The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Oasis x Adidas drops in time for the band’s reunion – these are the pieces to buy as stock sells out fast
Shop bucket hats, track tops and more
Oasis fans have been waiting since 2009 for brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to play together again. With the Live 25 tour kicking off on 4 July in Cardiff, the wait is nearly over.
The Gallagher brothers have made no secret of their estrangement over the years, so the reunion tour is shaping up to be a huge event. Despite Oasis fever in full swing, Noel and Liam haven’t even been pictured together since the announcement – until now.
Building hype for the tour, a picture was posted on the Adidas Instagram with the Britpop duo sporting official merchandise from an exclusive collaboration. Inspired by styles that Oasis wore in the Nineties, the collection features everything from the iconic three-stripe T-shirts to matching tracksuits and jackets.
Starting from £45, there are even bucket hats, Liam’s headpiece of choice. Naturally, pieces are already selling out fast as fans curate their comeback tour wardrobe.
Tickets for the Oasis comeback tour went on sale with unprecedented demand. If you were one of the lucky few who secured them, then lean into the Britpop revival by shopping the best styles from Adidas x Oasis.
Adidas tour bucket hat: £45, Adidas.co.uk
Liam Gallagher was regularly seen sporting a bucket hat in the Nineties, and you channel his style with this Adidas take. Available in five finishes – navy, green, tan, black and blue – only the black and stone khaki colourways are still in stock. Made from cotton twill with a band around the crown, the curved brim is designed to keep the sun out of your eyes, but also scores you style points.
Adidas tour three stripes T-shirt: £45, Adidas.co.uk
This vintage-inspired tee features Adidas’ iconic three-striped design, boasting a slim fit and faded finish. Crafted from soft and lightweight cotton, it features the Adidas and Oasis logos.
Adidas tour firebird track top: £85, Adidas.co.uk
Adidas’ track tops were a signature of the Nineties. This one from the Oasis collaboration is inspired by the archive, with pale blue, burgundy, black and navy colourways available. The zip-up style features three stripes down the arms, a high neck, elasticated cuffs and the Adidas and Oasis logos.
Adidas tour firebird track tracksuit bottoms: £75, Adidas.co.uk
Another good choice for the Live 25 tour are the firebird tracksuit bottoms. With a straight leg cut, the bottoms feature three stripes down the leg, zip pockets and an elasticated waistband. The trefoil logo and Oasis logo make them a great piece of memorabilia.
Adidas tour long sleeve three stripe top: £55, Adidas.co.uk
An Adidas core style, this long-sleeve T-shirt has been given an upgrade for the Oasis tour. Featuring a slim fit and a contrasted hem, the style is infused with a vintage feel. The cotton fabric is sure to be breathable and soft, too. Available in four finishes, choose from red/white, blue/navy blue, black/white and off-white/black.
Got Glastonbury tickets? Check out our festival packing list