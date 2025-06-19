12 best flip flops to nail this summer’s minimalist shoe trend

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Once reserved for beach holidays, the humble flip flop has had a makeover for summer 2025. From stylish leather iterations and chunky silhouettes to jelly materials and thong heels, the latest flip flops are just as wearable in the city as they are at the seaside.

Riding the Y2K revival, the flip flop had a moment in the sun a few years ago when chunky silhouettes and platform soles were the fashion fixation. The latest revival nods to the Nineties, with barely-there styles, leather fabrics and summer-ready shades. Poster girls from the decade like Caroline Basset Kennedy and Jennifer Aniston styled theirs with straight leg jeans or slip dresses, while designers like Calvin Klein and Jean Paul Gaultier even sent flip flops down the runway.

But we have The Row to thank for the flip flop’s fashion accession. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz has worn the luxury fashion label’s Ginza or rubber styles, styling with a summer dress or tailored trousers.

Equally minimalist but far more in budget, Havaianas are having a renaissance (yes, the rubber sandals from your childhood family holidays). Trending styles can barely stay in stock after Gigi Hadid collaborated with the brand.

Completing your summer capsule wardrobe, slimline flip flops are the perfect minimalist complement to an oversized shirt, wide-leg linen trousers or maxi sun dress. All that’s left to do is book a pedicure.

How we tested

The styles were worn as everyday shoes and on holiday ( Daisy Lester )

From affordable high street takes to investment pairs, I’ve tried and tested the best flip flops to invest in this summer and beyond. Whether it’s an everyday staple, a practical beach pair or elevated style for evening attire, I wore these flip flops on holiday, in the city, to smart events and even on a dog walk. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality, and, of course, comfort, these are the best flip flops to invest in right now.

