It’s safe to say this mascara has broken the internet, and we can now see why. In fact, just two minutes after applying, our tester was asked whether she had false lashes on, so we can safely say it works. Just take a look at the image to see the difference between the right and the left eye.

Formula

This mascara doesn’t have a huge amount of lash-loving ingredients like some of the other failsafe formulas now on the market. But it does include a ceramides complex that acts as a natural cement that cares for and protects each lash.

The striking black colour is incredibly dark and latches onto each individual lash to make them longer, thicker and fuller, and is said to last a full 36 hours – although our tester took it off after around eight. We’re not going to advertise that you sleep in your make-up, but the option is there should you wish to break the number one skincare rule.

It’s also said to be suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, but anyone with glasses, be warned, as your lashes may be so long that they’ll touch the rims – yes, really! And they will harden up too, so soft lash lovers look away now.

Design

The main point of difference with this mascara is the exclusive two-sided brush. One side is shorter and flatter, allowing for closer application to the eye line, while the other is thinner and longer, acting like a comb to separate the lash and get rid of any clumps.

While we can’t say it is completely clump-free, it definitely gave the false lash effect, with long fluttery lashes that touched our tester’s eyebrows. And there’s even a very handy groove on the tube, which made it much easier to hold onto, especially with sweaty hands.

Performance

L’Oreal claims this mascara can make lashes up to 5mm longer, and although we didn’t quite get the ruler right up to our eyeball, we have to say we think it really works. There was no flaking or lash fall, just longer, lifted lashes that were incredibly easy to achieve.

The result

The image of the mascara-covered to naked lash speaks a thousand words, and we’re not sure there’s much more we can say to speak to this mascara’s effect. Longer, lifted lashes were certainly achieved. And we have to say we’re in camp Mikayla, finding it has a false lash effect that’s yet to be beaten.