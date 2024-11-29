Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The best Black Friday tech deals are finally in full swing. We’ve been tracking the top discounts for weeks, digging up the best offers on everything from headphones and fitness trackers to smartphones, game consoles and TVs.

Major tech retailers like Amazon, Argos and Currys have all launched their Black Friday deals, and most of my favourite tech brands, including Sonos, Sony, Apple and Bose are taking part, so now’s the perfect time to grab the gadgets you’ve been eyeing up all year long.

Whether it’s Apple hardware, high-spec laptops or gaming deals and VR headsets from Sony, Xbox, Meta or Nintendo, you’ll find major discounts on top-reviewed tech down to their lowest-ever prices. Below, I’m rounding up all the best tech Black Friday discounts to shop now.

Follow live: Black Friday 2024 live updates

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday tech deals coverage

Within our Black Friday guides, this tech one included, we handpick the products we’ve tried and tested and only ever recommend brands and retailers we trust – no dud products get through. As The Independent’s tech writer, I track the prices of popular tech products all year around – but more importantly, I’ve also been covering Black Friday (and other sales) events for years, so I can easily spot a good deal from the bad.

Best Black Friday 2024 tech deals

PlayStation 5: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk Oura ring 3: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk Whoop 4.0: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Best games console deals

PlayStation 5: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The PS5 Slim disc edition console has been slashed to its all-time low price, falling to less than £400 for the very first time. It’s the only PS5 console that still comes with a detachable disc drive as standard – not even the PS5 Pro has one of those. “A catalogue of exclusive games – many of them truly unmissable experiences – gives the PS5 a slight edge over the (technically more powerful) Xbox Series X,” tech writer Steve wrote in his review.

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

Save a huge 24 per cent on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset in this deal that has just dropped after the release of the Meta Quest 3S. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” I said in my review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

PS5 Pro: Was £699, now £659, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Despite only launching a week ago, the EE Store has already slashed the price of the PS5 Pro by £40 in its Black Friday sale, taking it down to just £660. Boasting 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. It also comes with 2TB of internal storage, so you can store even more games.

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Apple iPhone 16: Was £829, now £779, Giffgaff.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can save £50 on the all-new iPhone 16 by buying the phone from Giffgaff. Just add a £10 mobile phone contract, then cancel it or switch it as soon as you’ve got the phone – you’ll end up paying £50 less for the phone itself. Sneaky.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Was £1,469, now £788, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

A huge phone with a capacious display that’s ideal for getting work done, the Galaxy S24 Ultra includes an S-Pen stylus that slides out of a compartment in the frame. You can stay productive with quick note-taking and sketching, while Galaxy AI features can transcribe meetings into neatly formatted minutes, or add fun extras to your photos.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £499, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

Discounted by a third, Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best smartphones we’ve ever tested. “This year’s Pixel phones go hard on fancy generative AI features, but underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness is an excellent device boasting a significant hardware upgrade over last year’s model,” our writer said in their review. “With a telephoto lens and extra RAM, as well as a Tensor G3 processor, AI-fuelled photo editing features and a glorious 120Hz display, it’s the Android device to beat.”

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The 2022 iPad has fallen to the lowest price I’ve ever seen. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which usually costs £170 more,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” he added.

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £309, now £259, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The cheapest iPad around is the 10.2in model, which launched in 2021 and is still sold by Apple. The ninth-generation iPad is still a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. With a £50 discount, this is a pretty good saving on the entry-level iPad.

Best smartwatch and wearables deals

Whoop 4.0: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie spotted this excellent deal on the Whoop 4.0. In her review of it, she said: “I felt far more balanced and healthier after using the Whoop and now it’s part of my everyday routine, helping me know when to get more sleep, when to push harder in the gym and when to be mindful of my energy levels.”

