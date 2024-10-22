Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Black Friday arrives next month, bringing with it countless deals on tech, fragrances, Christmas toys, fashion and much more, so it pays to be prepared (yes, we’re already gearing up for the event in October).

Of course, Black Friday sales can be very overwhelming, but luckily, we’re here to do the hard work for you. The IndyBest team are veterans when it comes to events like Black Friday, and we’ve already been forecasting what to expect from top names in 2024, including Boots, Apple, Pandora, Zara and Nintendo – we’d recommend reading our shopping guides, in which you’ll find the most impressive deals before and during the event.

A one-stop shop for savings on big-name brands in previous years (think Dyson, Amazon’s brand Ring, and Xbox, to name a few), is Argos. Last year, we saw discounts on Xbox, Dyson and Amazon’s brand Ring, to name a few, and, we’re hoping this year will be a similar story, with excellent savings on some of our favourite brands.

Whether you’re looking to save money on an air fryer, TV, gaming gear or beauty tools, Argos is one to bookmark. In the meantime though, we’ve picked some early savings you can shop right now.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US and officially finishes on Cyber Monday (the following Monday). This means that in 2024, Black Friday begins on Friday 29 November, and ends on 2 December.

However, quite a lot of brands and retailers drop some of their Black Friday deals early, so we’re expecting them to start rolling in a few weeks ahead of the traditional schedule. Take, for example, Shark – it kicked off its month-long Black Friday sale on 1 November. Elsewhere, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis even started launching their deals in October.

When will the Argos Black Friday deals begin?

Argos will be taking part in the Black Friday bonanza this year – we know this because the retailer has launched its Black Friday landing page – which officially starts on 29 November, but if you’re looking to get ahead on your Christmas shopping before the actual event, you’re in luck. The retailer says that it will be offering great deals before Black Friday officially arrives.

What Argos deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

We don’t know exactly what deals Argos will be dropping this year but there were plenty of discounts on popular products in 2023, which gives us a good idea of what’s to come. For example, the Xbox series X 1TB console plummeted in price by more than £100 (£429.99, Argos.co.uk), while the Dyson airwrap fell by £80 (£480, Argos.co.uk).

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

If you were looking to save on Christmas gifts for a Lego fan, you could have shopped the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle with a discount of more than 30 per cent (£150, Argos.co.uk). As for home security, Ring’s video doorbell was nearly half price (£119.99, Argos.co.uk), while Dreamland’s heated throw (£95, now £76, Argos.co.uk) had 20 per cent off.

What are the best Argos deals to shop now?

Tefal easy fry EY901N40 8.3l dual air fryer: Was £170, now £99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Argos is offering a 40 per cent discount on this dual zone air fryer. It has a 3.1l compartment for when you’re cooking for just one person, and a 5.2l drawer for when you’re cooking for a crowd. The drawers cook independently, but, if you’re cooking two elements of the same dish, you can sync them so that they finish at the same time.

Bose Soundlink flex wireless Bluetooth speaker: Was £149.95, £99.95, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

In our review, we dubbed this wireless Bluetooth speaker best for portability, and at Argos it’s now reduced by a third. “The sound quality is incredible, and we suspect this is largely thanks to the positionIQ technology, which optimises audio depending on the speaker’s position – whether it’s lying flat or you’re hanging it from a backpack using the loop provided,” noted our tester.

Samsung Galaxy book3 360: Was £949, now £799, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy book3 360 has a rotating hinge that quickly transforms the gadget into a laptop or a tablet and back again in a flash. Now reduced by a hefty £150 at Argos, it uses the latest 13th gen intel core i5 processor, and a 15.6in full HD screen. In our review of a very similar model – Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 – our tester said: “It has a stunning AMOLED touchscreen, excellent battery life, it’s super thin and has a powerful performance”.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust.

