Best dehumidifier deals we’re expecting to see in the Black Friday sales 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A dehumidifier may not be the most exciting purchase, but it is definitely a practical one that’s worth the investment. These appliances reduce damp in the home, potentially help prevent mould, and can speed up laundry drying times. If you’re looking to save money on a new model then Black Friday, which lands in November, could be a wise time to buy.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

Of course, it’s not just dehumidifiers that could see their prices slashed during the four-day shopping event. A host of home appliances like air fryers and vacuum cleaners see stellar savings in the November sale. Plus, we’re also gearing up for savings on skincare, iPads, TV and other big-ticket tech deals, so it’s certainly one to watch.

When Black Friday does finally roll around, the IndyBest team of shopping experts and deal hunters will be bringing you the very best deals from brands like Dyson, Apple, Ugg, Ninja and more.

Where dehumidifiers are concerned, we’ve seen deals on De’Longhi, Russell Hobbs and B&Q in the past, and we’re hoping to see even more discounts on top-rated models we’ve tried, tested and approved ourselves in 2024. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about Black Friday, including early deals on dehumifiers that you can shop right now.

When will the dehumidifer Black Friday deals start in 2024?

In 2024, Black Friday will start on Friday 29 November before culminating on 2nd December, known as Cyber Monday. However, brands and retailers like to get ahead of the game and many often launch deals weeks in advance. Amazon, Curry’s and John Lewis began their discounts as early as October in 2023, so it’s worth keeping an eye out as the event gets closer.

What to expect from dehumidifer deals this Black Friday 2024

While we can’t look into a crystal ball and share the exact deals we’ll see this Black Friday, we can look to previous years and speculate on what to expect. In 2023, we saw deals on DeLonghi, Russell Hobbs more. One of our favorite tried and tested dehumidifiers, De’Longhi’s DEX212F, was reduced to less than £200, down from £254 (£225.09, Amazon.co.uk).

Read more: Black Friday beauty deals to expect in 2024

Elsewhere, you could have saved money on Russell Hobbs’s 10l dehumidifier (£159, Very.co.uk), which Very discounted by £70. B&Q’s 10l dehumidifier (£135, Diy.com) was reduced by 30 per cent, while at Homebase, you could have saved £50 on a 20l model (£200, Homebase.co.uk).

Best early dehumidifier deals

UniBond aero 360 degree humidity absorber: Was £15, now £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( UniBond )

This is already a very inexpensive dehumidifier from UniBond, a non-electric option that, with this discount, costs just £12. 50. In our review of the best dehumidifiers, it was said to be ideal for small spaces. “It works by encouraging air to circulate and flow through a tablet similar in design to a dishwasher tablet”, our reviewer explained. “It then stores any moisture collected in the bottom tank, which can be simply tipped away when full.”

Sharp UD-P20U-W dehumidifier: Was £279, now £229, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you need a dehumidifier suited to large areas, consider this one from Sharp. “The LCD control panel makes the dehumidifier really easy to use – you simply select the right setting for your space, including the humidity levels, and away you go”, our tester said, giving it four and a half (out of five) stars in their review. “We were shocked by just how well this machine worked – we left it running in different areas of the house, and the air felt a lot dryer and clearer” they said. With this discount, you’ll save £50 on the model.

Get the latest updates on Black Friday 2024 with our shopping guide