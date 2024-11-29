Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Grabbing a Black Friday 2024 deal on a new TV is easier than ever. There are big savings on LG’s premium OLEDs, Samsung’s vibrant QLEDs, and Hisense’s budget-friendly 4K models.

Whether you’re after a cinematic 65in OLED for your living room or a compact 43in set for the bedroom, I’ve found TVs at rock-bottom prices this Black Friday, including on top models from LG and Samsung, with Amazon also discounting its flagship OLED Fire TV to an incredibly low price.

As well as TVs, retailers such as Amazon, Currys, and Argos are slashing prices across a wide range of tech, beauty, home appliances and more. From must-have gadgets to skincare essentials, there’s something for everyone.

To make your search simpler, I’m rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals, covering all the top tried, tested and trusted models.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday TV deals coverage

This isn’t my first rodeo, nor is it the team’s – we’ve been covering Black Friday for longer than we’d care to admit. The tech team and I track TV prices all year round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

Best Black Friday TV deals

LG B4, 65in: Was £1,699.99, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,699.99, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk Sony bravia 8, 55in: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk LG C4, 55in: Was £1,599, now £1,199, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,599, now £1,199, Currys.co.uk Panasonic TV-50W90AEB, 50in: Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com

Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com Amazon Fire TV omni, 43in: Was £549.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

LG B4, 65in: Was £1,699.99, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

This is the best deal on a 65in OLED TV we’ve seen this Black Friday: the 2024 LG B4 is on sale at just £1,099 at Amazon. That’s a £400 saving on its typical price, and way down from its original RRP of £1,699.99. The TV offers unbeatable OLED picture quality at an affordable price, while the selection of HDMI ports and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate at 4K makes it great for gaming as well as movies.

Sony bravia 8, 55in: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Score big with more than 30 per cent off this tried, tested and approved Sony TV. Tech expert David Phelan reviewed this model in his round-up of the best TVs of 2024, naming it the best OLED 4K TV. In particular, he was impressed with the cool audio system and strong sounds of the cinema mode. “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows,” he wrote.

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,599, now £1,199.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The latest model in the C series of LG TVs gets a £300 discount in the Currys Black Friday sale. Launched earlier this year, the LG C4 is an impressive 4K display with self-lit OLED pixels capable of perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction. In our round-up of the best 4K TVs, we said the LG C4 “features pin-sharp picture and excellent brightness levels that look realistic and persuasive.”

Panasonic TV-50W90AEB, 50in: Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

Dubbed the best for picture quality in our guide to top 4K TVs, this Panasonic model has been reduced by £200 at John Lewis. In their review, our tester said of this model: “Part of the success of this TV is down to the processor, which is smart enough to know when you’re watching sport, for instance, and can adjust both the picture and sound accordingly.” With the 50in version now just shy of £600, now is the time to invest.

Samsung QN95D 4K smart TV, 55in: Was £1,699, now £1,499 plus a free soundbar, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung is giving away a free soundbar worth up to £400 when you buy select TVs from now until Black Friday. The 55in QN95D uses Samsung’s “neo-QLED” pixel technology, which offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus LED panels – the similar QN90D appears in our round-up of the best 4K televisions of 2024.

Hisense 50E6NTUK 4K smart TV, 50in: Was £499, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hisense )

This 50in 4K TV from Hisense has a £220 discount at Amazon right now, the cheapest we’ve ever seen this model on sale for. It’s a great all-rounder with a voice remote and is compatible with Google, Amazon and Apple smart home setups. You’re unlikely to find a better-value 4K TV right now.

Amazon Fire TV omni, 43in: Was £549.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Amazon Fire TV omni was named the best budget buy in our guide to the best TVs, where our tech expert noted that “the QLED picture is bright and effective with great colour range and a dynamic look”. With 49 per cent off, this is surely a no-brainer for an affordable telly.

Samsung 43in DU8000 43in crystal UHD smart 4K TV (2024): Was £499, now £287, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Amazon has seriously lowered this new Samsung DU8000 43in TV by handing out 42 per cent off discounts. The star feature is its dynamic crystal colour and pristine clarity due to its powerful 4K processor, meanwhile, the sleek and slim design also makes it an elegant choice. The TV comes with Samsung’s smart hub as well as a gaming centre, which holds Xbox apps for playing games via the cloud and without an actual console.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p smart TV, 40in: Was £299.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The 40in version of the Amazon Fire TV 2-series is great value if you want an affordable smart TV and you’re happy with the slightly lower 1080p resolution, which at this display size is barely noticeable anyway. The Amazon Fire TV interface is among the best around, the TV comes with a voice remote and it has the full roster of streaming services built in.

Hisense 32A4NTUK, 32in: Was £249, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hisense )

The Hisense A4 is one of the cheapest TVs you can get from a reputable brand, and with an extra £120 it’s unbeatable value. The basic 720p resolution display will look fuzzy if you’re used to watching in 4K, but it offers decent enough quality for the price. Compatible with streaming apps and compact at 32in, it makes a great TV for a kitchen or bedroom.

Samsung the frame QLED smart TV with slim fit wall mount: Was £1,149, now £899, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

If you want to add a TV to your living space but would prefer it blends more seamlessly, try this art mode TV from Samsung. Fitting in wonderfully, the frame is designed to look just like a photo frame, and so when you’re not watching, it transforms into artwork. The glare-free 4k QLED matte display helps with the subtle facade, and the picture is powered by Quantum Dot.

Amazon Fire TV omni mini-LED series 4K TV, 55in: Was £849.99, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The tech team are yet to test Amazon’s newly launched mini-LED series of Fire TVs, but this introductory offer on the new Fire TV omni is too good not to consider. The backlit display has 512 dimming zones for OLED-style contrast and LED-style brightness, while the 144hz refresh rate is ideal for getting the best picture quality from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There’s 24 per cent off between now and the end of Black Friday.