features Adidas’ iconic three-striped design, boasting a slim fit and faded finish. Crafted from soft and lightweight cotton, it features the Adidas and Oasis logos.

Adidas tour firebird track top: £85, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( adidas )

Adidas’ track tops were a signature of the Nineties. This one from the Oasis collaboration is inspired by the archive, with pale blue, burgundy, black and navy colourways available. The zip-up style features three stripes down the arms, a high neck, elasticated cuffs and the Adidas and Oasis logos.

Adidas tour firebird track tracksuit bottoms: £75, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

Another good choice for the Live 25 tour are the firebird tracksuit bottoms. With a straight leg cut, the bottoms feature three stripes down the leg, zip pockets and an elasticated waistband. The trefoil logo and Oasis logo make them a great piece of memorabilia.

Adidas tour long sleeve three stripe top: £55, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

An Adidas core style, this long-sleeve T-shirt has been given an upgrade for the Oasis tour. Featuring a slim fit and a contrasted hem, the style is infused with a vintage feel. The cotton fabric is sure to be breathable and soft, too. Available in four finishes, choose from red/white, blue/navy blue, black/white and off-white/black.

