The sofa-in-a-box concept has proved a total game changer for homemakers in smaller spaces; those with awkward, narrow entrance ways; and especially those living several floors up.

The idea behind it is that our smart new furniture piece arrives in manageable boxes guaranteed to fit through any front door, and up (or down) any staircase – yes, even the winding ones.

With recent memories of our beloved William Morris settee having to go to a foster home because we just couldn’t angle it through the front door, the notion of a self-assembly sofa was music to our ears.

But that isn’t its only appeal. We’re promised these new-gen settees can be put together in a jiffy with minimal effort (or indeed any discernible DIY skills) on our part. Cleverly designed, you’d never know these stylish sofas didn’t arrive in one piece, suggesting it’s high time we pack away our set ideas on quality and craftsmanship and re-think the flat-pack.

With such high claims to live up to, we decided to put Swyft’s model 02 velvet two-seater sofa to the test, choosing the vine colourway: a rich but muted earthy green. The sofa boasts cool mid-century shaping with a knowing nod to vintage Art Deco glamour.

It is perfect for our maximalist Victorian conversion, which happens to have newly painted door frames we’d rather not chip by hulking in hefty furniture.

Swyft model 02 2-seater sofa: £1,095, Swyfthome.com

Dimensions: H 82cm x W 175cm x D 85cm

Delivery

Swyft by name and swift by nature, this is a brand that understands our 21st-century obsession with the instant home makeover. Once we have a vision in our minds, we want that piece, and we want it yesterday. We have to admit, we were sceptical, but like clockwork, our two-seater arrived, as promised, within 24 hours of placing the order, proving an impressive start.

Coming in three large but ultimately door-friendly boxes, the model 02 seemed bigger than expected. But once we got into the layers of cardboard we were reassured to find that much of the packaging was, in fact, there to protect our stylish new sofa.

Also reassuring is Swyft’s partnership with Clearabee, a company that will come and remove the bulky packaging for a small fee and can even take away your old sofa if you’re doing a straight swap. We’re promised an environmentally friendly service here, and furniture pieces and packaging go straight to a licensed recycling facility.

Self-assembly

Life’s too short for reading instructions properly and it’s testament to the model 02’s nifty design and foolproof engineering that we’re half way through before we even find the pamphlet. We don’t need it, but a cursory glance confirms we’re on the right track. To put both ease and speed to the test we also enlist a pair of saboteurs, namely a lively puppy and a bouncy three-year-old. If we can put the sofa together in just five minutes, as Swyft claims, then anyone can.

Impressively, you don’t need any tools for this – not even a screwdriver. The heavy base of the sofa is turned upside down and its wooden legs are simply twisted firmly into place. The back and armrests are then guided in with the bright blue Swyft-Lok fastening system. It’s worth giving the pieces a little wiggle here to ensure they’re in properly – you’ll know when they are.

All we needed to do then was add the padding: the plush one-piece seat cushion and the pair of back cushions pack in tightly, further giving the sofa a feeling of security. It is indeed a snug fit. Lightweight in comparison, the cylindrical bolster cushions complete the look at either end, and that’s it. We’re ready to sit back and relax. Not that we particularly deserve it, as we’ve hardly raised a sweat.

Form and function

This is a sofa that brings instant glamour to any living space. Its solid wood plinth is elevated on chic, rounded wooden legs, which awards it an elegant silhouette, while also giving the illusion of extra floor space underneath. We loved the square stitching, or “pulled seam” detailing on the seat cushion, which hints at traditional deep buttoning. The settee is finished with smart piping that’s echoed throughout the piece – right through to the bolster cushions, which we found to be a thoughtful design detail.

The model 02 is compact, but it does offer cosy depth. We found it ideal for curling up on and, in fact, we were just as comfy using a bolster cushion as a backrest and adopting the chaise longue position – a serene reading spot worth fighting family members over. With its sturdy frame, deep foam-layered seat cushion, and supportive feather-filled back cushioning, the settee’s quality is palpable. Upholstered in a soft-to-the-touch but durable polyester velvet, it promises to be forgiving on stains, too – and, as we found, mercifully kid and dog friendly.

The verdict: Swyft model 02 two-seater sofa

Fully assembled, there’s nothing to suggest our Swyft sofa arrived in three separate boxes, and ultimately, that’s its triumph. This is a quality, mid-priced furniture piece that is as comfy as any conventional settee. We loved its mix of styles: angular mid-century lines are met with plush Art Deco influences – and yet it also feels fresh and contemporary.

Beyond the aesthetics, we were impressed with the whole buying experience. This is a brand that really has thought of everything, from the nifty augmented reality viewer on the website, which allows us to see how the piece would look in our own homes, through to the simplified no-tools self-assembly, and even the handy, eco-conscious packaging removal at the end.

