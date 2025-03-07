The Ordinary’s new £10 essence instantly revived my lacklustre skin

The formula

The Ordinary’s multi-active delivery essence contains no alcohol or acids and just 11 ingredients, all of which the brand is fully transparent about – including the ones you can’t pronounce. The one in question here is sodium caproyl prolinate (catchy); a skin conditioner that improves water retention and aids the effectiveness of subsequent skincare penetration. It’s this ingredient at the heart of the essence’s “delivery” component, which promises to deliver the subsequent actives in your routine better – be it an oil-balancing niacinamide or a brightening vitamin C. This means you can expect to see more noticeable results from your usual products with the addition of this product (more on this later).

Water, glycerin and propanediol are also included in the formula, working to draw hydration into the skin from the air itself. You’ll also find glycogen, which brightens and heightens the skin’s own stores of hyaluronic acid. And, while there are a handful of stabilisers and preservatives present in the formula, these are merely to stave off contamination and make sure that the fluid doesn’t go bad within weeks of opening.

The application

The Ordinary’s approach to a skincare regimen is as follows: prep, treat and seal. This product falls into the former category, priming the skin for ingredient penetration. In fact, the brand claims that the formula doubled the penetration of its own niacinamide and zinc serum (£9, Boots.com) during the brand’s lab testing.

The texture of the essence is unsurprisingly watery (it has a water base) and can be applied either with a cotton round or directly to the skin. I opted for the latter method, shaking a few drops onto my face before patting it onto the freshly cleansed surface. Immediately after application, I was pleased to find my skin looking quenched with – as evidenced below – a subtle glow even before my usual hydrating serums and daily moisturiser.

My skin appeared hydrated even before moisturising, after using the essence (Lucy Smith)

The result

As mentioned above, the essence features no alcohol or acids and it’s a gentle product, so I enjoyed the instant comfort it provided, particularly when compared to the tingly sting I often experience after using an exfoliating toner (known to leave my skin inflamed and red).

The formula also helps to negate the feeling of tightness after cleansing and, while I can’t account for whether it sweeps away dead skin on the surface like an exfoliating toner, I – as someone prone to the occasional breakout – didn’t see any more crops of pimples than usual.

In terms of its delivery function, I tend to use a daily hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C, moisturiser and SPF in the daytime, ditching the latter in the evening and swapping the vitamin C for a retinol. While I didn’t necessarily notice my products being absorbed into my skin any more so than usual, I found that the lack of irritation from the essence (versus an exfoliating toner) afforded me more frequent use of retinol without sensitivity. This meant that the results of the vitamin A (the active at the heart of retinol) were more noticeable – though I can’t say whether this is from the essence itself or as a byproduct of increased application.

Regardless, this hydrating and conditioning hero calmed my complexion and left my lacklustre skin looking and feeling revived.