Amazon’s Black Fridaysale is still jam-packed with delicious deals, and you can pick up a bargain today as well as on Cyber Monday, which starts tomorrow (1 December). Massive savings are up for grabs across a huge range of shopping categories, from air fryers and laptops to beauty, mattresses and much more. Bargain hunters can find big-ticket discounts on household brands like Ninja, Sony, Shark, eufy and Dyson, as well as reductions on Amazon’s highly popular own-brand range, including the Kindle and Echo Dot.

As The Independent’s consumer writer, I’ve been hugely impressed with Amazon’s Black Friday deals so far. I have years of experience covering sales events, and you can find my picks for the best savings that’ll make finding Christmas presents or just a treat for yourself a little easier on the purse.

If you want first refusal on the best deals, I’d highly recommend becoming an Amazon Prime member. New subscribers can sign up for a free 30-day trial, unlocking unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20; super-fast next-day delivery across the UK, Prime video, and access to exclusive Prime member-only discounts.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2025 deals:

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £232, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £232, Amazon.co.uk Beats studio pro headphones: Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk Echo Dot, 5th generation: Was £54, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £54, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja slushi : Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk NEBULA x1 triple laser 4K projector: Was £2,199.99, now £1,614.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £2,199.99, now £1,614.99, Amazon.co.uk Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk Calvin Klein 3 pack boxer trunks: Was £42, now £23, Amazon.co.uk

Nomad outland whisky: Was £35, now £29.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nomad )

In his review of the best whiskies from around the world, John Clarke dubbed this bottle the best blended option. John described this tipple as a "smooth whisky with dried fruit and honey notes that are complemented by the very distinctive sherry bouquet." He added: "It’s a whisky that really does give you the best of both worlds." Right now, you can save 15 per cent on the price of a bottle, thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Sony HT-AX7: Was £499, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

"This is a curious little gadget that essentially gives you a portable soundbar for your tablets and iPads," said tech critic Alex Lee in his review of the best soundbars. "Sony’s HT-AX7 is technically a portable surround sound speaker. It looks a bit weird, with one traditional-looking speaker unit and two detachable discs that sit on top. They’re designed so that the discs (which are actually speakers in their own right) can be placed behind you, so you can have a 360-degree audio experience," added Alex. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the price of the device in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s flagship ereader, the Kindle paperwhite, wasn't just dubbed the best Kindle by our tech experts, but it also took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders. In his review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the Kindle paperwhite for being “really exceptional”. A big upgrade on the original ereaders for only a modest price increase, he describes the paperwhite as “elegant, with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame)”.

This price is ever-so-slightly beaten by Very (was £159, now £123, Very.co.uk), so if you want to save an extra quid, head on over there.

Ninja creami swirl ice cream maker: Was £349.99, now £273, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery It took a few minutes to get used to the swirl function, but was a lot of fun ( Mollie Davies/The Independent )

Here’s a fun one: the Ninja creami ice cream maker is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Allowing you to make sorbets, soft serve, milkshakes and frozen yoghurt, this is an “impressive machine”, said tester Mollie Davies. “If you have the cash to spend, you’re unlikely to find a better-looking, harder-working or more fun ice cream maker than the Ninja swirl,” she said.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The viral Maybelline lash senstational sky high mascara is nearly half off at Amazon, which is the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. Already affordable, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones praised the formula in her Maybelline sky high review for its ability to “lengthen even the most stubborn of lashes and provide instant volume”.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oura )

This coveted wellness wearable is rarely on offer but you can currently save a whopping £100 on the device at Amazon. In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon announced a series of updates to its entertainment line-up last month – including the unveiling of the new Fire TV Stick select. Already affordable, it’s just been given its first price cut for Black Friday. “The new entry-point for cheap 4K streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select offers enough performance and specs to get the best picture quality from all the major streaming services without the premium price tag,” our senior tech critic said. Other retailers (including Very and Argos) have price-matched this, so you’ve got options.

