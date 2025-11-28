Best sofa deals for Black Friday, including £1,500 off our favourite couch

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Finding the perfect couch can feel like an impossible mission – you want something stylish, comfortable, and all within budget. But the best Black Friday sofa deals mean that now is the perfect time to shop, as you can save on all settees, from sleek two-seaters to cosy corner solutions.

Plenty of big-name brands and retailers are hosting sales, including Dusk, Swyft, Darlings of Chelsea and more. With so many options on offer, there’s bound to be a sofa to suit your taste, your home, and your wallet.

If you’re unsure where to start or which brands are worth investing in, our interiors experts have put together a curated round-up of the best sofas on the market. We’ve tested everything from the best corner sofas to the best sofa in a box, so you can shop with confidence.

We know sales events like these can be a little overwhelming, which is why I’m here to help you navigate the offers and track down the best deals. From the start of Black Friday right through to Cyber Monday, I’ll be keeping an eye on the standout sofa steals so you don’t have to.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Best Black Friday sofa deals

Swoon landau three-seater sofa: Was £1,769, now £1,429, Swooneditions.com

Was £1,769, now £1,429, Swooneditions.com Darlings of Chelsea Galloway large sofa: Was £3,940, now £2,364, Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk

Was £3,940, now £2,364, Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk Swyft model 05 three-seater sofa: Was £1,299, now £1,039, Swyfthome.com

Was £1,299, now £1,039, Swyfthome.com Barker & Stonehouse blume curved sofa: Was £1,195, now £799, Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk

Habitat Salisbury 2 seater leather sofa: Was £700, now £560, Argos.co.uk

( Habitat )

Interiors writer Ali Howard’s top pick for the best affordable leather sofas, the Habitat Salisbury, has received a 20 per cent discount at Argos. Just use the code “FURN20” at checkout. “If you like a leather sofa with a charmingly battered look, Habitat’s offering ages beautifully over time,” said Ali. “The Salisbury’s boxy, contemporary design belies its distressed, vintage-like finish. It’s upholstered in a semi-aniline leather and boasts comfy, deep seating with a plush but supportive seat back.”

Swoon landau three-seater sofa: Was £1,769, now £1,429, Swooneditions.com

( Swoon )

Featured in our guide to the best sofas, this design now has £340 off its price tag for Black Friday. The landau is generously sized for a three-seater, with a classic look that our testers said is “a nod to both a traditional Chesterfield and a low-sitting mid-century sofa”. As well as being stylish, the sofa impressed with its levels of comfort: “There’s no denying this one’s made for diving into,” said our reviewers.

Rose & Grey Penny love seat: Was £2,235, now £1,676.25, Roseandgrey.co.uk

( Rose & Grey )

There’s more than £500 to be saved on this love seat, which happens to be one of our tried-and-tested favourites. In her review of the best love seats, global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor hailed it as the best feather-filled option, which, with thanks to its depth, was a "dream to sink into and undeniably comfortable”. She also noted the design as “timeless and high-quality". There are myriad colourways to choose from, including pink and striped.

Darlings of Chelsea Galloway large sofa: Was £3,940, now £2,364, Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk

Darlings of Chelsea galloway large sofa ( Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk )

Both assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones and interiors expert Ali Howard were impressed by this Darlings of Chelsea sofa – so much so, it took the top spot in their best sofas guide.

With a timeless design, deep seats and soft curves, this large sofa is both stylish and supremely comfortable. “It’s ideal for homes with a classic look, but thanks to the range of customisation options, it can work just as well in more modern or transitional spaces. This is a sofa that makes a house feel like home,” our reviewers noted.

Sarah and Ali also enjoyed how customisable the sofa is with more than 170 fabrics to choose from – think rich velvets and cosy woods – and a mountain of colour choices, from gentle neutrals to deep jewel tones. If you’re looking for an investment sofa, take advantage of this savings of £1,576.

