Whether you’re after an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or a budget-friendly Android handset, the Black Friday 2024 sale has arrived, and deals on the latest smartphones are dropping left and right.

From discounts on SIM-free phones to contract and SIM-only plans from the likes of Vodafone, EE, Three, O2, Carphone Warehouse and more, there’s something for fans of Apple and Android this Black Friday.

I’ve been testing smartphones for years, and this Black Friday has some of the best prices I’ve seen. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has plummeted to less than £500, and the iPhone 15 Pro has received a £150 price cut. Plus, there are more tech deals on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

Whether you’re upgrading to the latest flagship or switching to a better plan, I’m rounding up all the top offers in the Black Friday sales to help you save.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday mobile phone deals coverage

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday for years. We track prices on the best smartphones around the clock, so we know how to spot a genuine deal, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

Best contract deals this Black Friday

iPhone 16 Pro with 500GB: £38.99 per month, £129 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Here’s a good deal on the new iPhone 16 Pro at iD Mobile. The 500GB plan costs £38.99 per month and £129 up front, and includes a Belkin wireless charger worth £69. Over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included), you’ll pay a total of £1,142. The device portion of that is £999, which means you’ll be paying just £5.99 per month for your 500GB of data – that’s excellent value.

Samsung Galaxy S24 with unlimited data: £31 per month, £60 up front, Mobiles.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

If you’re a data-hungry user in search of the latest Samsung phone, here’s a 24-month contract deal at Mobiles.co.uk that offers unlimited data with iD Mobile for £60 up front and £31 per month (plus the small mid-contract price increase). The Galaxy S24 is one of the best phones you can buy, with a brilliant AMOLED display and powerful camera that won’t disappoint.

iPhone 16 with 500GB data: £29.99 per month, £189 up front, E2save.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Right now you can get the new iPhone 16 on id Mobile with 500GB of data for £29.99 per month and £189 up front. That works out to around £7 per month for your data plan. The 24-month contract includes a free pair of Beats solo wireless earbuds.

Google Pixel 9 was 500GB data: £22.99 per month, £9 up front, E2save.com

open image in gallery ( Google )

The top Google Pixel 9 deal at E2save gets you 500GB of data (up from 100GB for Black Friday) on the iD Mobile network. We called the latest flagship in the Pixel series “the first smartphone to truly take advantage of AI,” adding that “Google’s latest Pixel feels like something new”.

Best SIM-free mobile deals this Black Friday

iPhone 16: Was £829, now £779, giffgaff.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

This £50 discount on the iPhone 16 might not seem like much, but deals on the newest iPhone are rare and sell out fast. You’ll need to buy a £10 plan with Giffgaff to take advantage of the offer, but depending on the plan you choose you can cancel or change as soon as you’ve paid. This year’s base iPhone 16 gets the new A18 chip rather than using the chip from last year’s Pro phones, giving it speedy all-round performance.

iPhone 15 Pro: Was £999, now £849, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

It might have been superseded by the iPhone 16, but that means last year’s iPhone 15 Pro can now be picked up with a decent discount. Laptopsdirect is offering Apple’s previous generation phone with £150 off. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, our tester said it “delivered outstanding upgrades” over older models.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £499, Google.com

open image in gallery ( Google )

The brilliant Pixel 8 Pro has a whopping 50 per cent off for Black Friday, taking the price of the best Android phone of last year down to just £499. Google launched the newer Pixel 9 back in September, but the 2023 flagship is still highly recommended and an absolute bargain at this price. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, I was impressed by the phone’s “brighter screen, improved camera hardware and whole new set of impressive photo-editing features powered by Google AI”.

Google Pixel 8a: Was £499, now £369, Google.com

open image in gallery ( Google )

Google has discounted the Pixel 8a by £100 for Black Friday, taking the price of the already budget-friendly Android down to £369. The Pixel 8a appears in our round-up of the best cheap phones. In our Pixel 8a review our tester said it takes “many of the best features of the top-end devices and crams them into a mid-range phone costing £499.”

