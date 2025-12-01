As an expert, these are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The Black Friday deals are here, and for gaming fans, that means big savings across Nintendo Switch – but, you’ll need to act fast, as today, aka Cyber Monday, is your final chance to snag a bargain. With unmissable discounts across bundles, consoles and games, now’s the best time to snap up these seasonal reductions. Unsure where to start? As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent almost a decade covering Black Friday and Nintendo deals in particular.

The all-new Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t seen any significant discounts, but you can still enjoy great deals across bundles with the latest console. For example, standout savings spotted include the Switch 2 paired with games such as Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends, and Donkey Kong, as well as an offer on the Switch OLED. The best place to look for deals is at third-party retailers, Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys. I’m constantly tracking the price changes of the Nintendo Switch and games to make sure you can bag a bargain ahead of Christmas.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World : Was £429, now £399, Very.co.uk

Was £429, now £399, Very.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £404, Currys.co.uk

Was £432, now £404, Currys.co.uk Super Mario Party Jamboree and Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch 2 edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ deluxe edition, Goji Joy-Con racing wheels and Paladone backpack buddies: Worth £485, now £409, Currys.co.uk

This bumper bundle saves you £75 compared with buying the items individually at full price. Plus, as Currys is offering another bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels for £404 (more on that below), this larger bundle means you’re getting a Harry Potter game and Paladone backpack buddies for just an extra £5. If you’re looking for an impressive Christmas gift for a gamer, this could be it.

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

Argos recently discounted the Nintendo Switch 2, and was the first retailer to do so since the console first launched over the summer. Elsewhere, other retailers, including Amazon and Smyths Toys, have also slashed the price of the console. Sure, it’s only a £10 saving, but to get a discount on the console this early in its life cycle is absolutely unheard of. It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system, as I noted in my Nintendo Switch 2 review. The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, and accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: Was £429, now £399, Very.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch 2’s official bundle with Mario Kart World has just received its first-ever price cut. Very has slashed the price of the bundle to just £399, a saving of £30. Mario Kart World sees big updates to its predecessor, which tech critic Steve Hogarty put to the test in his review.

“Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes,” he said. “The maximum number of racers is also doubled to a chaotic 24 karts, and a new Battle Royale-style knockout mode sees players competing to stay in the race, with slower racers knocked out each lap.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with Donkey Kong Bananza: Was £453, now £409, Very.co.uk

You can now get your hands on Nintendo’s latest console plus a bundled copy of Donkey Kong Bananza at a knock-down price. It’s been donkeys’ years since we had a 3D adventure with gaming’s favourite simian, so you’re sure to have a blast with Bananza, with inventive yet chaotic platforming and satisfying, destructive levels.

Tech critic Steve Hogarty played the first few hours of the game, and his Donkey Kong Bananza review said it's "already shaping up to be this generation’s Super Mario Odyssey. Stupidly silly fun, technically impressive and gorgeous to look at, it’s destined to be the console’s first must-have game.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’, 12-month Nintendo Switch Online and Yoshi Christmas ornament: Was £488.96, now £429.99, Nintendo.co.uk

In the Nintendo Black Friday sale, if you buy the official Mario Kart World bundle, the gaming giant will throw in a free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, something you’ll need if you want to race online with friends or compete against others around the world. And because Nintendo is full of festive cheer, it’s also chucking in a free Yoshi Christmas ornament worth £7.99. Altogether, you’re saving £58.97 compared with buying everything individually, so this is the biggest saving for the console that we’ve seen so far.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £439, Very.co.uk

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza for just £22 each – that’s half price for the two games. Both appear on my and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s list of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Worth £432, now £404, Currys.co.uk

Like Amazon, Currys has slashed the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle by £20 for Black Friday. But to sweeten the deal even further, the retailer is also throwing in two pairs of Goji Joy-Con wheel attachments for absolutely nothing. If you’re a die-hard Mario Kart fan and want it to feel like you’re actually racing around the circuit in your living room, this is the bundle to get.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’: Was £454.99, now £429.99, Argos.co.uk

This bundle pairs the Nintendo Switch 2 console with the all-new Pokémon Legends: Z-A game for just £430, meaning you’re getting the game for just £30 instead of the usual £55 when bought separately. “There’s a new active battle system, and the game takes place entirely within Lumiose City – the heart of the Kalos region first introduced in Pokémon X & Y,” we said in our roundup of the best Switch 2 games. “Don’t be put off by the single setting, though. Lumiose feels expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do. Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokémon fans hooked long after the credits roll.”

Belkin gaming Nintendo Switch 2 carry case: Was £17.99, now £12.98, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re going to splash more than £380 on a portable console, you probably shouldn’t just be chucking it at the bottom of your bag. A decent carry case should be your next priority purchase, and this one from Belkin is a top option at a great price.