Dusk Immy relaxed accent chair: Was £189, now £141.75, Dusk.com

Dusk immy relaxed accent chair ( Dusk.com )

This relaxed accent chair, in chenille dark rust, will add warmth to a room while offering a cosy yet elevated spot to read a good book or get immersed in the latest bingeable TV series. Shoppers can unlock 25 per cent off using code “BF25” at the checkout.

Cocoon Ashley corner sofa bed: Was £2,599, now £1,649, Cocoonsleeping.com

Cocoon ashley corner sofa bed ( Cocoonsleeping.com )

When interiors expert Ali Howard put this model to the test in her guide to the best sofa beds, she said: “As a corner sofa, this one is cosy, sociable and super comfy – choose left- or right-hand configurations, depending on your space. As a bed, it is a dream – guests can spread out in style.” The back of the sofa comes forward and lies flat, to give you a king-size bed, while cushions can be concealed within the frame of the bed, keeping your living room free from clutter. Right now, you can save £950 on the style.

Swyft model 06 three-seater corner sofa: Was £3,996, now £2,936, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 06 sofa ( Swfythome.com )

With its plump cushions and “generously wide” seat pads, the Swyft model 06 also made it into interiors expert Ali Howard’s review of the best corner sofas. Ali rated this design as the best corner sofa for families – it’s upholstered in stain-resistant fabrics, so there’s no need to panic over inevitable spills.

This sofa comes in seven colourways, and the discount you get will vary depending on which colour you choose. For example, you can get an almost 25 per cent discount on the sofa in this green shade.

Swyft model 05 three-seater sofa: Was £1,299, now £1,039, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 05 three-seater sofa ( Swyfthome.com )

This stylish three-seat sofa now has more than £200 off in this ‘shadow’ shade (you can also get a discount on some other colourways). Instead of individual sofa cushions, it has a single fixed seat, helping to create its curvaceous shape. If you’re embracing a more minimalist look in your home, this could be a great choice. Just be aware that some assembly is required.

Arlo & Jacob Noah medium sofa: Was £2,775, now £2,497.50, Arloandjacob.com

Arlo & Jacob noah medium sofa ( Arloandjacob.com )

Arlo & Jacob’s Noah medium sofa was found to be the best minimalist sofa in IndyBest’s review of the best sofas. Now, the top-rated design comes with 10 per cent off, saving you £277.50.

“Stylish and minimal, the Noah is a beautifully crafted settee that boasts generous proportions,” noted our reviewer. They added that it’s a “contemporary sofa with a relatively slimline frame that prioritises comfort in its cushioning. Medium in size, it measures up to the equivalent of a three-seater, although it boasts a single, reversible seat pad, keeping its lines pleasingly clean and fuss-free.”

This price is for the house chenille fabric, but there are discounts across different upholstery looks, including velvet, tweed and linen weaves.

Swyft linen love seat model 05: Was £999, now £799, Swyfthome.com

Swyft linen love seat model 05 ( Swyfthome.com )

Swyft’s linen love seat, also named our best love seat for stain resistance, currently has 20 per cent off. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor loved that it was easy to put together and, while it’s on the harder side, it still made a nice place to relax.

Best of all, the fabric is stain-resistant, so whether you’re prone to wine spillages or have young kids, this corner sofa could be worth checking out. All colourways are currently discounted, with the kingfisher shade being the cheapest at £539 (was £899).

Orka bundle express: Was £1,108, now £899, Dfs.co.uk

( DFS )

This open-end corner sofa is now £209 off in DFS’ Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for subtle storage solutions, this sofa bundle comes with a footstool that you can keep things inside, perfect for keeping blankets, magazines or kids’ toys without them cluttering up your living room. The retailer has stated that this deal will be available until Thursday 4 December, so there’s no need to rush to claim this offer.

Swyft model 02 two-seater sofa: Was £1,699, now £1,359, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 02 two-seater sofa ( Swyfthome.com )

This Art Deco-inspired sofa from Swyft is currently reduced by 20 per cent, saving you £340. “This is a sofa that brings instant glamour to any living space,” said interiors writer Ali Howard when she reviewed the couch. Ali praised the design’s solid wood plinth that’s elevated on “chic, rounded wooden legs, which awards it an elegant silhouette, while also giving the illusion of extra floor space underneath”.