Oura ring 3: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Oura smart ring is a revolutionary device that helps track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more. When tech writer Kat reviewed the ring, she particularly liked the sleep features: “The recommended bedtime was a bit like that best friend who’s always looking out for you – it did give me an extra push to put my phone down and go to sleep.” The ring comes in six colourways, including silver, gold, brushed titanium and rose gold.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch: Was £329.99, now £233.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Garmin )

Although simpler than the Garmin Forerunner 955 and with fewer features, the 255 still includes a wide range of health and fitness tracking functions, including a race widget to help you prepare for your next event. There’s also a whole catalogue of daily workout suggestions, a widget for estimating your recovery time after each exercise session, and detailed running metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance.

Best smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 58 per cent, Amazon’s Echo Dot is perfect for those on a budget. IndyBest’s tech critic, Alex, said that “the fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of 42 per cent, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment system for less. The nifty Fire TV Stick 4K lets you watch all your favourite shows from various streaming platforms at a higher resolution than the standard version. Serving up a crisp picture, it plugs into the HDMI port on any TV, turning any telly into a smart one.

Ring video doorbell, 2024 release: Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest version of IndyBest’s favourite tried and tested video doorbell is now 41 per cent off at Amazon thanks to its Black Friday sale making it the lowest price ever. IndyBest tester Zoe found the second-generation Ring doorbell to be the best overall in her review, and now the newest model can be all yours for less than £60. Zoe praised the device for being easy to install and loved the efficiency of the Ring app in alerting her to parcels, something we’re all going to need during Black Friday.

Best headphones and speakers deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised tech critic David Phelan in his review. They’re also significantly better than the recently launched AirPods 4 with noise cancelling (was £169, now £179, Amazon.co.uk). Noise-cancelling is twice as good; you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Was £259, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best wireless earbuds you can buy are cheaper than ever at Amazon. Down to just £188.99, the Sony WF-1000XM5 feature superb active noise-cancellation and sound quality. The Independent’s tech critic Alex Lee was impressed, saying “they’re packed with features, impeccable sound quality and some of the best active noise-cancellation I’ve heard on any pair of buds before”.

Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones: Was £129.95, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shokz )

Landing a spot in the best running headphones guide thanks to the fact they lead the way in delivering music via your cheekbones rather than your ears, Shokz is unlike standard earphones. Instead, the open-ear design allows for the wearer to still feel connected to their surroundings while delivering a premium audio experience. Our review found that they “performed well at blocking out a lot of ambient noise and the noise cancelling microphone worked well too”.

Sonos Ray soundbar: Was £279, now £140.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

You can save 50 per cent on this top-rated soundbar from Sonos. When I put the device to the test, I said: “The Ray boosted the clarity of people’s speech in films with poor sound mixing, making it easier to understand conversations.” I added that, while “bass wasn’t as heart-thumping as I had liked, the Ray handled music really well.” Overall, this is a nice starter Sonos soundbar if you want to get into Sonos’s burgeoning ecosystem.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in my review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted by over £100. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, I can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” I wrote in my review. “They never miss a beat”.

Soundcore motion X600: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( soundcoremotionx600-indybest-reivew )

One of our favourite Bluetooth speakers now has a whopping 40 per cent off at Amazon. Home tech and appliances reviewer Tamara found this contemporary, slick speaker offers great versatility and quality. In her review, she wrote: “Its 12-hour battery life is also pretty impressive for a speaker that packs this amount of power.” It was the easy-to-use app that cinched it for her, though. She said the app can be used to “tweak the speaker’s EQ (equalisation), adjusting elements such as bass and treble”, creating a fully customisable hi-tech audio experience.

Best camera deals

GoPro Hero 13 Black action camera: Was £399, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( GoPro )

Released in September, GoPro’s all-new flagship Hero 13 Black action camera has just received a £70 price cut at Amazon. The latest camera is compatible with three new HB-Series lenses with auto-detect, adds compatibility for magnetic latch mounting and charging. Plus, it boasts a redesigned battery that the company says has a 10 per cent higher capacity than its predecessor.

Save big tanks to our cheat sheet to the Black Friday 2024 sale