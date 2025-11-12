I’ve found the 17 best Black Friday beauty deals to shop now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Black Friday beauty deals are dropping thick and fast. Whether you need a new moisturiser for the harsh winter, or your hair dryer needs upgrading, the Black Friday sales offer the chance to get sought-after products for less.

As a beauty writer, I spend a lot of time looking for new and trending products. I’m across the best deals year-round and I’ve come to know that products such as Dyson hair tools and Oral-B electric toothbrushes routinely go on sale, but their biggest discounts land on Black Friday. So if you’re eyeing up a Shark flexstyle or LED face mask, this is your sign to wait until 28 November, to secure high-end items for less.

While some retailers will slash prices on select items, other brands will put on cumulative deals. For instance, Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘buy more, save more’ promotion has become a highlight of Black Friday, alongside multi-buy and ‘buy one get one free’ offers from brands such as Sunday Riley.

The best Black Friday beauty deals 2025

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams come true Christmas make-up gift set: Worth £430, now £272, Johnlewis.com

( Charlotte Tilbury )

Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which come IndyBest-rated. In her review, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.

CeraVe best-sellers duo: Was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com

( CeraVe )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is one of the most reliable face washes to have in your skincare arsenal, with its gentle yet effective formula. Likewise, the moisturising cream is an instant hit of hydration and a product that beauty editor Lucy Partington described as “arguably the most iconic and well-loved product” from the brand, in her CeraVe review. Together, they promise to leave you with fresh, nourished skin, and now you can do so while saving 34 per cent at Superdrug.

Clinique hydrate and illuminate beauty gift set: Worth £81.50, now £31.50, Beautybay.com

( Clinique )

If you thought 30 per cent discount was good, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that this gift set actually boasts a reduction of 62 per cent. While the bundle usually costs £45, it’s full value is estimated at £81.50 – meaning you’ll be saving more than half now that it’s on offer.

What’s more, the products inside are true skincare and makeup heroes. When I tested the moisture surge hydrator in my guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin, I praised how “it’s the sort of formula that will sort you out whether your skin’s deeply irritated or in dire need of hydration.” Alongside the brand’s pink honey almost lipstick and light reflecting primer, you’ll be set for glowy skin and a perfect pout.

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide moisturiser: Was £19, now £14.25, Amazon.co.uk

( The Inkey List )

If you’re after anti-ageing benefits on a budget, The Inkey List’s bio-active ceramide moisturiser deserves a spot on your wish list. Not only is it reduced by 25 per cent right now, but in a previous review of the best anti-ageing creams, mature skin expert Sabine Wiesel told readers that the affordable moisturiser “delivers a soft-focus effect – ‘blurring’ fine lines and imperfections.” Sign me up.

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £34.40, Debenhams.com

( Debenhams )

Dubbing this the best option for oily skin in her guide to the best setting sprays, beauty editor Helen Wilson-Beevers loved how lightweight Urban Decay’s all nighter formula was. She found that her “makeup was sealed and secure from morning until evening”, and remarked that just one spritz went a long way. Now, you can grab this jumbo 236ml bottle with 20 per cent off.

Clarins skin expertise super-restorative gift set: Was 87, now £65.25, Debenhams.com

( Clarins )

Clarins's skincare products are among those that offer the best defence against the first signs of ageing. This trio from the brand includes travel-size versions of the super restorative night cream and iconic lip comfort oil, alongside a full-size version of the super restorative day cream. When mature-skin expert Sabine Wiesel tested the best anti-ageing day creams, she wrote of the Clarins formula: "Within a few weeks of use, I noticed a renewed radiance to my skin tone (thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C) and smoother, firmer skin with continued use." Sound good? You can now save 25 per cent on this set for Black Friday.

Shark flexstyle 5-in-1 hot air styler and hair dryer: Was £299.99, now £219.99, Argos.co.uk

( Shark )

If you’re tired of multiple hair stylers cluttering up your dressing table, Shark’s flexstyle multi-tool combines the capabilities of a diffuser, hair dryer, hair curler, hot brush and hair straightener in one device. In her review of the Shark flexstyle, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said the hair tool is “perhaps the best airwrap dupe you can buy”. Reduced by £80 at Argos, it’s now even more affordable than Dyson’s high-end alternative.

Olaplex daily essentials duo: Was £56, now £42, Lookfantastic.com

( Olaplex )

If you struggle with frizzy, heat-damaged hair, this duo could help repair your locks. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor praised the No.4 bond maintenance shampoo for making her hair “much more manageable”. She also noticed breakages were reduced after using the formula. The conditioner is “seriously hardworking”, too, making hair “less tangled” and “visibly improved” after four months of use, according to Eva.

