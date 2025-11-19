The Ordinary’s annual Slowvember sale is live – here’s what I’m buying

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Known for putting results and affordability ahead of flashy packaging, The Ordinary is a favourite skincare brand for many. Whether you’re just starting out with anti-ageing products or adding another step to an already packed routine, most of the brand’s formulas cost under £20 – and plenty are under £10. Even better, from now until the end of November (excluding Black Friday itself), The Ordinary is running its “Slowvember” event, offering 23 per cent off sitewide.

As someone who tests beauty products every single day, I’ve tried my fair share of The Ordinary favourites – from the hyaluronic acid serum to the glycolic acid toner – and I’ve been genuinely impressed.

Unsurprisingly, I’ve had my eye on the brand’s sale since it kicked off on 1 November. To make life easier for you amid all the deals, I’ve rounded up my top picks, all personally tried and tested by IndyBest’s beauty experts.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

The Ordinary’s best Black Friday deals

The Ordinary the age support set: Was £29.50, now £22.71, Theordinary.com

Was £29.50, now £22.71, Theordinary.com The Ordinary the bright set: Worth £42.30, now £25.48, Escentual.com

Worth £42.30, now £25.48, Escentual.com The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser: Was £11.10, now £8.55, Theordinary.com

Was £11.10, now £8.55, Theordinary.com The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA for hair: Was £14, now £9.80, Johnlewis.com

Was £14, now £9.80, Johnlewis.com The Ordinary multi-active delivery essence: Was £10.50, now £7.85, Beautybay.com

The Ordinary’s best slowvember deals

The Ordinary the age support set: Was £29.50, now £22.71, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

If you're looking to tackle fine lines and wrinkles, this trio should be your first point of call. Reduced by 23 per cent, the set combines peptides to plump; hyaluronic acid to boost fullness; and phytoceramides to minimise dryness. Buying the three items individually would set you back almost £41, so this bundle actually saves you more than £15, in comparison. Beauty expert Helen Wilson-Beevers loved the phytoceramides moisturiser when she tested it. "I saw a fresh-skin finish and was suitably impressed by the moisturising results," she reported.

The Ordinary volufiline 92% + pal-isoleucine 1%: Was £19.50, now £15.01, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary's volufiline serum is the latest formula to join the brand's extensive product roster. It's proved hugely popular since its launch and, in skincare expert Sabine Wiesel's review of the targeted solution, she deduced after a month that her "under-eyes started to look plumper, with shadows less noticeable". One month to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed? Sign me up – especially now that it comes with The Ordinary's slowvember discount.

The Ordinary GF 15% solution: Was £13.50, now £10.39, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary’s GF solution aims to target rough skin and minimise the appearance of testing. When mature skin expert Sabine Wiesel put the serum through its paces for a dedicated review, she praised how “after just three weeks of use, [her] dull dry skin did look more radiant and already felt much smoother.” And now you can give it a whirl for just £10.

The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser: Was £11.10, now £8.55, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

If you’ve previously been cautious around foaming cleansers, The Ordinary’s glucoside formula is evidence that you needn’t be. When beauty expert Louise Whitbread reviewed the cleanser, she was wowed at how it left her with a “refreshed, clean complexion ready for the next steps in your skincare routine, and [her] skin was left feeling soft and smooth.”

The Ordinary serum foundation: Was £6.40, now £4.93, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary’s serum foundation was discontinued between 2021 and the start of 2025. Since its return, the formula has quickly returned to its former cult status and, when senior writer Daisy Lester tested the formula, her review found that “it delivers a ‘your skin but better’ look excellently.” And now you can save even more on the affordable face base.

The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + phytoceramides: Was £9.60, now £7.39, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

Finding a good moisturiser can be tough, but skincare expert Helen Wilson-Beevers was seriously impressed with The Ordinary’s revised natural moisturising factors formula. In her review, she noted how the addition of phytoceramides afforded her “a dewy glow immediately.” After use, she enjoyed how her skin felt comforted for an extended period and commended the value for money on offer. Now with 23 per cent extra value.