It’s slim enough to fit in your bag without ousting other essentials like your laptop and has a hard shell to keep your console safe. The soft lining protects the screen from scratches, and there are dedicated storage slots for 12 game cartridges – plenty to keep you going on longer trips.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controller: Was £41.99, now £34.99, Very.co.uk

Nintendo’s all-new Joy-Con 2 controller has received its first-ever price cut at Very thanks to Black Friday. The deal only applies to the RH controller, so you’ll need to grab the LH, too (plus a second pair for those all-important Christmas games with the friends and family) – just make sure you do while it’s still on offer. “The rumble has been improved (HD Rumble 2 is noticeably more precise), and the big new feature is the addition of mouse-style motion controls,” gaming correspondent Jake and I said in our review. “The new dedicated GameChat button is a nice touch too, letting you quickly mute or jump into a chat during online games, something Nintendo’s never really tackled before.”

Nintendo Switch Lite coral + Animal Crossing NH bundle: Was £219.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

For those that don't know, the Switch Lite costs £199 without any games bundled in with it, which means you'll be taking home Animal Crossing New Horizons for free.

The Switch Lite screen is nearly an inch smaller than the regular Switch ( Lucy Smith )

IndyBest's expert reviewer, Lucy Smith, has had both the lite console and the New Horizons game since 2020. "For those of us who were moulded by the Nintendo DS, the Switch Lite is our adult upgrade, and Animal Crossing is the perfect phone-free way to relax if you don't know your way around a Call of Duty map," she told me.

Nintendo Switch, 32GB, refurbished: Was £269.99, now £189, Backmarket.co.uk

If you don't think you'll benefit from the Switch 2's faster processor and sharper display, you might also find a refurbished device adequate for your gaming needs. This 32GB original switch comes in excellent condition – after undergoing Backmarket's rigorous testing process – and saves £70 on the console at its full price. Even with the current promotion Amazon is hosting, where the original Switch is available for £234.95, you'll still nearly £50.

'Super Mario Party Jamboree' and 'Jamboree TV' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

EE has discounted one of the first OG Switch titles to get an official Switch 2 upgrade: Super Mario Party Jamboree. Plus, the new Jamboree TV: Switch 2 Edition adds a full extra mode built around the console’s upgraded hardware. It features 20 new mini-games that use the Switch 2’s camera, microphone and motion controls – your face can even appear on screen.

‘Mario Kart World’: Was £59.99, now £52.95, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve already got your hands on the console but you're after an exciting new game, then check out this deal on Mario Kart World at Amazon, which saves you £7. Tech critic Steve Hogarty put the new game to the test and said: “The newest entry in the series feels more characterful, more animated, and frankly, more fun.”

He added: “Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes.” The maximum number of racers is also doubled to “a chaotic 24 karts” and there's a new Battle Royale-style knockout mode, too, making it a great choice for those with a competitive streak.

Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller: Was £74.95, now £64.95, Johnlewis.com

If you want to take your Nintendo Switch 2 experience up a gear, I highly recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller. Currently on offer with a modest saving of £1 at the EE Store, the all-new pro controller includes a new chat button, mappable GL and GR buttons and an audio jack for wired headphones. It's a more comfortable controller for Switch gamers.

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Nintendo Switch 2: Was £49.99, now £27.85, Amazon.co.uk

Football fans can save a huge 54 per cent on the latest entry in EA’s football series this Black Friday. EA Sports FC 26 is the most realistic-looking instalment in the franchise yet, with improved animations, sharper visuals and new gameplay that makes every match feel more authentic. There are now new manager career live challenges, where players can earn rewards by tackling real-world scenarios, and alternative storylines that can span from quick sessions to full multi-season campaigns.

‘Donkey Kong Bananza’, Switch 2: Was £56.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com

Get a copy of Donkey Kong Bananza for the Nintendo Switch 2 for less this Cyber Monday. In his review of the 3D platformer, tech critic Steve Hogarty called it “the Switch 2’s killer game”. He said: “It’s part Minecraft, given your ability to burrow through the terrain at will, and part Super Mario Odyssey, with its puzzle-based objectives, special challenges, beautiful environments and hidden collectables.”

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, Switch 2 edition: Was £56.99, now £50.99, Very.co.uk

Given the fact that the Switch 2 was released less than six months ago, it would seem retailers are hesitant to slash prices on games for the console. In fact the lowest price I've seen so far for Zelda'sTears of the Kingdom game has been £48.95 at Amazon – but if you know where to look, you can get it for less. In my recent guide to the best Switch 2 games, I dubbed the title the best open-world game after praising its vivid 4K optics. "Tears of the Kingdom is still a brilliant game and looks as good as it ever has on the Switch 2." I wrote. Now, by stacking Very's £6 Black Friday discount with an additional 10 per cent off – using code 'FLASH10' – you can save more than £10 on the popular fantasy game.

