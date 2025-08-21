Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skincare, make-up and haircare fanatics, gather round, because the season for sales is almost upon us. That’s right, summer may still be clinging on, but the Black Friday beauty deals will be with us in the blink of an eye – and it pays to know what you’re looking for. Whether you need to stock up on moisturisers for dry skin in anticipation of the harsh winter air, or your 10-year-old hair dryer needs an upgrade, the Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity to secure the goods for a fraction of the price.

Being a beauty writer, I spend most of my time scouring the internet for new launches and trending products. This also means I’m across the best beauty deals year-round at key retailers like Boots, Cult Beauty and more. My findings? There are some products – like Dyson hair tools and Oral-B electric toothbrushes – that routinely go on sale, with their biggest discounts landing on the Black Friday weekend. So if you’re eyeing up a Shark flexstyle or an LED face mask, take this as your sign to hold out until the all-important November date.

While some retailers will slash prices by more than half (I’ve even seen discounts in the region of 80 per cent off), others will reward buyers with accumulative deals. In fact, Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘buy more, save more’ promotion has become a highlight of the Black Friday weekend, with 2024 browsers getting 20 per cent off everything, 25 per cent off spends of £100 or more and a generous 30 per cent off spends of £150 or more. Likewise, certain brands – like Sunday Riley – will put on multi-buy and buy-one-get-one-free offers. So there really isn’t a better time to shop beauty.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, the Black Friday beauty deals will commence on Friday 28 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving for our neighbours across the pond, as is tradition for the sales event. The reductions will continue through the weekend until Monday 1 December or, as it’s more commonly known, Cyber Monday. Though, as seasoned sales fanatics will know, the beauty discounts often land weeks before the big weekend. Luckily for you, I’ll be on hand to report back as soon as the early deals get going.

What beauty deals can you expect for Black Friday 2025?

If the discounts of previous Black Fridays are any indication, 2025’s event will be sure to slash prices on products both timeless and trending across all your favourite brands. I’ll be expecting more than £100 off the Dyson airwrap, some incredible gifts with purchase from Refy, and more than 30 per cent off bestselling perfumes like Marc Jacobs daisy and YSL black opium. Certain retailers, like Boots and Space NK, have already launched their Black Friday 2025 landing pages and, for some of them, you can look forward to a set site-wide discount. For Cult Beauty, last year’s Black Friday offering boasted up to 25 per cent off nearly everything online, from Medik8 to Olaplex, so I’ll be eagerly anticipating its promotion for 2025.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday beauty deals

Lucy Smith is well versed on the nuances of Black Friday, with several years as a shopping writer under her belt. Be it spotting genuine deals or seeking out the lesser-known bargains, she knows where to look (and avoid) amid the chaos of promotions. Given that it’s her job to browse beauty day in, day out, she has a good gauge on the standard prices for key industry players, like Ghd hair straighteners and premium women’s perfumes, meaning she can spot a dodgy discount from a mile off. As such, you can trust that all her selections offer a genuine saving and have either been tried and tested here at The Independent or have been hand-picked from trusted, well-researched brands.

Scroll on for a few of her top picks to save now, ahead of the November bonanza.

The best early Black Friday beauty deals 2025

open image in gallery ( Cult Beauty )

After testing the xtra large bombshell volumiser as part of a wider Color Wow review, beauty expert Ellis Cochrane praised how the formula “provides some serious lift” to lacklustre locks. She enjoyed how the texture “has a frothier feel, meaning it didn’t leave the hair feeling crunchy or dried out,” and dubbed it ideal for finer hair types. Alongside the brand’s dream cocktail leave-in and raise the root spray, this trio sets out to thicken and lift the hair from shower-to-styling – and it’s now reduced by 20 per cent.

No7 pure retinol eye cream: Was £24, now £18, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

In her review of the best retinol eye creams, skincare expert Sabine Wiesel “saw a clear softening of crow’s feet and under-eye fine lines in just four weeks” after using No7’s pure retinol formula. She found that the retinol being encapsulated prevented irritation and highlighted its “purse-friendly” price – which is now even friendlier with 25 per cent off.

Urban Decay all nighter make-up setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £34.40, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Coining it the best option for oily skin in her guide to the best setting sprays, beauty editor Helen Wilson-Beevers loved how lightweight Urban Decay’s all nighter formula was. She found that her “make-up was sealed and secure from morning until evening” and remarked that just one spritz went a long way. Now, you can grab this jumbo 236ml bottle with nearly £10 off.

Gisou honey gloss duo: Was £33, now £26.40, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gisou )

A brand renowned for its heavenly honey scents and nourishing hair formulas, this product pairing from Gisou is on sale for almost half it’s full worth – so be sure to snap it up while it’s still in stock. Reviewing the honey-infused hair oil as part of a larger hair oils edit, beauty editor Lauren Cunningham affirmed that anyone after silky, shiny hair is “sure to be satisfied” after using the formula. And it’s not surprising, given its mix of sweet almond oil, argan oil and coconut oil.

Shark flexstyle limited edition pearl pink 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer gift set: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

The more affordable alternative to Dyson’s bestselling airwrap, Shark’s flexstyle multi-styler just became even more affordable with an extra £50 off. After putting the flexstyle through its paces, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester described in her review how its “four heat settings and three airflow options offer a far more powerful blowdry experience than Dyson’s airwrap – and even some fully-fledged hair dryers”. If a bouncy blowout is calling your name, take this as your sign to invest.

