I’ve been covering Black Friday for years – these are the biggest offers

I've found the latest deals across beauty, tech, home and more ( The Independent )

We’re officially a week away from Black Friday 2025, but most brands and retailers have already jumped the gun and started discounting early. I’m already seeing huge offers from Dyson, Ninja and H&M, with more deals expected to drop over the weekend and into Black Friday week.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I spend my days testing everything from laptops, headphones, phones, wearables, vacuums and every other gadget under the sun. I review them year-round, compare prices across retailers and keep track of genuine price drops during Black Friday. In this live feed, the team and I will be pulling out the best Black Friday deals only, focusing on deals I know are good because I’ve tested the products myself or the wider IndyBest team have put them through their paces.

A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust, on a product that’s built to last. From fashion to beauty, tech and fitness, the deals featured here have been properly put through the wringer. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.

Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year.