L’Oreal’s telescopic mascara has taken over TikTok, so we found out what makes it so special

False lash effect or flimsy flop? We put the heavily debated product to the test

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 02 February 2023 16:51
This mascara is causing quite the stir online

(The Independent)

TikTok has taken over as the place to go to for beauty product recommendations, make-up tutorials, skincare secrets and much, much more. From skin cycling and colander curls to fake freckles, the app really has it all.

This time around though, it’s not so much a trend, as it is one particular product. And if you’ve taken a look at the platform over the past couple of days, you’re sure to have seen it...

We are of course talking about the L’Oreal Paris telescopic lift black mascara. From Mikayla Nogueira to Kirsten Titus, it seems every beauty influencer has taken to the platform to share their thoughts on the product, and the reviews are mixed to say the least.

Some have said the mascara has “literally changed their life” and given them a false lash effect while others remain somewhat sceptical. So, rather than just take their word for it, our writer tried it out for herselg. Here’s out honest, unbiased opinion.

How we tested

We loaded up our lashes with two coats to see if it gave us the false lash look Mikayla had experienced. We were looking closely at how much it impacted the length, volume and thickness of our regular lashes, and without giving too much away... we were certainly impressed.

L'Oreal Paris telescopic lift black mascara

  • Best: L’Oreal Paris mascara
  • Colour: Black
  • Features: Exclusive two-sided brush
  • Lasts for: 36 hours

It’s safe to say this mascara has broken the internet, and we can now see why. In fact, just two minutes after applying, our tester was asked whether she had false lashes on, so we can safely say it works. Just take a look at the image to see the difference between the right and the left eye.

Formula

This mascara doesn’t have a huge amount of lash-loving ingredients like some of the other failsafe formulas now on the market. But it does include a ceramides complex that acts as a natural cement that cares for and protects each lash.

The striking black colour is incredibly dark and latches onto each individual lash to make them longer, thicker and fuller, and is said to last a full 36 hours – although our tester took it off after around eight. We’re not going to advertise that you sleep in your make-up, but the option is there should you wish to break the number one skincare rule.

Read more: 10 best eyelash serums that add strength and volume

It’s also said to be suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, but anyone with glasses, be warned, as your lashes may be so long that they’ll touch the rims – yes, really! And they will harden up too, so soft lash lovers look away now.

Design

The main point of difference with this mascara is the exclusive two-sided brush. One side is shorter and flatter, allowing for closer application to the eye line, while the other is thinner and longer, acting like a comb to separate the lash and get rid of any clumps.

While we can’t say it is completely clump-free, it definitely gave the false lash effect, with long fluttery lashes that touched our tester’s eyebrows. And there’s even a very handy groove on the tube, which made it much easier to hold onto, especially with sweaty hands.

Performance

L’Oreal claims this mascara can make lashes up to 5mm longer, and although we didn’t quite get the ruler right up to our eyeball, we have to say we think it really works. There was no flaking or lash fall, just longer, lifted lashes that were incredibly easy to achieve.

Read more: 11 best eyelash curlers that enhance, lift and add drama to your lashes

The result

The image of the mascara-covered to naked lash speaks a thousand words, and we’re not sure there’s much more we can say to speak to this mascara’s effect. Longer, lifted lashes were certainly achieved. And we have to say we’re in camp Mikayla, finding it has a false lash effect that’s yet to be beaten.

The verdict: L’Oreal Paris telescopic lift black mascara

If you’re looking for larger-than-life lashes without faffing about with a set of falsies, the Paris telescopic lift black mascara from L’Oreal is the one for you. Just one coat is enough to make a big difference, and two or three will really turn your eyes from everyday to extraordinary.

We can’t say there weren’t any clumps, so a good lash comb could come in handy to really fan them out. And an eyelash curler will only add extra oomph too. But, best believe this is a failsafe find for that false lash effect, and we’re putting our IndyBest seal of approval on this TikTok trending product.

Looking for mascara for sensitive eyes? We’ve found the best ones to buy here

