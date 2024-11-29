Best Black Friday kids’ toy deals, from Lego to Barbie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Looking to start your Christmas shopping? Black Friday is your best chance to find huge discounts on toys to suit all ages. The annual sales bonanza has kicked off and there are discounts on everything from Tonies and Barbie to Lego and Hot Wheels, so it’s full of gifting inspiration.

It’s an event that many savvy parents, like myself, will have bookmarked in their calendars as an opportunity to snap up some bargains on behalf of Santa.

With so many offers available, Black Friday can induce the sense of deals overload and make finding genuinely stellar discounts difficult. That’s why I and my fellow IndyBest experts are on hand to help filter through the noise and bring you the very best bargains.

When it comes to toys, keep scrolling here for the best toy deals to snap up right now, including dolls’ houses, Squishmallows and more.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 live updates

Best Black Friday toy deals

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s hut, 76428: Was £65, now £48.50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

As if by magic, Argos has made the price of this Harry Potter Lego set drop by more than £15. Seven characters are included – Harry, Hermione, Ron and Hagrid are all there – and the 896-piece set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans aged eight and above. For any aspiring wizards, this will make a brilliant Christmas gift.

Bio Beast MrBeast lab cryo set: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best surprise reveal toy in IndyBest’s guide to top toys for Christmas 2024, the MrBeast cryo set is now reduced by £20. “If you’re new to the whole phenomenon, essentially, you go through some processes (as detailed on the packaging) to unveil a new action figure toy,” reviewer Zoe explained. The figure in question comes complete with a weapons launcher on his arm, which you can load and shoot, and a light-up button on his front that controls the various modes. “This blew the mind of our seven-year-old, and they played with the beast over and over again,” Zoe said.

Paddington Bear with boots soft toy: Was £20, now £16.09, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

With Paddington in Peru being released in cinemas recently, the adorable, marmalade-loving bear is back in the spotlight. If he’s a firm favourite with your kids, you’ll be pleased to hear this Paddington soft toy is reduced by 20 per cent at John Lewis. At 19cm tall, the bear comes with Paddington’s signature blue duffel coat (complete with real toggles), red felt hat and wellington boots (marmalade sandwiches not included).

Fisher Price Little People Barbie dreamhouse playset: Was £61.99, now £39.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Regardless of whether your child is a Barbie fan, this interactive play house is sure to be a hit. Filled with exciting features, it comes with two figurines, as well as an outdoor patio and swimming pool, complete with a spiral slide. Chosen as the best gift for two-year-olds in our round-up, our tester said: “We loved how many opportunities there were for storytelling, while our toddler tester couldn’t get enough of the activation points (including an oven, rotating changing room and toilet), which play songs, sounds and phrases that help little ones learn the alphabet, counting and opposites. You can even choose between three different languages – English, German or French.”

Jellycat Bartholomew bear huge soft toy: Was £48, now £38.40, Liberty.com

open image in gallery ( Jellycat )

It’s rare that you can get a discount on the beloved Jellycat range, so be quick to add this beautiful bear to your basket while it has nearly £10 off. These super soft animals and amuseables have garnered quite the cult following, and we recently placed Jellycat as the top cuddly toy when shopping for gifts for 2-year olds. At 47cm tall, Bartholomew is the perfect size for a cuddle, and made with Jellycat’s signature sumptuously soft fur. His embroidered nose and gorgeously plump body make him the perfect naptime buddy. We’ll take five, please.

Lego Duplo Peppa Pig supermarket: Was £59.99, now £44.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

Fans of Peppa Pig are bound to squeal with delight at this adorable Lego set. It was dubbed as one of the best gifts for two-year-olds by our reviewer, who said: “The chunky bricks are ideal for small children, and the supermarket theme is great for those starting to enjoy role play, as you take the whole family to buy ingredients to make a cake.” The set features Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, as well as plenty of fun accessories. Even better, it now comes with a discount of 25 per cent at Amazon.

