Another year, another lost summer holiday for many of us. The travel landscape remains fraught, but at least Love Island has returned to our screens as a welcome salve for those balmy (read, sweaty) British summer evenings. Don’t pretend you’re not watching.

If your suitcases are staying in the loft until summer 2022, you may be looking for ways to feign the post-holiday glow this year. Our guide to the best fake fans will provide ample inspiration for body products, but finding the perfect face tanner is the hardest feat.

Despite being a saturated market, few formulas get it right. The classic tell-tale signs of a dodgy face tan are inauthentic colour pay-off, breakouts, patchiness, highlighting blemishes or texture or creating the appearance of an uneven skin tone. It’s incredibly difficult to find a face self tanner that doesn’t fall down on at least one of these areas.

Luckily, our hero tanning product from luxury tanning brand Tan-Luxe (£35, SpaceNK.com) banishes all of these stereotypes and boasts skin-loving ingredients too.

The catch is the slightly eye-watering price, so what makes it worth it? Read on for our in-depth review to find out. Happy hot girl summer.

Tan-Luxe superglow hyaluronic self-tan serum Buy now £35, Spacenk.com First up, let's talk ingredients. Tan-Luxe's entire line focuses on marrying skincare with self-tanning – it was one of the first brands to infuse its products with hyaluronic acid, a hydrating powerhouse that holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. In laymen's terms, this means that it holds water molecules onto the surface of your skin, in order to maintain hydration. This tends to bode well with tanning actives, as the clever cocktail works to hydrate the skin while delivering a golden glow. We've tried endless amounts of face tanners, but have yet to find one that delivers such natural-looking, even coverage. Not only does the serum give the skin a subtle tint (no orangeness here), but it also colour corrects and evens out your skin tone; the exact opposite of what many other face tanners do. Read more: Fake tan buying guide – from gel to mousse The glow is somewhat addictive; whenever we apply this, the next morning our skin looks healthier, brighter and more supple. Unlike other formulas, this one doesn't sink into your pores, texture or scars, and blurs imperfections instead. So what's it like to apply? The gel-like serum glides onto the skin nicely, with a slightly sweet smell that is potent without being overpowering. As well as the hero ingredient, hyaluronic acid, the formula also contains cocoa seed extract, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin against environmental aggressors. The tanning actives in this serum don't detract from the skincare benefits, it truly is a two-in-one product, so if you're already a fan of hyaluronic acid and want to add a subtle glow, you won't regret adding this to your beauty arsenal.

The verdict: Tan-Luxe self-tan serum Yes, it feels painful to drop £35 on a face-tanner, but this serum offers far more than that. Cleverly formulated, Tan-Luxe excels at creating self-tan skincare hybrids that nourish and hydrate while delivering a natural, sun-kissed finish. It works wonders on our acne-prone, sensitive skin and has replaced our usual hyaluronic acid thanks to its glow-giving properties. One bottle goes a long way too, so while it is an investment, the two-in-one product works out as good value for money. This truly is a hero tanning product that we can't live without.

