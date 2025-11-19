Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer has plummeted in price for Black Friday

There’s one hair tool that's always high on Black Friday wishlists: the Dyson supersonic. Second only to the airwrap in popularity, the high-tech hair dryer is one of the most sought-after items among Black Friday beauty deals. While the main sale lands on Friday 28 November, you can already save £100 on the tool – run, don’t walk.

The supersonic marked Dyson’s first foray into the beauty world in 2016. Lightweight to prevent arm strain and with a powerful airflow to cut blow-drying time, it’s also impressively quiet while using innovative tech to minimise hair damage. Tick, tick, tick.

But all those snazzy features mean it comes with a premium price tag. Luckily, retailers including John Lewis, Boots, and Dyson itself are offering both the original and the newer nural models at reduced prices. A staple in my own hair routine, the supersonic helps me get out the door quicker in the mornings, and its chic design takes pride of place on my dressing table. Sold? Here’s your guide to the best Dyson supersonic Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Dyson supersonic deals:

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer: Was £399.99, now £299, Johnlewis.com

Was £399.99, now £299, Johnlewis.com Dyson supersonic origin hair dryer: Was £279, now £189.99, Dyson.co.uk

A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson’s nural hair dryer was launched last year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to this hair tool being well worth the investment. When I reviewed the Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer, I found my locks looked shinier and felt far softer, compared with using other hair dryers. With an excellent attachment for taming fly-aways and a feature that cools down the tool automatically when it’s close to your scalp, the nural ticks a lot of boxes. Now, you can save £100 on the hair dryer, thanks to John Lewis’ early Black Friday deal.

Dyson supersonic origin hair dryer: Was £279, now £189.99, Dyson.co.uk

Whether you’re creating a big bouncy blow dry, a sleek straightened style or a curly look (this hair dryer comes complete with a diffuser attachment), the Dyson supersonic adds extra versatility to your routine. In beauty expert Chloë James’s review of the Dyson supersonic, she said it left her locks “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. She added that the attachment “creates a gentler airflow that still gets the job done fast”, and left her scalp “irritation-free”. Plus, each accessory clips on with an easy-to-use magnetic attachment system, making it foolproof to switch between them.

She also noted how the supersonic “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

Why you can trust IndyBest to cover the best Black Friday deals on the Dyson supersonic

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, but finding the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested and that hail from brands we trust.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has covered Black Friday for five years, so she knows a good deal when she sees one. When it comes to Dyson, she’s reviewed everything from the supersonic to the airwrap, so you can rest assured it's a brand she recommends.

