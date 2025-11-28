All of my favourite perfumes are on sale for Black Friday, from Chanel to Marc Jacobs

The Black Friday 2025 sales are in full swing – and with the event comes the best perfume deals. And with Christmas fast approaching, you might be thinking about picking up a new fragrance, so whether it’s Baccarat rouge, Marc Jacobs daisy, or Le Labo santal 33, I’m here to secure you the very best savings.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I track prices of perfumes year-round, so I’m here to tell you which deals are worth knowing about. Whether you’re partial to a high street fragrance from the likes of M&S and Zara or prefer a scent from a luxury house, such as Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, Gucci and Chloe, I’ve got you covered.

I’ve rifled through sweet, gourmand scents and fresh, citrusy ones, too, so keep scrolling for all the perfume offers live on day one of this weekend-long bonanza. Oh, and I’ve even included advice further down with my expert shopping tips and more.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

The best Black Friday perfume deals

Marc Jacobs daisy glow limited edition eau de toilette, 50ml : Was £73, now £36.50, Debenhams.com

: Was £73, now £36.50, Debenhams.com Yves Saint Laurent black opium illicit green: Was £117, now £77.99, Boots.com

Was £117, now £77.99, Boots.com Giorgio Armani my way eau de parfum, 90ml: Was £135, now £94.50, Debenhams.com

Was £135, now £94.50, Debenhams.com Chanel no5 eau de parfum: Was £78, now £62.40, Sephora.co.uk

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £75, now £37.50, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery The perfume is reduced across all three sizes from 30ml to 100ml ( Marc Jacobs )

Marc Jacobs daisy is your quintessential floral perfume, combining notes of violet and jasmine. The scent is as iconic as its playful bottle and, while it’s normal to see the scent reduced by 20 to 30 per cent year-round, a 50 per cent discount like this is unheard of. When I tested all of the Marc Jacobs daisy fragrances – there are more than 13 – I described the original aroma as “the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the March-June months.”

Marc Jacobs daisy eau so fresh eau de toilette, 80ml: Was £83, now £41.50, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( Marc Jacobs )

If you like your scent to smell citrusy, musky and floral, then eau so fresh will prove a perfect combination of the three fragrance families. In my guide to the best Marc Jacobs perfumes, I found that the eau so fresh scent was my favourite of all the collection’s varieties. “To describe the scent anecdotally, eau so fresh is the crisp and sunny winter morning to daisy’s midday sun.“. And now is a better time than ever to get acquainted with its bright aroma, with a whopping 50 per cent discount at Superdrug.

Marc Jacobs daisy glow limited edition eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £73, now £34.67, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Marc Jacobs’s daisy glow is one of the latest additions to the popular daisy collection, and as I wrote in my review of the fragrance, it’s a truly versatile day-to-night eau de toilette. As for its notes, it features white strawberry and sweet orange, which I found comes across as a little bit more youthful than its predecessor, with fewer heady florals. With the code ‘BEAUTY5’, you can get this fragrance for £34.67 at Debenhams.

Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £138, now £96.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Gucci )

When beauty expert Helen Wilson-Beevers tried this perfume, she described it as "a subtle brightening scent with blooming floral notes", adding that it's "presented in a showstopping bottle". In her full review of the Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine fragrance, Helen said: "The key notes include grandiflorum jasmine, magnolia accord and mandarin essence," and she was able to pick up on these fresh scents straightaway. Helen also noted that the spray nozzle "gently disperses an even amount of scent with each spritz". Sound good? You can save more than £40 on a 100ml bottle at Boots right now.

Chanel no5 eau de parfum, 35ml: Was £78, now £62.40, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Chanel )

Perfume doesn’t get much more iconic than Chanel no5, so this 20 per cent saving is not to be sniffed at. The floral scent is synonymous with its signature bottle, which will add instant elegance to any dressing table. There have been more recent modern Chanel launches – like its chance eau de splendide perfume that we’ve reviewed –but this remains its most famous bottle. Spoil yourself or a special someone with this Sephora perfume deal now.

