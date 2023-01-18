Jump to content

More
We got a first look at the new No7 4D lift and curl mascara, and it may be our new favourite

The brand’s latest beauty release is sure to be a bestseller

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 18 January 2023 08:50
<p>The 4D mascara lengthens, lifts, curls and coats lashes</p>

The 4D mascara lengthens, lifts, curls and coats lashes

(The Independent)

Any new beauty product is sure to pique our interest. We are rather studious about scouring the market for the latest and greatest skincare saviours, make-up must-haves, and haircare heroes, after all.

But new No7 products are just a touch more exciting, as the beloved brand is yet to let us down, dutifully providing us with everyday beauty buys since 1935. So, it’s safe to presume, if you’re not an already converted No7 customer, you’ve probably tried a few of its products or at least spied them in your friends’ and family’s cosmetics cases over the past eight decades.

However, don’t let this fool you into thinking the brand is in any way outdated, as you can’t stay a stalwart in the beauty sphere without some seriously standout products.

Last year, the beauty brand wowed with its incredible new development, the No7 pro derm scan, available at Boots stores, which instantly analyses your skin to make tailored product recommendations. This year, its modern make-up offering is set to really shine.

We got our hands on the new No7 4D lift and curl mascara a month before it launched, to truly put it to the test. Keep reading below to see why our tester loved this multitasking mascara.

How we tested

One of the best bits about our job is getting our hands on gorgeous products ahead of their launch. And in this case, we’ve had one whole month to test out this mascara, so we can truly tell you what we really think.

Swiping it on our lashes throughout the past four weeks, we looked at formula, feel and ultimately how it made our lashes look, and we have to say we’ve been incredibly impressed. We also counted the huge number of compliments we received as a serious sign that it’s one to keep in the make-up bag.

To make the test even harder, our reviewer, despite being a beauty writer, is far from a big mascara fan. So finding one they actually enjoy wearing is quite the feat in itself.

No7 lift and curl mascara

  • Size: 7ml
  • Suitable for sensitive eyes: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Flax seed extract, jojoba derivative

Available in black and brown, this mascara has been designed to be an everyday essential. While it doesn’t deliver the false-lash effect of the Too Faced better than sex mascara (£25, Boots.com), it does make a dynamic difference in just one swipe.

Formula

Following the latest trend of make-up products that do much more than just conceal and cover natural features, the No7 lift and curl mascara has key ingredients that work to benefit natural lashes from the inside out.

To get into the beauty brains behind it, flax seed extract has been added to help moisturise, smooth and add shine to lashes while creating a biochemical barrier to protect from external damage. Meanwhile, a jojoba derivative helps to penetrate the hair follicles, to strengthen natural lashes and load on extra hydration.

So, it’s safe to say this mascara does much more than just lift and curl.

Design

The packaging of this mascara isn’t our favourite. It doesn’t have the sleek, sexy appeal of the Chanel allure mascara, nor the gilded glamour of the Lancôme lash idôle mascara, named best overall in our mascara guide. But it does stand out from the crowd in a vibrant yellow colour that can easily be spotted in your make-up bag.

It’s also incredibly lightweight, as it’s made from plastic. So be sure to rinse and recycle the parts that you can.

Looking at the wand, its soft synthetic bristles are neither the biggest nor the smallest we’ve seen, sitting somewhere in the middle, packing a punch while still in the realm of natural lashes.

Performance

While most mascaras include the terms ‘lift’ or ‘curl’ in their product names, this No7 mascara definitely delivered on both claims and even lengthened too. But, unlike other mascaras, even though every lash was coated, they were still soft, giving a ‘barely there’ feel our tester fell in love with.

As you can see from the images, there is a noticeable difference between the lashes with and without the mascara, which opens up the eye with a dramatic fluttery lash effect, without looking false. And these results lasted all day, without any annoying speckling of falling mascara residue on the face.

The result

Our favourite thing about this mascara was how weightless it felt when on. In fact, our tester often forgot they were wearing any mascara at all, which is quite the statement from someone who regularly shares their hatred for sticky, clumpy and locked-straight lashes when wearing most mascaras.

It immediately opens up the eye, lifting and curling lashes (as the name claims), while still being soft and flexible in a way many mascaras aren’t. Although one coat is enough to catch every lash, it can be layered for a more emphasised effect too.

The verdict: No7 4D lift and curl mascara

If you’re looking for a mascara that makes a noticeable difference to your eye make-up, yet doesn’t go far enough to look false, you won’t be disappointed with the No7 4D lift and curl mascara.

With key ingredients that work to nourish the lashes at the same time as curling, lengthening and lifting, we can’t find any reason to fault it, and the 12-hour wear time was just the cherry on top.

Looking for mascara for sensitive eyes? We’ve found the best ones to buy here

