Any new beauty product is sure to pique our interest. We are rather studious about scouring the market for the latest and greatest skincare saviours, make-up must-haves, and haircare heroes, after all.

But new No7 products are just a touch more exciting, as the beloved brand is yet to let us down, dutifully providing us with everyday beauty buys since 1935. So, it’s safe to presume, if you’re not an already converted No7 customer, you’ve probably tried a few of its products or at least spied them in your friends’ and family’s cosmetics cases over the past eight decades.

However, don’t let this fool you into thinking the brand is in any way outdated, as you can’t stay a stalwart in the beauty sphere without some seriously standout products.

Last year, the beauty brand wowed with its incredible new development, the No7 pro derm scan, available at Boots stores, which instantly analyses your skin to make tailored product recommendations. This year, its modern make-up offering is set to really shine.

We got our hands on the new No7 4D lift and curl mascara a month before it launched, to truly put it to the test. Keep reading below to see why our tester loved this multitasking mascara.

How we tested

One of the best bits about our job is getting our hands on gorgeous products ahead of their launch. And in this case, we’ve had one whole month to test out this mascara, so we can truly tell you what we really think.

Swiping it on our lashes throughout the past four weeks, we looked at formula, feel and ultimately how it made our lashes look, and we have to say we’ve been incredibly impressed. We also counted the huge number of compliments we received as a serious sign that it’s one to keep in the make-up bag.

To make the test even harder, our reviewer, despite being a beauty writer, is far from a big mascara fan. So finding one they actually enjoy wearing is quite the feat in itself.