Le Labo thé matcha 26 eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £172, now £146.20, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Le Labo )

Le Labo perfumes are rarely discounted, which makes this £25 saving worth snapping up. In my review of Le Labo's thé matcha, I noted that it has earthy undertones in the matcha and lighter, airier notes from the vetiver. Passers-by frequently comment on the scent, even after I've stopped detecting it myself. If, like me, you wear this fragrance daily, or if you want to try it for yourself, don't miss out on this 15 per cent saving. You'll also find other Le Labo scents, like santal 33, discounted at Harvey Nichols at the moment.

Tom Ford lost cherry eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £180, now £144, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tom Ford )

Tom Ford is one of the most luxurious brands in the perfume space, so the chance to save on its scents is much appreciated. Thanks to Sephora, you can save 20 per cent on the eau de parfum. Owing to its high price, you’ll benefit from free delivery, too. I haven’t got my hands on this fragrance yet, but its said to be a combination of black cherry, rose and almond, which sounds about as autumnal as an aroma can get.

Gucci bamboo eau de parfum spray, 50ml: Was £90, now £44.99, Theperfumeshop.com

open image in gallery ( Gucci )

If you like a bright floral, Gucci bamboo demands your attention with its combination of Casablanca lilies, bergamot citrus and warm sandalwood. There's no vanilla or stone fruit here, so anyone averse to sweetness won't be perturbed, and with 50 per cent off in The Perfume Shop's Black Friday promotion, you can take home this designer fragrance for a high street price.

Mugler alien eau de parfum, 60ml: Was £97, now £73.72, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Mugler )

This is one of those perfumes that you can recognise from a room away. With its signature woody scent and iconic purple packaging, this heady aroma was made for party season. It's a mix of ambery florals and combines notes of cashmeran and jasmine. Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the fragrance when you use the code ‘BEAUTY5’.

Giorgio Armani my way eau de parfum, 90ml: Was £135, now £89.78, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Giorgio Armani )

Armani’s my way has a huge fan base, so it’s rare to see the original eau de parfum – not its ylang or nectar varieties – reduced so massively. There’s 25 per cent off right now, and using the code ‘FREEDEL’ will get you free next-day delivery at Debenhams.

If you’re not familiar, the fragrance is a quintessential sweet floral and combines notes of vanilla and cedar with a classic bouquet of jasmine, tuberose and orange blossom. It has the sort of staying power that lingers on clothes (in the best way), and the bottle makes for a gorgeous dressing table addition.

Giorgio Armani sì eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £76, now £53, Cosmetify.com

open image in gallery ( Giorgio Armani )

This perfume top of my wishlist this Christmas. It's elevated scent features notes of rose and oakmoss overlapped with blackcurrant, which results in a heady aroma with a hint of sweetness. The bottle is certainly worthy of displaying on your dressing table and, with 25 per cent off for Black Friday, it's the perfect time to give it a whirl.

Chanel allure homme sport eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £79, now £63.20, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Chanel )

Be it a gift for a loved one or a new addition to your fragrance library, Chanel's allure homme sport is a men's classic for a reason. When grooming expert Lee Kynaston tested the scent's cologne iteration in IndyBest's guide to the best men's fragrances, he described the aroma as "fresh and citrusy with a bracingly fresh aquatic accord". Right now, the eau de toilette has 20 per cent off at Sephora for Black Friday.

Lancôme la vie est belle eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £97, now £82, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( Lancome )

Lancôme’s la vie est belle is a perfume that you’ve likely smelt before, even if you don’t know it. Its floral-vanilla aroma is adored by thousands of women, in part because of how long it lasts on the skin. I’ve owned a bottle or two in my time and can’t fault the scent’s versatility from day to night, work to play. If it’s good enough for Julia Roberts, it’s good enough for me.

Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum, 90ml: Was £145, now £101.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( YSL )

I dubbed this scent the best strong perfume in my guide to the best perfumes for women. When putting the perfume to the test, I found it was almost as pungent at hour eight as it was when I first spritzed it. Notes include lavender and orange blossom, creating a botanical, warm fragrance with a sweet, deep and ever so slightly zingy finish. Right now, you can save more than £30 on the fragrance at Lookfantastic.

Prada paradoxe eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £72, now £54, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

If you want a lighter alternative to YSL libre, I’d recommend Prada’s paradoxe. It is a much more refreshing take, as I detailed in my guide to the best perfumes for women. I found the aroma to be undeniably feminine, with amber and tangerine notes that you can wear day and night, and across the seasons. Right now, you can save nearly £20 at Lookfantastic.

