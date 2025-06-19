12 best flip flops to nail this summer’s minimalist shoe trend

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The latest revival nods to the Nineties
Once reserved for beach holidays, the humble flip flop has had a makeover for summer 2025. From stylish leather iterations and chunky silhouettes to jelly materials and thong heels, the latest flip flops are just as wearable in the city as they are at the seaside.
Riding the Y2K revival, the flip flop had a moment in the sun a few years ago when chunky silhouettes and platform soles were the fashion fixation. The latest revival nods to the Nineties, with barely-there styles, leather fabrics and summer-ready shades. Poster girls from the decade like Caroline Basset Kennedy and Jennifer Aniston styled theirs with straight leg jeans or slip dresses, while designers like Calvin Klein and Jean Paul Gaultier even sent flip flops down the runway.
But we have The Row to thank for the flip flop’s fashion accession. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz has worn the luxury fashion label’s Ginza or rubber styles, styling with a summer dress or tailored trousers.
Equally minimalist but far more in budget, Havaianas are having a renaissance (yes, the rubber sandals from your childhood family holidays). Trending styles can barely stay in stock after Gigi Hadid collaborated with the brand.
Completing your summer capsule wardrobe, slimline flip flops are the perfect minimalist complement to an oversized shirt, wide-leg linen trousers or maxi sun dress. All that’s left to do is book a pedicure.
From affordable high street takes to investment pairs, I’ve tried and tested the best flip flops to invest in this summer and beyond. Whether it’s an everyday staple, a practical beach pair or elevated style for evening attire, I wore these flip flops on holiday, in the city, to smart events and even on a dog walk. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality, and, of course, comfort, these are the best flip flops to invest in right now.
Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend shoe. Where flip flops are concerned, she turns to the best brands that combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still a timeless investment.
Though less than £20, the gold-tone ring detailing on this pair from H&M elevates them beyond standard flip flops. Brown continues to be on the moodboard for summer 2025, and the sandals come in a rich chocolate hue, as well as burgundy, black and white. Characterised by their rounded toe and flat soles, the narrow foot straps have a faux-suede finish for a textured look.
The chunky metal ring connects the straps between the toes. The extra slim sole might not be designed for uneven terrains, but are supremely comfortable for strolls, whether you’re out for lunch on holiday or enjoying a barbecue with friends. The barely-there look is bang on trend and keeps feet cool on hot days. When it comes to styling, the flip flop’s neutral tones will complement everything in your wardrobe.
Whether you wear them poolside or to brunch, Asos’s flip flops pay homage to the jelly shoe revival. The simple black style is characterised by its rounded toe, V-shaped straps and a flat sole. Made from PVC material, these flip flops boast a smooth and soft finish that I was pleased to find prevents them from rubbing.
My only gripe is that they’re surprisingly heavy on your feet, which some people may not like. But the stiff material ensures that the flip flops are durable and sturdy. The fact that they’re waterproof only adds to their beach holiday appeal – they’re perfect if you just need some slip-on shoes for the pool or the beach.
Owing to their sheer comfort, practicality and waterproof credentials, Havaianas have long been a staple of summer holidays (there’s a reason why every airport has the brand in duty free). Now, Havaianas is enjoying a renaissance thanks to high-profile collaborations with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as the fashion chain Zara.
There are hundreds of styles to choose from, ranging from square toe silhouettes to patterned finishes. But if you’re keeping things simple, the “top” style sets you back just £23 and comes in an array of vibrant colours to liven up your summer wardrobe. Reliably comfortable thanks to the lightweight design and soft rubber upper, the sandals are complete with a non-slip sole for various terrains. Their appeal lies in their laidback look, whether styled with breezy linen co-ords or a bikini and kaftan. You can choose between the on-trend tomato red or bright butter yellow, but there are plenty of colours to browse.
Studded sandals are a breakout trend for summer 2025. In fact, Gimaguas has even collaborated with Havaianas on a studded collection of flip flops – now completely sold out, of course. If you missed out, Mango have the perfect alternative in the form of these sandals.
Made from cow leather, the sandals are featherlight with a sleek square toe and thong sandal strap. Detailed with eyelets over the strap and footbed, they tick every box for the perfect summer evening shoe. Despite their edgy look suggesting otherwise, I found these incredibly comfortable.
Paying homage to the 2000s, this wedge pair of flip flops from Topshop offers the perfect compromise between a daytime and evening shoe. Characterised by twin straps and a slip-on silhouette, the heels boast a flattering mid-wedge heel.
The crossover design of the straps keeps the big toe comfortable and prevents the shoes from digging in or slipping off. A great option for beach parties or countryside weddings, the flat wedge also serves to stop you sinking into the sand or grass. The black finish means they’ll slot easily into your evening wear wardrobe, whether styled with slinky slip dresses or linen minis.
Beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, Noughties-style platform flip flops are a failsafe choice. Structured enough to wear to the office but perfectly airy for alfresco dinners on holiday, Schuh’s Tanisha flip flops fit the bill. The smooth black leather exterior is teamed with a block sole and exaggerated toe thong, while cross stitching elevates the simple design.
The footbed is nicely cushioned, and the sole itself is supportive enough to withstand uneven terrains or stomping in the city. It’s worth noting they aren’t the most lightweight owing to the oversized design, so walking in them can take a little getting used to. Persevere, as they’re a hero footwear addition, whether styled with a black mini dress like Jenner or a strappy top and knee-grazing skirt, like Hadid.
Infused with the same chic, pared-back look as luxury label The Row, Russell & Bromley’s leather flip flops will prop up your summer wardrobe for years to come. Though pricey, the flip flops feel premium thanks to the smooth and supple leather design and chic, slim straps.
The silhouette is as minimalist as it gets, but the red finish makes them a style statement in their own right. Complete with a slim brown leather sole, they’re a dream to wear thanks to the soft material and streamlined, lightweight feel. Whether poking out of wide-leg linen trousers or styled with shorts and a lace cami top, you can’t go wrong. The only real issue is the price.
New Look reliably delivers a purse-friendly take on the latest trends. These barely-there flip flops are designed with Nineties-inspired thong straps and a flattering rounded toe. Available in a timeless off-white and a luxurious tan finish, the flip flops have an ultra-slim sole for a minimalist look.
The faux leather material is soft, and the design remains snug on your feet as you walk. Best of all, I found that they pass the all-day test for comfort thanks to a fully cushioned footbed and flexible sole that works with you as you move. Offering stellar value for money at less than £10, these flip flops will be wearable summer after summer.
Don’t knock ergonomic footwear brand Fitflop until you try it. I was lured in by their wellies, and now my loyalty has been cemented with the flip flops. The Gracie style is a departure from the brand’s usual shoes, which tend to feature chunky soles containing its supportive, cushioning technology. Though the sole isn’t as slim as trending Nineties’ styles, the shoes are perfect if you want support that rivals your favourite pair of trainers.
The anatomically shaped footbed helps with arch support and balances the body's alignment as you walk. Featuring the classic flip flop cross-strap, the real leather is soft against your foot. The sole is super grippy and durable, making them a great choice for city dwellers or those looking for a shoe to take them for day-to-night on holiday. Available in a minimalist black, playful leopard print suede or timeless light tan, they’re perhaps a little less stylish than some options on the list, but they’re incredibly comfortable.
Anything croc-embossed always feels expensive. Case in point: this pair of £19.99 flip flops from H&M. The chic style is available in a rich burgundy hue, classic black, on-trend chocolate brown and a playful metallic. The shiny coated finish, square toe and slim thong straps add to the design’s luxurious feel.
Considering the price, I was impressed with the level of comfort they offer thanks to the evenly cushioned sole. Just bear in mind that while the straps look sleek, they can begin to dig in after a couple of hours of wear, but like most high street faux leather shoes, the material softens over time.
If you’re after a dopamine hit, try orange over the more ubiquitous butter yellow colour this season. Nodding to the jelly shoe revival, this fun style from River Island boasts a statement chunky look thanks to the tube thong strap and exaggerated sole.
Characterised by their round open toe and shiny PU finish, these flip flops are anything but minimalist. When it comes to fit, I found that they are slightly heavier than leather styles, but the PU material is soft and cooling against your feet. Plus, they’re waterproof (within reason) and can be wiped clean with a cloth, so they look box fresh for longer. I’m envisioning them with a poplin maxi skirt in the office and denim jorts on holiday.
These thong sandals from Next are a dream to wear. Available in a modish tomato red finish and statement snake print, or more minimalist black and brown, the flip flops feature the brand’s signature “forever comfort” insoles for cushioned comfort.
The leather upper and square toe give them a sophisticated look. The thong straps are minimalist but not too thin, ensuring they don’t dig in and instead hug the curvature of your foot. Helpfully, they’re available in a standard/wide fit and an extra wide fit, as well as half sizes up to size 9 - all for less than £30. The red finish is my go-to for livening a neutral summer outfit.
H&M’s ring-detail flip flops belie their affordable price tag. Comfortable, stylish and minimalist, the Nineties-inspired shoe is sure to complete your summer capsule wardrobe. For something more practical but equally cool, Havaianas’s top style in tomato red will serve you just as well on holiday as it will in the city. When it comes to evening wear, Mango’s flip flops nail the studded trend while Topshop’s wedge shoes look effortlessly stylish.
Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best vegan trainers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in