I’ve been covering Black Friday for years – these are the biggest offers
I’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Ninja, H&M and more
We’re officially a week away from Black Friday 2025, but most brands and retailers have already jumped the gun and started discounting early. I’m already seeing huge offers from Dyson, Ninja and H&M, with more deals expected to drop over the weekend and into Black Friday week.
As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I spend my days testing everything from laptops, headphones, phones, wearables, vacuums and every other gadget under the sun. I review them year-round, compare prices across retailers and keep track of genuine price drops during Black Friday. In this live feed, the team and I will be pulling out the best Black Friday deals only, focusing on deals I know are good because I’ve tested the products myself or the wider IndyBest team have put them through their paces.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust, on a product that’s built to last. From fashion to beauty, tech and fitness, the deals featured here have been properly put through the wringer. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year.
More Black Friday deals, coming right up
Good morning! I’m taking over the reins from Daisy this Friday-before-Black-Friday to bring you even more offers, live and in real-time. Is it Black Friday? No, but it might as well be, given almost every retailer and brand has kicked off their sale. I’ll be roudning up all the top savings, so stay tuned!
Our tech expert's best VPN's are discounted
Black Friday is almost here, and while a VPN probably isn’t the most exciting item on your shopping list, it’s a smart purchase when it comes to protecting your privacy.
VPNs can help you keep your online activity more private, preventing websites – and even your internet provider – from following your every move around the web. Now, subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNs on the market have plummeted in price for Black Friday, with most of our favourite tried-and-tester providers starting their sales early this year.
Our senior tech critic Alex has rounded up the top VPN Black Friday deals, from Surfshark and IPVanish to NordVPN and CyberGhost.
Best Black Friday VPN deals 2025
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the last official day of the Black Friday sales. Traditionally, it was a special day reserved for onlineshopping – but now, of course, the entire sale can be shopped online. This year, Cyber Monday falls on 1 December – that’s your last chance to shop the deals. In the past, we’ve seen some of the biggest price cuts on tech during Cyber Monday.
Nespresso's pop coffee machine is nearly half price
Struggling to give yourself a boost this Friday morning? This deal on a nespresso coffee machine will perk you right up.
Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £99, now £57, Johnlewis.com
The vertuo pop is Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by the team at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: Lauren loved it. Now, you can invest for nearly half price thanks to John Lewis. Receiving a glowing five-star review, she praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” she added. I love the colours available, too, with the blue and yellow brightening up your kitchen surfaces.
Apple AirTags are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Constantly losing your stuff? Me too. Fortunately, our tech expert has found discounts on Apple AirTags ahead of Black Friday.
Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £79, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
This pack of Apple AirTags is £40 off on Laptops Direct ahead of Black Friday. Senior tech critic Alex Lee has reviewed many key finders, and these ones landed a spot among the best. “They have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment,” he said.
Maybelline’s TikTok-viral sky high mascara is just £6
Mascara is a desert-island make-up product for most – myself included. But it’s rare to find a good formula that doesn’t cost a fortune. Enter: Maybelline’s TikTok viral sky high mascara. Already affordable at £12, it’s now been discounted ahead of Black Friday.
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.19, Amazon.co.uk
Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. When Sarah Jones, beauty buff and assistant IndyBest editor, shared her in-depth review of the Maybelline sky high mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for just £6 right now.
Get cosy with £50 off this heated throw
This tried and tested throw is perfect for snuggling up in front of the TV – and it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Dreamland intelliheat faux fur warming throw: Was £130, now £79, Boots.com
Dreamland’s faux fur warming throw is down £50 in the Boots Black Friday sale. After reviewing this ‘hygge days’ model in her guide to the best electric blankets, homeware expert Caroline Preece told readers it looked “great on a sofa, reading as a plush, premium throw without giving away that it’s a heated blanket.”
Gymshark's Black Friday 2025 sale is here
Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is always among the most anticipated. Catering for fitness fans as well as loungewear lovers, there’s up to 50 per cent off leggings, flared fits, hoodies, sports bras and plenty more.
Gymshark soft sculpt leggings: Was £48, now £38.40, Gymshark.com
Reduced by 20 per cent, this pair of soft sculpt leggings is made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking material for everything from running to pilates classes. Designed to be as flattering as they are functional, the leggings are touted as having a seamless, smoothing and sculpting look. Plus, they’re available in a range of stylish, neutral tones.
When does the Lego Black Friday sale start?
Lego’s Black Friday sale starts on 22 November – perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping. In the meantime, I’ve spotted a stellar deal from Very below.
Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker: Was £119.99, now £89.99, Very.co.uk
Reduced by £30, this 1,082-piece Star Wars set allows you to rebuild the AT-TE Walker battle tank from the Battle of Utapau. Designed for little Star Wars fans aged nine years and above, the set comes complete with a cockpit and cabins where up to seven minifigures can fit, five minifigures and three Battle Droids, plus posable legs and an elevating heavy blaster cannon that can rotate 360-degrees. Once built you can then lift your creation using the extendable handle too.
Asda Black Friday deals include up to 30% off homeware, toys and more
Black Friday has landed at Asda and the supermarket giant is currently offering up to 30 per cent off toys, electricals and homeware – including this standout deal on a dual-basket air fryer.
Scoville 9L dual basket air fryer: Was £79, now £39, Asda.com
This is one of the cheapest dual-basket air fryers available right now. You get two separate 4.5L baskets, so you can cook different foods at the same time on different settings. It’s rare to see a dual-zone model drop to £39, helping you upgrade your kitchen for less. While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, Asda’s Scoville range frequently appears in our round-ups of the best kitchenware, so it’s a brand we trust.