Apple iPad 11th-gen, 2025: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Launched in March, I’ve spotted a discount on Apple’s new 11th-generation iPad at Amazon. When tech critic Alex Lee reviewed it, he was impressed. “If you’re anything like me and want a tablet for everyday streaming, browsing, light gaming, calls and maybe a bit of writing, this is absolutely the one to get,” he wrote. And now, the tablet has been reduced to its lowest ever price.

Dyson V8 advanced cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £329.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Reduced by 42 per cent, this is one of the best deals I’ve seen on a Dyson vacuum. While the IndyBest team hasn’t reviewed the V8 advanced, our expert tester was full of praise for the similar V8 absolute model. In her review of the best Dyson vacuums, she said it has "all Dyson’s distinctive style and hi-tech features for significantly less cash than the brand’s more recent vacuums”, and the advanced model is now even cheaper.

Ring battery video doorbell: Was £99,99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Soon after the announcement of a new home security device, Amazon has discounted the 2024 Ring battery video doorbell. The design was dubbed the best budget buy by IndyBest tech reviewer Alistair Charlton, in his review of the best video doorbells. Noting that it “records at 1440p, which is a resolution slightly above Full HD, and has colour night vision”, he added that “it also has a lens wide enough to see visitors’ faces and parcels on the doorstep at the same time”. Again, Very is beating Amazon’s price on this product, but only by 99p (was £99, now £39, Very.co.uk).

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £149, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nespresso )

The best coffee machine for long coffees, according to coffee aficionado Zoë Phillimore, is 34 per cent off at Amazon. Zoë said: “It’s incredibly easy to use: load your pod, shut the lid and press brew.” “I found the coffee produced was great for a pod machine – there was even a good amount of crema on top,” she added. Plus, it comes with a tasting pack of 12 pods so you can decide your favourite flavour.

Echo Dot, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Choosing between the various Echo smart speaker generations is tricky, but this deal could make the decision easier for you. Amazon has slashed its price on the latest speaker by 45 per cent – matching its Prime Day offer. “The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range”, senior tech critic Alex Lee explained in his review. “But don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts.” Very is right on Amazon’s tail yet again, but only for 4p cheaper (was £54.99, now £29.95, Very.co.uk).

Amazon Basics cast iron kettlebell 12kg: Was £33.95, now £25.80, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery The Amazon Basics 12kg cast iron kettlebell ( Amazon )

When in use, a kettlebell is an impressive substitute for a fully-stocked gym – with just three exercises you can strengthen your entire body. When idle, it can be tucked away into a quiet corner or serve as a very solid doorstop.

What I’m saying here is that any kettlebell represents exceptional value for money, and thanks to a Black Friday discount this cast iron Amazon Basics ‘bell is more affordable than most.

The solid metal design should last a lifetime, the weight options (6kg to 20kg) are ideal for beginner-intermediate lifters, and the wide handle provides plenty of gripping room for two-handed exercises like swings.

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( This Works )

If you struggle with your sleep, chances are you need to give your pre-bedtime routine a bit of TLC – and This Works’ deep sleep pillow spray is the best way to do that. Our beauty writer Lucy has used the product for more than 10 years, and it's the ultimate hack to de-stress after a taxing day. “It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing”. Even better, it's reduced by 40 per cent for Black Friday.

Calvin Klein 3 pack boxer trunks: Was £42, now £23, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Calvin Klein )

Fashion expert Lauren Cunningham dubbed Calvin Klein one of the best lingerie brands, and its men's underwear is worthy of the same credit. CK boxers are likely atop several of your loved ones' Christmas wishlists, but they don't come cheap, so now’s a good chance to snap up this stocking filler.

Beats studio pro headphones: Was £349, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Beats )

If you’re looking for “very good” noise cancellation, senior tech critic Alex Lee rated these headphones highly. In his review of the Beats studio pro, Alex said: “It killed most of the low-frequency sounds in the environment, from passing trains to the typing on a keyboard.” He praised the sound quality, too, calling it “crisp and detailed”. Now, you can buy them for £149.

Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you want to pull out all the stops for your guests during the festive season, the Ninja slushi is sure to go down well. The frozen drinks maker can create slushies, frozen cocktails, frappés, milkshakes and frozen juice, with “impressive” results, according to our reviewer. “ The machine made a perfect Coca-Cola slushie. You have to mix it a little when it comes out of the machine, but it tasted incredible, particularly on a hot day,” they said in our Ninja slushi review.

It’s dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon, but if you miss out, it’s being sold for the same price at John Lewis.

Nebula x1 triple laser 4K projector: Was £2,199.99, now £1,614.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon.co.uk )

Projector technology has undergone massive leaps in the last few years, with a huge range of models to please even the most demanding cinephile as well as those with tighter budgets. Nebula’s flagship X1 projector can beam your TV shows, movies and games onto any screen or wall up to 300 inches in glorious 4K. It also features 1.5x optical zoom and a motorised gimbal that automatically adjusts and focuses for the best picture without you needing to lift a finger.

Tech writer Matt Ng awarded the x1 five stars and his top pick in his best projectors roundup, saying, “For those looking for excellent versatility, I can wholeheartedly recommend the Nebula X1, which boasts an auto-positioning and autofocusing lens and plenty of brightness.”

You can save nearly 25 per cent off the list price of £2,199.99 – just apply the instant voucher for an extra saving, bringing the price further down to £1,614.99.

Sony WH-1000XM5SA wireless headphones: Was £259, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

These Sony wireless headphones are now £40 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale. In his review after their release, senior tech critic Alex Lee called them "the best headphones around". He said: "The mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease, and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones."

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Although the display was not as luxe as others, my budget pick woke me up consistently with light ( Dreamegg )

If you’re constantly hitting snooze on your phone alarm, a sunrise alarm clock is a gentle way to awake up, especially during dark winter mornings. If you want to try one for yourself, our best value sunrise alarm clock is now even cheaper, with a 45 per cent reduction that brings the price down to £60. “Its 30-minute dawn sequence from warm amber to clean daylight worked for me consistently enough that I could use it as my sole alarm after a few nights,” said tester Caroline Preece.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £31.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cleansing balm is a cult-favourite among skincare fans, makeup artists and celebrities. The balm is formulated with nine nourishing essential oils that look after your skin while removing makeup and impurities. Upon application, the balm turns into an oil, which works well to remove stubborn mascara and transfer-proof lip stains. With a few drops of water, it then transforms into a milk while supporting skin hydration and strengthening skin barrier.

Beauty expert Louise Whitbread has been using this cleansing balm for years. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”. She added: “This cleansing balm lasts ages, so you definitely get your money’s worth.” Now, shoppers can save 30 per cent on the formula at Amazon.

Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: Was £149.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

The iconic Ninja crispi air fryer currently has over £40 off at Amazon, but we’ll be watching to see if the price goes down even more for Black Friday. Our tester, Alex Lee, rated it highly in his Ninja crispi review, saying: “Chips emerge perfectly golden and crisp, chicken stays juicy while developing beautiful colour, and the re-crisp mode breathes remarkable new life into day-old pizza.”

La Roche-Posay mela B3 serum: Was £48, now £33.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay )

This La Roche-Posay serum, which IndyBest tester Olivia Petter named one of the best hyperpigmentation products, is on sale at Amazon right now. Made with niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and the hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredient melasyl, it’s designed to minimise the appearance of dark spots. “The product is smoothing, hydrating and exfoliating after just a few drops,” said Olivia. “It’s suitable for all skin types, too, so there should be no issues regarding dryness or sensitivity.”

Soundcore by Anker Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones: Was £79.99, now £40.84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Soundcore by Anker noise-cancelling headphones ( Anker )

If you’re looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these ones now come with a 46 per cent discount. Plus, all four colours – black, blue, pink and white – are on offer. Although IndyBest’s team of testers haven’t reviewed this specific model, Anker is a trusted brand in the headphones space.