Google Pixel 9: Was £799, now £699, Google.com

open image in gallery The Pixel 9 in obsidian ( Google )

Google’s Black Friday sale now includes deals on all of the latest phones in the Pixel series. The Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL both get a £100 discount, starting at £899 and £999, while the base-level Pixel 9 drops to just £699. That’s a huge saving on a phone that launched only two months ago.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Was £1,749, now £1,449, Google.com

open image in gallery The Pixel 9 Pro Fold in porcelain ( Google )

You can save a giant £300 on Google’s newest folding phone, which claims top spot in our round-up of the best folding phones. Like the rest of the Pixel 9 range, the phone comes with one free year of Gemini Advanced – which lets you use Google’s most powerful AI model across Gmail and Google Docs – plus 2TB of cloud storage.

Google Pixel 8: Was £699, now £405.33, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

Last year’s Pixel phone is down to an all-time low of just £405.33 at Amazon. The Pixel 8 has since been overtaken by the Pixel 9 as the best Google phone you can buy, but the older phone is still an excellent Android device and an absolute bargain at this price. In my Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro review, I called the pair “two excellent devices boasting significant hardware upgrades over last year’s models”.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Was £1,469, now £805, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

We’ve seen the price of the S24 Ultra drop to around £729 in the Black Friday sale, but here’s the best current deal. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a huge phone with a giant display that’s ideal for getting work done. The S-Pen stylus slides out of a compartment in the frame, and lets you stay productive with note-taking, while Galaxy AI features mean you can instantly transcribe meetings with dozens of speakers into neatly formatted minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Was £1,049, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Save £200 on the latest Samsung flip phone, which features in our list of the best folding phones in 2024. Our tester called it “a fashion-first Android phone that compromise on performance or functionality. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best designed pieces of technology I’ve ever tested”.

OnePlus nord CE 4: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

An expert in all things tech, IndyBest reviewer David picked the OnePlus Nord CE 2 as the best value phone in his guide to the best phones for a long battery life. Now, after a few updates, the new and improved Nord CE 4 has a whopping 33 per cent off the price. This model includes all the same features David loved, such as a sleek OLED screen and a “gorgeous design”, but with newer software, more-advanced processors and, thanks to Black Friday, a tempting discount.

Best SIM Black Friday deals at Giffgaff

Giffgaff is adding extra data to its 18-month contracts for Black Friday, with its cheapest plan offering a massive 60GB per month.

60GB (was 25GB): 18-month contract, £10 per month, Giffgaff.com

18-month contract, £10 per month, Giffgaff.com 120GB (was 40GB): 18-month contract, £15 per month, Giffgaff.com

18-month contract, £15 per month, Giffgaff.com 200GB (was 120GB):18-month contract, £20 per month, Giffgaff.com

Best SIM-only deals at Smarty

Smarty is doubling the data of most of its rolling monthly plans, which give you the freedom to cancel and switch whenever you like.

15GB (was 8GB): Rolling monthly plan, £7 per month, Smarty.co.uk

Rolling monthly plan, £7 per month, Smarty.co.uk 80GB (was 40GB): Rolling monthly plan, £10 per month, Smarty.co.uk

Best SIM-only deals at id Mobile

You can get unlimited data with id Mobile for an impressive £15 per month, though it requires you to commit to a two-year contract with the network.

30GB (was 15GB): Rolling monthly plan, £8 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

Rolling monthly plan, £8 per month, Idmobile.co.uk 90GB (was 60GB): 12-month contract, £10 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

12-month contract, £10 per month, Idmobile.co.uk Unlimited data (was 250GB): 24-month contract, £15 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

Best SIM-only deals at Voxi

As well as adding extra data for Black Friday, Voxi is including unlimited use of social media, music and video apps in its plans. This lets you use apps like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music without eating into your data allowance.

75GB (was 25GB): Rolling monthly plan, £12 per month, Voxi.co.uk

Rolling monthly plan, £12 per month, Voxi.co.uk 300GB (was 100GB): Rolling monthly plan, £20 per month, Voxi.co.uk

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the US, a moving holiday that falls on the fourth Thursday of every November. That means Black Friday falls on 29 November this year.

Originally a one-day event, Black Friday now takes up most of November. The weekend ends with Cyber Monday, which falls on 2 December this year. The majority of deals will make an appearance sometime during the week of Black Friday, but early discounts on mobile phone deals can be found already.