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘EA Sports FC 26’ bundle: Was £342, now £319, Currys.co.uk

This bundle gets you £30 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and the included EA Sports FC 26. In my review of the Nintendo Switch OLED, I said “playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy”, while the kickstand was “absolutely glorious, stretching across the entire expanse of the bottom of the console”. I also found the build quality felt more premium than the Nintendo Switch and Switch lite. Having freshly launched this September, EA Sports FC 26 will no doubt be on a lot of Christmas wishlists too.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’: Was £494, now £463, Very.co.uk

This bundle at Very saves £31 on the latest Nintendo console and two games to set you up for hours of playtime. In addition to Mario Kart World, you’ll also get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Our tech critic, Steve Hogarty, described it in his The Legend of Zelda review as a “rich and detailed adventure” that’s “set against the backdrop of a stunning, pretty world of rolling fields, floating islands, intricately designed dungeons and sprawling caverns.”

‘Bayonetta 3’: Was £28.45, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed a top action title in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games, Bayonetta 3 is the strongest showcase for the series to date, with meaningful improvements made to its core combat mechanics. In our full Bayonetta 3 review, games writer Jasper Pickering said: “It’s an outrageous and fitting return to form for the umbra witch and her posse of occultish heavy hitters." Right now, you can save 16 per cent on the price tag at Amazon.

‘Pokémon Legends: Z-A’ Switch 2: Was £49.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our favourite Pokemongame on Switch 2 now comes with a modest 10 per cent saving at Amazon. The Independent’s gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock rated it 4.5 out of five stars, saying “Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokemon fans hooked long after the credits roll”. Despite it being set in a single place (Lumiose City), it’s satisfyingly expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do.

Split Fiction, code in a box: Was £44.99, now £28.45, Amazon.co.uk

As gaming progresses, digital downloads are increasingly replacing the need for physical game drives. However, if you’re on the hunt for a Christmas gift and want something to leave under the tree, this code in a box will prove a perfect middle ground. When I tested Split Fiction, I found it had the best narrative of the Switch 2 games I reviewed, describing it as “a fantastic co-op game set in two very different worlds of fantasy and sci-fi.” And now it’s reduced by a generous 37 per cent in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

PowerA licensed Nintendo Switch Joy-Con comfort grip: Was £12.99, now £7.99, Argos.co.uk

If you've never used one, a grip basically turns a pair of Joy-Cons into one traditional controller, making it easier and more comfortable to game for long sessions at a time. While I've not tested PowerA's grip, I've reviewed several of its gadgets in our guide to the best Switch accessories, where I praised the charging station and controllers. You can save £5 on the comfort grip in the Argos Black Friday deals.

Nintendo Switch travel case (Mario Pop design): Was £19.99, now £13.99, Nintendo.co.uk

Keep your Nintendo Switch protected on the go with this compact travel case, which is designed to fit the standard Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. The inside features a soft felt lining, a Mario tag, a screen-protector flap with space for nine game cards, plus a mesh pocket for small accessories. The case is now £13.99, saving you 30 per cent on the price this Black Friday weekend.

Nintendo Switch 2 Little Nightmares III: Was £34.99, now £25, Currys.co.uk

Immerse yourself in the world of Little Nightmares III on Nintendo Switch 2, where you’ll travel with Low and Alone as they navigate their way through the nowhere world of dangerous traps, obstacles and hidden passageways. Suitable for ages 16 and above, there's now 30 per cent off for Cyber Monday.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers, including Currys, Amazon, John Lewis and Very, kicked off the Black Friday sales in the lead up to or on 28 November, and their sales continued through the weekend before morphing into the Cyber Monday sale on 1 December. The official Nintendo Black Friday sale is also set to come to an end on 1 December, so now’s the time to grab a deal.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Nowadays, there’s not a huge difference between the two sale events, as the Black Friday deals tend to carry on into Cyber Monday. In the past, Cyber Monday was reserved for online offers, but Black Friday discounts now run in stores and online, too. You can sometimes find heftier savings on tech products on Cyber Monday but that’s not always the case.

How to avoid bad deals

For the lowdown on all common pitfalls to avoid when shopping in the Black Friday sales, our shopping expert Molly Greaves has rounded up her top tips, including how to spot when a deal is too good to be true, her advice on avoiding scams, and what price tracking sites to use to get the best deal.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Nintendo Switch deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been covering tech deals for close to a decade in the industry. He’s also reviewed everything from the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 to the best Nintendo Switch games, so he knows what’s good, and when something’s an actual bargain.

