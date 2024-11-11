Best tech Black Friday deals 2024: Early offers and what to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Frantic shoppers fighting over TVs in stores during the Black Friday sales permanently baked into your head? You’ll know that tech is hot property on Black Friday, and with November in full swing, thousands of deals on headphones, fitness trackers, smartphones and more are about to start dropping.

Major tech retailers, including Very, Argos, Currys and John Lewis have already kicked off their early Black Friday sales, and Amazon has announced that it will start cutting prices on 21 November. The annual discounts bonanza marks the best time to save on the gadgets you’ve had your eye on throughout the year.

Whether it’s tech from Apple, high-spec laptops or even gaming deals and VR headsets from Sony, Meta or Nintendo, you should be able to find it all with a price cut during the November shopping event. Below, I’ve outlined all the best tech deals to expect this Black Friday, plus the best deals you can shop now.

When will tech Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning the sale will kick off on Friday 29 November this year and end on Cyber Monday (2 December). While those are the official dates for Black Friday, the tech deals often start to drop well in advance. Last year, I began seeing the early Black Friday sales kick off on the first day of November, and I’ve already seen the same this year, with everyone from Currys to AO already starting the celebrations.

What to expect from tech Black Friday deals in 2024

If you’re hunting down new gadgets to upgrade your life, you’ll want to wait until Black Friday for the cheapest prices. I’m expecting games consoles to gain big discounts in the sale this year – the PS5 Slim, Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox series X have all started receiving discounts, especially with the imminent launch of the PS5 Pro and rumours regarding the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as new Xbox consoles already available to pre-order. I reckon the discounts will continue into Black Friday, so, you may want to wait if you’re hoping to buy a new machine.

Headphones and earbuds also see hefty discounts on Black Friday, making it an ideal time to pick up some AirPods or Sony headphones and earbuds.

There should be plenty of choice when it comes to smartphone deals this Black Friday, too. Every year, mobile phone carriers and retailers battle to offer the best discounts, giving customers loads of choice when it comes to choosing mobile phone contract deals or SIM-free phones from the likes of Amazon and Currys. Expect iPhones and top Android handsets from Google, Samsung and OnePlus to go on sale.

Fitness trackers are another big highlight on Black Friday – I’m expecting to see big discounts on Fitbit trackers, the best smartwatches from Garmin and more, plus smart speakers and Bluetooth speakers from Amazon and Sonos should see some sizeable price cuts.

Best early tech Black Friday 2024 deals

Best games console deals

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

Save a huge 24 per cent on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset in this deal that has just dropped after the release of the Meta Quest 3S. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” I said in my review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Nintendo Switch OLED neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £277.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED is starting to see some small discounts. Amazon has discounted the console. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” I said in my review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED and never look back.”

Best smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 16: Was £799, now £729, Giffgaff.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can save £70 on the all-new iPhone 16 by buying the phone from Giffgaff by spreading the cost of the handset over 36 months, bringing your payments down to £20.95 per month. There’s a bit of homework to do if you want to get this deal, so it’s not for the fainthearted. Tech writer Steve’s got all the details on how you can bag an iPhone 16 for a bargain price in his article.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

Discounted by £250, Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best smartphones we’ve ever tested. “This year’s Pixel phones go hard on fancy generative AI features, but underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness is an excellent device boasting a significant hardware upgrade over last year’s model,” our writer said in their review. “With a telephoto lens and extra RAM, as well as a Tensor G3 processor, AI-fuelled photo editing features and a glorious 120Hz display, it’s the Android device to beat.”

Apple iPhone 15: Was £699, now £681, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Mobile Phones Direct )

There’s a small saving to be had on the iPhone 15, thanks to this Amazon deal. “The new iPhone 15 is slick, fast and effective,” our tech critic said in his review. “The new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island and the cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort.”

Best smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 45mm: Was £394, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Released last September, the Apple Watch Series 9 might not be the latest smartwatch in Apple’s repertoire, but it’s still a very good smartwatch. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes the Apple Watch stand out. With a £50 saving, this is well worth picking up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch: Was £329.99, now £237, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Garmin )

Although simpler than the Garmin Forerunner 955 and with fewer features, the 255 still includes a wide range of health and fitness tracking functions, including a race widget to help you prepare for your next event. There’s also a whole catalogue of daily workout suggestions, a widget for estimating your recovery time after each exercise session, and detailed running metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance.

Best headphones and speakers deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in my review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted by over £100. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, I can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” I wrote in my review. “They never miss a beat”.

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

You can currently save more than 40 per cent on this IndyBest-approved Bluetooth Sony speaker. “Our pick of the bunch, Sony’s XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker is perfectly portable, thanks to its ergonomic design. However, it’s the abundance of tech, sound distribution and brilliant functionality that bagged this speaker the top spot,” our writer said in their review.

Best TV deals

LG C4, 48in: Was £1,499.99, now £930, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery LG C4, 42in ( LG )

The latest in a line of excellent 4K OLED TVs, the LG C4 launched earlier this year and continues the series’ tradition of offering impressive visuals and smart features at prices that are hard to ignore. Vibrant colour, rich contrast and great overall brightness make the LG C4 the ideal choice for movie fans, while the 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-sync support appeal to PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