Hot Wheels dragon drive firefight: Was £46.99, now £23.50, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Hot Wheels )

A brand beloved by any automobile fan, this Hot Wheels set has been reduced by an impressive 50 per cent at John Lewis. Featuring an angry green giant named Dante, who devours any unsuspecting vehicle in its way, the set sees cars fly through its body where kids can use their ultimate stunting skills to launch at the dragon’s head to knock it out. While it can be played as it is, the set also connects to other Hot Wheels City sets and tracks for extended play possibilities.

Furby purple interactive toy plush: Was £75, now £55, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Furby )

A firm favourite on Christmas lists since 1998, Furby is a curious owl-like creature, loved for its vibrant coloured fur, big eyes and sweet toned interactive voice. Targeted at children aged six and above, Furby can chat, laugh and sing, with 600 phrases, jokes, songs, and so much more to discover. This Furby is like a little best friend, responding to hugs, pats on the head, shaking and feeding, and the more love you give them, the more fun they unlock. Can I put one on my own letter to Santa?

VTech LeapFrog scoop & learn ice cream cart: Was £59.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LeapFrog )

This creative toy makes learning a real treat for little ones, who will have heaps of fun pretending to run their very own ice cream cart. Complete with 20 playing pieces, the cart provides hours of open-ended play, as there are so many ways your child can interact with it. Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for 2-year-olds, our tester said: “There are also activity cards that can be placed into a slot where characters will tell your child their order, which they must then prepare, helping to develop counting, matching, memory and stacking skills.” They added: “Plus, the cart can actually be pushed around, so, kids can play and move at the same time or take it into the garden, for some outdoor fun.”

Play-Doh all-in-one creativity starter station: Was £44.99, now £21.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Play-Doh has to be an item on every child's letter to Santa at some point in time. A favourite for generations, Play-Doh offers children a chance to explore their creativity in some pretty fun ways. This starter station ensures that the Play-Doh is kept off your tables and carpets, providing children with their own workspace to craft. The set also contains 15 accessories and six modelling compound colours.

Barbie dreamhouse: Was £349.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all Barbie fans, you can get your hands on Mattel’s Barbie dreamhouse for more than half price at Amazon right now. The house, which was launched last year alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie, comes with three storeys to explore and is brimming with charming play areas like a kitchen, pool and bedroom. Plus it comes with more than 75 accessories, including a pet puppy – adorable.

Tonies toniebox: Was £79.95, now £63.96, Tonies.com

open image in gallery ( Tonies )

Discounts on the Toniebox are rare and right now, you can snap up this starter set with a generous 20 per cent off One of the top toys that’s always on our radar at IndyBest, the Toniebox has featured in several of our gift guides for children, including the best gifts for 2-year-olds and 4-year-olds. A great option for kids of all ages, it’s essentially an audio player that helps bring music and stories to life – you simply swap out the Tonie character that sits on top – of which there are more than 100 to choose from – and a different tale will be read to your child. “We think the Toniebox is so clever – exciting, engaging, screen-free fun which your child can really take ownership of”, our tester said.

Bluey S9 beach cabin exclusive bundle: Was £60, now £30, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Calling all Bluey fans, there’s a huge 50 per cent off this beach cabin set at Argos right now. The bundle is loaded with fun features and everything Bluey and her family need to relax and play, including a toilet and shower, kitchen, deck and a lounge that converts to a bedroom. Plus this playset expands out to include its own beach and comes with a fun watercraft that Dad loves to ride on.

CoComelon my first sing-along boombox: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Smythstoys.com

open image in gallery ( CoComelon )

CoComelon is easily one of the most loved children’s brands right now, with a YouTube channel that features 3D animation videos of nursery rhymes and loved songs. If your little one loves to join Nina, JJ, CeCe and the rest of the gang for a song or two, then this sing-along boombox will go down a treat. The device features five built-in songs, light up buttons and flashing lights, making it a great sensory toy for children.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

The IndyBest team of shopping experts has been covering sales events such as Black Friday for many years. We track prices year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve either tested or are made by brands we trust.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on toys and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide to this year’s sale