For most people, choosing a new pair of trainers used to involve a toss-up between Nike, Reebok or Adidas. Then in 2022, R.A.D came along and upset the apple cart by releasing a blinding gym shoe at the first time of asking.

The R.A.D one balanced style, support and stability to provide gym-goers with everything they needed in a single shoe, making it an instant favourite among CrossFitters, lifters and functional fitness fans alike. The R.A.D one V2 followed in 2025, and somehow improved on its predecessor in almost every area, topping my guide to the best gym trainers.

Given R.A.D’s success, demand for the shoes is sky high, and discounts have rarely been warranted – a recent collaboration with Gymshark sold out faster than you can hit a full depth squat. But this Black Friday, religious R.A.D wearers are in for a treat, with the brand dropping the price of its R.A.D One V2 and R.A.D R1 shoes from £130 to £91 in certain colourways.

As a fitness writer, the former is the shoe I currently spend most of my life wearing, and this is the cheapest I’ve ever seen a new pair of daps from the brand.

So, while I will always advocate a cost-effective approach to exercise and firmly believe you can get a great workout with little to no financial investment, this is one deal that could be worth considering.

R.A.D one V2: Was £130, now £91, Rad-global.com

The R.A.D One V2 is, in my eyes, the best gym shoe money can buy. The midsole is springier than its predecessor, making it feel both incredibly comfortable and lively during dynamic movements like plyometric exercises and runs of up to 1km. Yet, somehow, it also offers more stability around the heel and firm foundations underfoot, providing a great base for heavy leg exercises like squats and deadlifts.

Nit-pickers and traditionalists will say they prefer the cleaner aesthetic of the original R.A.D One, or its slightly slimmer profile, but for me, the brand’s second outing is a noteworthy improvement on an already great shoe.

I’ve never seen it reduced before, so this £39 saving is worth taking advantage of while it lasts.

I was sent my pair to test pre-launch in January this year, and I’ve worn them nearly every day since. A few scuff marks aside, they still work perfectly with minimal signs of wear and tear, so splashing the cash now could represent a savvy long-term investment.

You can also buy the brand’s R.A.D R1 shoe – a more cushioned training shoe which has been subjected to the same discount. But for me, the R.A.D one V2 is the superior choice.

Harry Bullmore is The Independent’s resident fitness aficionado. A fitness coach in his spare time, he fills his weeks with any form of movement he can get his hands on, from running to lifting weights to CrossFit to gymnastics. Through this, he has become incredibly familiar with the products that can take you closer to your health and fitness goals, as well as those that are just well-branded snake oil.

