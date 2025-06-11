Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lyma’s laser claims to ‘make skin look younger’ – but does it actually work?

As a 58-year-old with pigmentation and marionette lines around my mouth, I was keen to test the tool

Jane Druker
Wednesday 11 June 2025 19:51 BST
I used the Lyma laser every day (for about 10 to 20 minutes at a time) for the initial recommended 12-week period
I used the Lyma laser every day (for about 10 to 20 minutes at a time) for the initial recommended 12-week period (iStock/Jane Druker)

Used by the likes of Dita von Teese and Cynthia Erivo, and named a top invention by Time magazine, the Lyma laser is a torch-like beauty tool that claims to be able to make your skin look younger within three months.

It works by emitting low-level laser therapy (LLLT) via an infrared light, which, according to Lyma’s founder, Lucy Goff, gives “chemical energy to each skin cell promoting rejuvenation and renewal to actively reverse the ageing effect. Light energy is absorbed by the mitochondria of each skin cell – like a battery pack – causing skin to repair and activate regeneration which makes you appear younger.”

This cutting-edge technology promises transformation for all skin types and a range of concerns, including ageing and sagging, scarring, hyperpigmentation, redness and blemishes. Essentially, it is said to flip a genetic switch in just 12 weeks, but does it really work? And is it worth its £2,000 price tag?

As a 58-year-old with pigmentation on my forehead and marionette lines around my mouth, I was keen to put it to the test. Trialling it for three months, I wanted to see if it could turn back time and act as the magic wand I’ve been looking for, giving me more youthful skin without any pain.

How I tested

I used the Lyma laser every day (for about 10 to 20 minutes at a time) for the initial recommended 12-week period. Consistency is key, and I followed the brand’s instructions, applying the Lyma oxygen mist and serum first to get a clean canvas and ensure good gliding action when using the beauty tool. Then, I used the flat infrared tip of the tool to lightly massage my face, paying more attention to areas of concern.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Jane Druker is a beauty journalist who has reviewed everything from the best eye creams and serums to night creams for IndyBest. Particularly interested in whether products will perform well on more mature skin, Jane has factored this into the assessment of the Lyma laser, to see how it fares day to day and over a three-month period, offering her honest verdict on the device.

Lyma laser starter kit

Lyma laser starter kit
  • Starter kit includes: Lyma laser, 40ml oxygen mist, 50ml oxygen glide serum, case, cleaning sponges, wipes, rechargeable battery, charging dock
  • Why we love it
    • Skin quality visibly improved within weeks
    • Easy to use
    • Portable
  • Take note
    • Very expensive
    • Time consuming

The process

The Lyma laser starter kit includes an oxygen mist and oxygen glide serum, which needs to be applied to the skin prior to using the device – the brand recommends six pumps of the oxygen mist followed by six pumps of the serum.

lyma-laser-review-indybest-independent (1)
I used the laser for 10 to 20 minutes every day for 12 weeks (Jane Druker)

The first time I used the tool, I did so gingerly. But after 12 weeks of use, I have progressed to a more vigorous massage technique, which leaves my skin flushed but the redness calms down within minutes. I use the infrared tip of the device to massage my jawline, chin and around my mouth, before moving the tool over my cheeks, from the centre back towards my ears, then hovering over larger pigmentation spots for three minutes at a time. I also use it vertically up and down my neck and then sweep across my décolletage as I have plenty of crepey skin there.

The device is small and easy to hold, and the process is entirely painless. The tool is easy to use, so you can watch TV while giving your face a morning workout.

The results

I started to see results after three weeks of using Lyma’s face tool, at which point, friends even started commenting on my fresh and youthful complexion.

lyma-laser-review-indybest-independent (2)
While it didn’t eradicate my fine lines entirely, my complexion looks more supple and radiant now (Jane Druker)

It didn't entirely eradicate my fine lines or pigmentation but it did reduce them, so instead of being in the foreground they faded to the background. I’m also convinced that it improved the elasticity of my skin, and my face looks more supple and radiant now.

The daily face and neck massage also worked to increase blood circulation and had a positive impact. As well as making my skin look healthier and feel more plump, a good lymphatic massage is an act of self-care, which is always something positive to invest in.

All in all, I think it delivers on the youthful you promise and I’ll continue to use it.

  1.  £1,999 from Lyma.life
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Lyma laser

There is no doubt my skin looks more radiant and bouncy after using the Lyma laser, but do I feel problem areas have been obliterated? Well, no – my pigmentation is still obviously there and my wrinkles at this stage of the ageing game are quite deep-set. However, the quality of my skin is visibly improved after using this beauty tool. That being said, the price is prohibitive, so whether the Lyma laser is right for you will depend on how much you’re prepared to splurge.

