Back Market’s refurbished tech deals mean even bigger savings for Black Friday

Black Friday is looming, with the annual shopping bonanza officially landing on 28 November. However, the good news is that some Black Friday sales have started early, and if you’re looking for tech, buying refurbished can be a great way to save and shop sustainably. Refurbished tech marketplace Back Market has early Black Friday deals running from 17-23 November as well as its official savings.

Keen to get ahead of the game? Right now you can save up to 8 per cent on purchases at Back Market that are more than £150 (on selected product lines). Keep reading for all the details on this discount, plus other ways to save at the refurbished tech retailer.

Perfect for organised shoppers, you can find early Black Friday deals across selected AirPods, iMacs, AirPods, consoles, smartwatches and home appliances right now.

How does Back Market work?

Back Market is a global marketplace for refurbished technology, selling products from leading brands including Apple, PlayStation, Philips, Dyson and more. All refurbished goods are rigorously tested by Back Market and have to pass a 25-point quality inspection.

You have the peace of mind offered by a 30-day free returns promise. Plus, your purchases come with a one-year warranty. With all devices being refurbished, it’s a sustainably-focused way of shopping, too.

The refurbished products Back Market sells

Wondering what refurbished tech you can buy at Back Market? The marketplace sells tech including smartphones, smartwatches, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, earphones, headphones, speakers. You’ll also find home appliances including hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and air fryers.

It’s the place to go for a (nearly) new iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phone ahead of Christmas. Ticking off a Christmas wish list? There are PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox consoles and accessories your nearest and dearest would love to unwrap. Meanwhile, beauty buffs will be wowed by a refurbished Dyson corrale high straightener and you could gift a fitness fan an Apple smartwatch.

What condition are Back Market devices in?

All devices are graded according to condition, so you have full transparency when making a purchase. These grading categories are: fair, good, excellent and premium. As an example, when you buy a mobile phone handset, you can see a description of the screen, body, hardware and battery.

