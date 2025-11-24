The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m finding the latest Black Friday offers on our favourite products as they land
I’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Zara, Lego, Apple and more
The Black Friday sales officially kick off in a matter of days, but deals are dropping thick and fast already. Amazon’s Black Friday week is underway, Currys, John Lewis and Argos have launched their events, and Charlotte Tilbury, Nintendo, Dyson and Ninja are also getting in on the action.
I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years, so I know a great deal from a dud. The best offers are those on reliable products from trusted brands, so the rest of the IndyBest team and I will be highlighting deals on the products we have tried, tested and loved.
So far, standouts include £100 off the Oura ring 4 and the Dyson supersonic hairdryer. The team's favourite budget heated clothes airer is currently half price (now £25, Argos.co.uk), and there’s nearly 30 per cent off the Ninja crispi air fryer (now £114, Amazon.co.uk). Plus, the discounts are bound to get better and better as the main event edges closer (mark 28 November in your diary).
It’s easy to be dazzled by the steepest discounts, so I’d recommend making a list of what you actually want before browsing the sales. Our consumer team has practical tips for navigating the sales, to ensure you get the best value this year. So, with all of that in mind, let’s start deal-hunting…
Best Black Friday beauty deals already live
Beauty writer Lucy Smith has been busy rounding up (genuinely) exciting deals on skincare, haircare and make-up. Whether you’re shopping for a Charlotte Tilbury fanatic, or you’re after a deal on the Dyson airwrap (was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com) or everyday essentials, such as face wash and moisturiser from budget-friendly brand CeraVe (was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com), she's got you covered.
34 beauty deals for Black Friday, chosen by an expert
Save on jewellery in the Pandora Black Friday sale
Whether it’s a signature charm or a piece from the newer Talisman collection, now’s your chance to save on new Pandora jewellery. The sale kicked off yesterday with up to 30 per cent off selected pieces, and if you’re a 'My Pandora' member then you could secure even more savings, so it’s worth signing up. I love this contemporary chain link bracelet that’s on sale.
Pandora small chain link bracelet: Was £99, now £79.20, Pandora.net
A grown-up take on Pandora’s charm bracelets, this chain link piece is crafted with 14 carat gold plating. Complete with openable links, you can customise your look day to day with charms, or wear alone for a more minimalist look. Don’t forget to use the code ‘EXTRA10’ to take it home for £71.28.
Is there a Cos Black Friday sale?
Yes, but not quite yet. Its sale begins on 28 November, but if want to refresh your wardrobe now, our fashion writer Daisy Lester has been rounding up the best early deals available at Zara. I’ve got my eye on the buttoned knit waistcoat (now £17.99, Zara.com).
Zara’s Black Friday sale is my favourite shopping event – here’s what I’m buying
Get 45% off the newest Amazon echo dot
Amazon’s Black Friday week is here, so there’s cash to be saved on lots of top-rated tech, from the Kindle Paperwhite to the PS5 Pro.
Alexa, are there any really good deals on Amazon’s echo dot smart speakers?
Amazon echo dot, newest gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
A best-seller, the latest iteration of the echo dot smart speaker is at its lowest price of 2025. When senior tech critic Alex Lee reviewed it for his guide to the best echo speakers, he said it delivered “decent sound and good smarts." There are loads of echo smart speakers to choose from, but Alex recommended this one specifically to anyone who needs a “cheap and small Alexa device that can be placed anywhere in your home and still deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts and the news”.
Our tech critic’s favourite budget headphones are nearly half price
If you’ve been looking for new headphones that don’t cost the Earth, Amazon’s slashed 46 per cent off the price of this expert-tried-and-tested pair from Anker.
Anker Soundcore space Q45 wireless headphones: Was £139.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
Our reviewer, IndyBest senior tech critic Alex Lee, praised these headphones for their “strong and sturdy” design and great sound quality. “Tunes sounded expansive, with rich-sounding vocals and crisp highs.” The active noise cancellation “blocked out external sounds incredibly well”, plus, he noted their 50 hour battery life (with ANC turned on). Sounds good to me.
Save 30 per cent on this Lego Harry Potter build
Looking for a gift for the Lego obsessive in your life? There’s a great discount on this set, at Amazon.
Lego Harry Potter knight bus adventure: Was £44.99, now £30.99, Amazon.co.uk
In her review of the best gifts for nine-year-olds, Sarah Dawson and her son tested out the kit – and dubbed it the best overall. “We love all the cool features in this triple-decker bus model – in particular, the swinging chandelier and moving beds”, she said. The 499-piece build was tricky enough to hold her son's attention but "straightforward enough for all levels of Lego enthusiasts to enjoy".
Hello, shoppers
This morning, I’m picking up where my colleague Alice left off, and bringing you the best Black Friday early deals, as and when they drop. I’ve been covering the sales for years, so I know when a deal is genuinely impressive, and when it’s not. For a recap, here’s IndyBest Editor Sabrina Sahota with the standouts so far.
I’ve sifted through hundreds of Black Friday deals – these are the best ones
When is Amazon Black Friday 2025?
Amazon’s Black Friday is now live, offering deals across its categories until 1 December. You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop deals. Like any discounts you spot online, it’s good practice to shop around to see if it’s the best price out there.
To save you time, IndyBest consumer writer Molly Greeves has rounded up 25 Amazon Black Friday deals that are actually worth it in her article:
25 Amazon Black Friday deals that are actually worth it, chosen by a consumer writer
Currys Black Friday in 2025
Currys was one of the first retailers to begin its Black Friday sale. It started slashing prices at the start of the month, promising that everything on its site is at its lowest-ever price.
Right now deals include more than £80 off on a Ninja double stack air fryer (now £188, Currys.co.uk), a whopping £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 (now £659, Currys.co.uk) and £130 on Dysons’s supersonic hair dryer (now £199, Currys.co.uk).
Plus, if Currys decides to slash it again, you can get your money back on the difference. IndyBest consumer writer Molly Greeves is rounding up the best Currys Black Friday deals in her article:
Currys has slashed these products to their ‘lowest ever price’
Is Marks & Spencer doing Black Friday?
As always, Marks & Spencer isn’t running a traditional Black Friday event, but it has launched a winter sale that basically fills the same gap. You can find reductions of up to 50 per cent, spanning cashmere jumpers, winter coats, gift sets, lighting and bedding.
Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has rounded up the best deals in her article below, and standout offers include 40 per cent off the Color Wow volumising gift set, 20 per cent off its bestselling cashmere crew neck and 40 per cent off selected homeware such as lamps and throws.