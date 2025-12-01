I’ve found a 50% discount of this luxe tanning brand’s bestsellers

Whether you can’t get enough of fake tan or you’re skincare obsessed, there’s something for everyone in my guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals. One of the most standout discounts, though, has to be on Tan-Luxe’s super glow range, and with Cyber Monday sales still going, you’ve got a few more hours to snap up this offer up.

In the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale, Tan Luxe’s super glow deep bundle is reduced by 50 per cent to just £32.45 (down from £65). I’ve crunched the numbers and if you were to buy the items separately, they’d cost £72 – meaning you’re actually saving a huge 55 per cent on these high-end goodies.

The bundle includes the super glow hyaluronic self-tan serums for face and body, giving you that perfect sun-kissed glow just in time for party season – from the office Christmas do to New Year’s Eve celebrations. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle: Was £65, now £32.45, Beautybay.com

( Tan-Luxe )

For those who aren’t familiar with the super glow collection, it’s a more skin-loving approach to fake tanning, featuring ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin C and even anti-ageing vitamin A (also known as retinoids).

When beauty expert Ellie Fry put the super glow face serum to the test, she reported that the formula was a cut above competitors’. “Not only does the serum give the skin a subtle tint (no orangeness here), but it also colour corrects and evens out your skin tone; the exact opposite of what many other face tanners do,” Ellie explained.

While we haven’t tested the body serum yet, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, is a fan of Tan-Luxe’s express mousse (was £37, now £16.18, Amazon.co.uk), which also has a clear formula. The key draw of a fake tan with no guide colour? It “doesn’t transfer onto clothes,” vouches Daisy. Sign me up.

