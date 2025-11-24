I’m finding the latest Black Friday offers on our favourite products as they land

I've found the latest deals across beauty, tech, home and more ( The Independent )

The Black Friday sales officially kick off in a matter of days, but deals are dropping thick and fast already. Amazon’s Black Friday week is underway, Currys, John Lewis and Argos have launched their events, and Charlotte Tilbury, Nintendo, Dyson and Ninja are also getting in on the action.

I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years, so I know a great deal from a dud. The best offers are those on reliable products from trusted brands, so the rest of the IndyBest team and I will be highlighting deals on the products we have tried, tested and loved.

So far, standouts include £100 off the Oura ring 4 and the Dyson supersonic hairdryer. The team's favourite budget heated clothes airer is currently half price (now £25, Argos.co.uk), and there’s nearly 30 per cent off the Ninja crispi air fryer (now £114, Amazon.co.uk). Plus, the discounts are bound to get better and better as the main event edges closer (mark 28 November in your diary).

It’s easy to be dazzled by the steepest discounts, so I’d recommend making a list of what you actually want before browsing the sales. Our consumer team has practical tips for navigating the sales, to ensure you get the best value this year. So, with all of that in mind, let’s start deal-hunting…