Swyft is a company known for its sofa-in-a-box designs, and Ali enjoyed the quick and easy assembly, for which no tools were needed. So if you’re looking for a stylish sofa that will comfortably seat two, now is a good time to invest.

Raft New York four-seater sofa: Was £2,822, now £2,630, Raftfurniture.co.uk

( Raft )

If minimalism is the game, then the Raft’s New York sofa is the name. When assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones made herself comfortable on the settee in her guide to the best sofas, she described how the design “is made with city-dwellers in mind, especially for those of us who need our furniture pieces to work extra hard to maximise on space”. With £192 of savings on offer, you’ll have enough money spare to sort your all your scatter cushions and coffee table books.

Swyft model 02 three-seater sofa bed: Was £2,399, now £1,919, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 02 three-seater sofa bed ( Swyfthome.com )

When testing this sofa bed, Ali Howard said Swyft’s model 02 three-seater is a “wholly stylish affair with design roots in mid-century modern”. In her best sofa beds review, she added that it “boasts a wide comfy seat; firm but suitably slouchy back cushions; and a slimline frame that makes it compact enough for tight spaces. You wouldn’t know this one’s a sofa bed at all, with its uninterrupted, angular lines.”

It can lie flat in seconds, as the seat cushion becomes the mattress, which Ali found comfortable both as a sofa and as a bed. The design and structure are top quality and durable, and you can choose a stain-resistant fabric to ensure it lasts even longer. It has been reduced by 20 per cent, saving you £480.

Dusk Soho sofa bed: Was £799, now £599.25, Dusk.com

( Dusk )

This elegant 2.5-seater sofa bed now has 25 per cent off at Dusk when you use the code "BF25". Available in a natural cream colour, dark olive and grey, this would be an understated yet versatile addition to your living room.

Dusk Soho left-hand corner sofa: Was £899, now £573, Dusk.com

( Dusk )

Reduced to £764, this corner sofa now comes with an extra 25 per cent off when you use the code "BF25" at checkout, taking the price down to £573. Crafted in a linen-look fabric, this sofa promises luxurious comfort that’ll see you through movie nights and chill-out sessions after a long day. The design is available in a few other colourways – green, navy, beige and sand – but the best deal is on this ‘natural’ shade.

Dunelm sven opulent velvet large corner chaise sofa: Was £1,249, now £999.20, Dunelm.com

( Dunelm )

If you’re after a luxurious look on a budget, this plush velvet chaise sofa is an elegant option for lounging in style. Now with 20 per cent off the retail price, you can bag this piece for less than £1,000.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers typically run their Black Friday sales from or before 28 November itself and throughout the Black Friday weekend into the following Monday, Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December, so there's plenty of time to find a great deal on a sofa you love.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

We might see some fresh deals appearing on Cyber Monday, but the best approach is to snap up a great price on a sofa you’ve had your eye on as soon as you see it. Once popular products sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

With so many sofa deals out there, it’s important to make sure you’re getting a good deal on a design that you love. In our Black Friday guides, we only feature products we’ve tested ourselves or those from brands we know and trust, so rest assured, these sofas are worth your money – the deal is the cherry on top. But if you’re looking for more top tips on how to shop for deals like a pro, our consumer expert Molly Greeves has you covered with Black Friday shopping guide.

Why you can trust us to find the best sofa deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team has tested the best sofas, so we know which ones are comfy, stylish and durable. A sofa should be built to last, so we won’t recommend one just because it’s cheap. When there are no deals on models we’ve tried and tested, we only suggest brands and retailers we trust.

When it comes to finding the best deals, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding a bargain. We don’t just take a retailer’s word for it when they say something’s on sale – instead, we compare historic prices to make sure we’re bringing you the very best deals.

For more intel from our experts, read our comprehensive guide on the best Black Friday deals to expect