The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner: Was £7.70, now £5.93, Theordinary.com

I applied the product in the evening and could see results after just one night (Lucy Smith) ( The Independent )

The Ordinary’s glycolic acid is the perfect solution for exfoliation. When I reviewed it, I was impressed by how quickly the formula works on dry areas. “I expected minimal results and a need to repeat the process several nights in a row, but I saw instant and dramatic results,” I wrote. A worthy addition to your skincare routine, especially now it’s just £6.

The Ordinary hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (with ceramides): Was £8.80, now £6.78, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

Hyaluronic acid is an instant antidote to dehydrated skin. When I reviewed The Ordinary’s formula in my guide to the best hyaluronic acid serums, I found it to be “a solid hydrator come morning or night”. Now, thanks to this deal, the budget-friendly skin saviour is even more affordable.

Best Black Friday deals on The Ordinary elsewhere

The Ordinary the bright set: Worth £42.30, now £25.48, Escentual.com

( The Ordinary )

This quad of products comprises a squalane oil cleanser, a vitamin C (also known as ascorbic acid), a caffeine serum and a glycolic exfoliator. The price of the bundle has been lowered by 30 per cent in Escentual's Black Friday sale but when you price up the cost of the four items (totalling £42.30), you're actually saving 40 per cent, compared with buying them individually. When IndyBest reviewer Ella Duggan tested the squalane face wash for her guide to the best cleansers, she found it was "thick and moisturising on the skin, giving a nice creamy feeling", making it perfect for easy makeup removal.

The Ordinary multi-active delivery essence: Was £10.50, now £7.85, Beautybay.com

( The Ordinary )

Reduced by 25 per cent in Beauty Bay's Black Friday sale, this formula promises to prep your skin to help boost the performance of your usual skincare favourites. In my review of The Ordinary's multi-active delivery essence, I noted that my skin barrier felt healthier after using the formula in lieu of my usual toners. Sensitive-skin-sufferers, this one's for you.

The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA for hair: Was £14, now £9.80, Johnlewis.com

( The Ordinary )

You might not be aware of The Ordinary’s haircare range, but this 30 per cent discount is sure to put it on your radar. When editor Samuel Mathewson put the natural moisturising factors + HA scalp serum to the test, he described how his “scalp felt soothed, cooled and moisturised straight away” after using. If you suffer from dandruff or irritation, this is definitely one to add to your wishlist.

What is The Ordinary’s ‘slowvember’ sale?

The Ordinary’s ‘slowvember’ celebrations mean you can save even more money on your favourite products from the brand. The reductions don’t fall on Black Friday itself. Deciem – the parent company responsible for The Ordinary, Niod and Loopha – will have a 24-hour “blackout period” on 28 November. This is because it argues that Black Friday has become a race to offer the lowest pricing, without prioritising quality and value, so it gives its customers time to purchase thoughtfully. As for the 23 per cent, the figure was chosen solely because “it's more exciting than 20,” according to the brand.

One final thing to note: you may be able to find more lucrative deals on The Ordinary at third-party retailers such as Boots, Lookfantastic and Sephora. This is because The Ordinary doesn’t control its retail partners’ pricing, so I’ll be on hand throughout November to scour all the key websites and find you the best deals. Below, you can shop the best of The Ordinary on-site, plus a selection of outside retailers with stellar savings worth browsing.

Do dermatologists recommend The Ordinary?

Yes, The Ordinary is often recommended by dermatologists. In fact, in our guide to a dermatologist's routine for acne sufferers, Dr Anjali Mahto suggested that beauty expert Louise Whitbread use The Ordinary's retinol 1% (was £8.50, now £6.54, Theordinary.com) specifically. She advised: "When you first use these treatments, it is very common for skin irritation and redness to occur, so, I usually recommend that treatment needs to be built up gradually."

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Black Friday deals at The Ordinary

As a shopping writer of more than five years, I’ve covered the Black Friday sales a number of times. I’m across all of The Ordinary’s best-selling products and have reviewed a number of them myself, from the brand’s UV filters SPF 45 serum to its multi-active delivery essence.

When it comes to spotting a good deal, I have a good gauge on the standard pricing of popular formulas, meaning I can spot when a deal is being mis-sold or, at the other end of the spectrum, is particularly good value.

After more of the best early Black Friday deals? Why not explore the best Dyson airwrap deals ahead of Black Friday and save £100 on the i.d.