Miss Dior eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £78, now £62.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

I’ve spotted 20 per cent off Miss Dior at Boots. When I put this perfume to the test, I dubbed it the best summer perfume for women. It ticks all my fragrance boxes, with fresh, floral, sweet and woody notes. While it has a feminine sweetness, I found that the vanilla and sandalwood allow for evening and winter wearability, too.

Vera Wang princess for women eau de toilette, 100ml: Was £66, now £18.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Vera Wang )

This is an inherently sweet scent with notes of chocolate, apple and guava, while the tiara-topped bottle is just as iconic today as it was when the perfume was first launched in the 2000s. If you're looking for a fragrance that conjures up Noughties nostalgia, don't miss this deal, which saves you almost £50 on a 100ml bottle.

Tom Ford vanilla sex eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £290, now £232, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tom Ford )

My favourite gourmand women's perfume, Tom Ford’s vanilla sex scent, has been given a rare price cut at Amazon. It has an aroma similar to a bakewell tart or maraschino cherries, as I noted in my review. Though sweet at first, it soon dries down to a more complex, spirit-like aroma (think whiskey or negroni). A luxurious gift for a loved one, snap it up now with a 20 per cent discount.

Chloé eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £69, now £51.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Chloe )

One of the perfume greats, Chloé’s original eau de parfum is about as fresh and clean as a floral scent can get. I’ve been wearing the fragrance for more than 10 years and still enjoy its aroma of powdered rose, amber and lychee. It’s an incredible year-round perfume that’s just as suited to daytime wear as it is a night out on the town, and with 25 per cent off at Boots, now’s a great opportunity to try it.

Viktor & Rolf flowerbomb tiger lily eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £97, now £77.60, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Viktor & Rolf )

Fans of Viktor & Rolf's flowerbomb won't want to miss the chance to save 20 per cent on the iconic fragrance's fruity sibling. Infused with mango and coconut, the tiger lily scent is a sunny floral take on the original flowerbomb aroma. Because why not transport yourself to somewhere balmy and bright in the midst of the November chill?

Glossier you doux eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £70, now £56, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Glossier )

When beauty editor Lucy Partington reviewed Glossier’s you doux eau de parfum, she said: “It smells like freshly laundered cream cashmere jumpers: it’s delicate, cosy and not in the slightest bit overpowering.” It lasts a long time on the skin, and “the dry-down makes it ideal for wearing day-to-day”. She added that it “will undoubtedly turn into a lot of people’s signature scent – and for extremely good reason”. If you’re looking to try it, now’s the time because SpaceNK has reduced the price by 20 per cent. But if you’d rather stay true to the classic, Glossier’s original you perfume is also on offer.

Molton Brown coastal cypress & sea fennel eau de toilette, 100ml: Was £95, now £71.25, Moltonbrown.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Molton Brown )

Classic fragrance brand Molton Brown is renowned for its scent range (with one being named “irresistible” in our body wash round-up). If you like clean, fresh scents with notes including fig, jasmine, cedarwood and salted cypress, this 25 per cent discount will pique your interest. The chic 100ml bottle features signature Molton Brown detailing, and it would make a special Christmas gift.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

The official Black Friday event started today and will stretch to Monday 1 December.

I’ve been following the discounts in the weeks leading up to the official sale dates as most brands, from John Lewis to Lookfantastic, began their Black Friday discounts ahead of the big day.

I’ll be updating this page regularly to inform you of the latest deals as they appear today, so make sure to bookmark it.

Why you can trust us to find the best perfume deals for Black Friday

As the author of The Independent’s guides to the best perfumes for women and the best summer perfumes, Lucy Smith knows everything there is to know about fragrance notes and scent families. She spent months researching the industry’s best and most popular brands – from Creed to Kayali – and, after doing so, garnered a wealth of knowledge on their standard pricing and longevity of wear. Here, she uses her learnings to inform her sales selections, looking to brands with distinctive aromas, noteworthy discounts and attractive packaging.

Want more discounts? These are the best Boots Black Friday deals this Black Friday