I’m expecting reductions across the whole Olaplex range during Black Friday but, for now, you can save 25 per cent on this bundle at Lookfantastic.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com

( Dyson )

Dyson’s airwrap i.d. took the brand’s wrapping technology to the next level with an innovative app connection that allows users to wrap, heat, cool and release their curls at the touch of a button. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap review, beauty writer Elena Chabo praised how the tool “will set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair.” With an £80 discount on the styler right now, this is your chance to secure bouncy, sleek locks for less.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £54, now £40.50, Lookfantastic.com

The perfume is reduced across all three sizes from 30ml to 100ml ( Marc Jacobs )

I’ve seen this fan-favourite perfume reduced by up to 30 per cent during Black Friday, but if you can’t wait until the November sale, there’s 25 per cent off the scent at Lookfantastic right now. As I wrote in my review, if you love floral fragrance, it is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the months between March and June. The perfume lasts on the skin for about three to four hours, with a clean, warm and slightly zesty scent.

Chanel Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray: Was £149, now £119.20, Boots.com

( Chanel )

Chanel’s coco mademoiselle was the most long-lasting scent in my roundup of the best women’s perfumes. I found that it was “perfect for both day and night wear, and its subtle sweetness layers beautifully with vanilla.” Now with 20 per cent off, it’s even more tempting to add its feminine orange and rose bouquet to your fragrance library.

Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle: Worth £72, now £12.95, Beautybay.com

( Tan-Luxe )

Now that the colder months are upon us, achieving a bronzed glow naturally is nigh on impossible – and that’s where Tan-Luxe comes in. When IndyBest tester Ellie Fry reviewed the brand’s super glow hyaluronic serum, she described how her “skin looks healthier, brighter and more supple” after using it. It’s reduced by an incredible 80 per cent in Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale, saving you nearly £50.

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle set: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

( Ghd )

By far the best of Ghd’s Black Friday deals so far, this hair dryer and straightener bundle saves a generous £125. Not only was the helios my top pick for blow-drying straight hair in my guide to the best hair dryers, but the platinum+ was assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones’ favourite of all the ghd straighteners. Sounds like a killer pairing, if you ask me.

La Roche-Posay retinol B3 serum: Was £47.99, now £38.38, Superdrug.com

( La Roche-Posay )

A good retinol serum is the best way to kick your anti-ageing routine up a notch, and this mid-range pick from La Roche-Posay is currently reduced by 20 per cent. When beauty editor Lucy Partington tested the formula for her guide to the best retinol creams and serums, she said it “delivered visible smoothing and brightening results", while still being kind to her "somewhat sensitive and sometimes reactive skin”. For anyone new to tackling fine lines and wrinkles, this will be just the ticket.

Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation: Was £29, now £14.50, Spacenk.com

( Rare Beauty )

When beauty expert Maisie Bovingdon tested this formula in her guide to the best full coverage foundations, she said "it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result". Now, it comes with a 50 per cent discount, and you can use Space NK's handy shade matcher to find the perfect shade for your skin tone.

Westman Atelier the radiance skin set: Worth £141, now £100.80, Cultbeauty.co.uk

( Westman Atelier )

Westman Atelier is a brand I often reach for. In fact, the baby cheeks blush stick (featured in this set) is my favourite cream formula, thanks to the smooth, subtle flush of colour it gives. You'll also get a highlighter stick and the brand's skincare-infused 'liquid super loaded' formula, for a sun-kissed glow. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the luxury trio, which is perfect for Christmas gifting.

Kiehl’s smooth it up starter set: Was £51, now £30.60, Kiehls.co.uk

( Kiehl's )

If you’re just beginning your skincare journey, Kiehl’s is a great place to start. This gift set includes three of the brand’s signature formulas, which take a gentle approach to cleansing, toning and moisturising. In fact, in IndyBest's guide to the best creams for psoriasis, expert dermatologist Dr Cherry Armstrong recommended the Kiehl’s ultra facial cream (included in this set), praising how it provides “soothing relief from itchiness and irritation”. You can now save 40 per cent on the price of this trio.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday beauty deals

Lucy Smith is well-versed in the nuances of Black Friday, with several years as a shopping writer under her belt. Be it spotting genuine deals or seeking out lesser-known bargains, she knows where to turn to (and avoid) amid the chaos of promotions.

Given that it’s her job to browse beauty day in, day out, she has a good gauge on the standard prices for key industry players, such as ghd hair straighteners and premium women’s perfumes, meaning she can spot a dodgy discount from a mile off. As such, you can trust that all her selections offer genuine savings and have either been tried and tested here at The Independent or have been hand-picked from trusted, well-researched brands.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, the Black Friday beauty deals will start on Friday 28 November, the day after Thanksgiving for our friends across the pond, as is tradition for the sales event.

The reductions will continue through the weekend until Monday, 1 December or Cyber Monday, as it’s more commonly known. However, as seasoned sales fanatics will know, the beauty discounts often land weeks before the big weekend. Now that we’re embarking on the one-month countdown, reductions are picking up at key retailers like Superdrug. In fact, Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale has officially begun with up to 50 per cent off brands like Made by Mitchell and TirTir, while the Lookfantastic Black Friday deals have launched with 20 per cent off nearly everything using code ‘SAVE’. Now that it’s November, the deals are accumulating quicker than ever, and brands like Boots, Ghd and John Lewis – to name a few – have all kicked off their celebrations.