Oral-B iO3 matte black ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush ( Oral-B )

This Oral-B electric toothbrush is currently £110 off at Amazon. This model comes with a pressure sensor, enabling you to protect your gums from damage. As often happens with electric toothbrushes, the price of this product often fluctuates, so we’ll be watching for a lower price throughout Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

This model came out on top in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, and you can now save £300 on the appliance at Amazon. Not only will this two-in-one machine hoover your home without you having to lift a finger, it’ll also empty its own bin bag and clean its own mop. In his full review of the X10 pro omni, senior tech critic Alex Lee called the device “a marvellous machine”, saying it “excels at mopping" and boasts a "generous water tank that requires infrequent refills".

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Constantly cleaning up pet hair? This could be the deal for you. Crowned the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive £240. After putting this vacuum to the test, appliances expert Joanne Lewsley said it’s a game changer for tackling pet hair and odours.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £116, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Corded vacuum cleaners aren’t always as convenient as their cordless counterparts, but if you want a really deep clean every time, a corded model is likely the right option for you. This one from Shark is at its lowest ever price at Amazon. With the appliance's ‘lift away’ design giving you a more portable option, too, you should be able to tackle different areas around your home with ease.

Philips Lumea 8000 series IPL hair removal device: Was £509.99, now £270, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

An IPL machine can help with longer-lasting hair removal, and this device has seen a massive price cut at Amazon. It comes with four attachments to tackle hair across the body and face, with the brand stating you're likely to see results after just a few treatments. Although we haven't tested the 8000 series, beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed when she tested Philip's newer 9900 model, so you know this is a brand you can trust.

Lego Disney Lilo and Stich beach house: Was £79.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

With six rooms, an observatory, characters, surfboards, accessories and countless fun to be had, this Lilo and Stitch beach house will make the Disney-lover in your life very happy this Christmas. There are 834 pieces, so it's aimed at those aged above nine – we're sure adults will love it just as much as kids. For Black Friday, there's more than 30 per cent off the price tag right now.

eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

Eufy is a market leader when it comes to robot vacuums, so this 40 per cent saving on its L60 model is not to be ignored. Suitable for carpets and hard floors, the robot vacuum cleaner maps out surface areas and can climb heights of up to 20mm. It promises to tackle dust, debris and pet hair with ease. You can download the eufy app to set up voice control too.

Dyson supersonic nural hair dyer: Was £399, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s styling tools rarely go on sale, but on Amazon you can save £100 on the supersonic nural hair dryer. With airflow sensors that adjust to your needs, a host of styling attachments and signature Dyson technology, the supersonic also comes in different colours and is surprisingly lightweight. In her Dyson supersonic nural review, shopping writer Daisy Lester said, “Dyson is arguably once again revolutionising the hair tool world. And I’m on board – since getting my hands on a nural upon its launch last year, I’ve relegated all other tools to the cupboard in favour of the speedy and scalp-friendly hair dryer.”

Olaplex No.5 bond maintenance conditioner: Was £28, now £14.11, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

Dry hair hero Olaplex No.5 bond maintenance conditioner has a generous 50 per cent discount thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal, bringing the price down to £14.11. Eva Waite-Taylor, IndyBest’s global editor, reviewed the Olaplex range and noted that “it not only hydrates your locks but it also repairs any broken bonds from the inside out.” Eva advises using a pea-sized amount, and adds that with frequent use, “you’ll notice less frizzy tresses and an increased shininess”.

Slumberdown comfy hugs heated throw blanket: Was £60, now £43.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Slumberdown )

There’s almost £20 off this heated blanket right now, from IndyBest-approved brand Slumberdown. Interiors expert Caroline Preece included the throw in our best electric blankets round-up and praised its quick warm-up time and straightforward controls. Caroline added that this blanket “is the teddy‑soft throw you’ll keep reaching for on frosty evenings.”

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers, including tech heavyweights like Currys, John Lewis and Very continue their Black Friday throughout the weekend and the following Monday, and Amazon is no exception. Its Black Friday week kicked off on 2 November and will end on 1 December.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

While once its own tech-centred shopping event, Cyber Monday has since evolved into part of the Black Friday weekend. New deals can appear on Cyber Monday, but the best approach is to snap up a great price on a product you’ve had your eye on as soon as you see it. Once popular appliances sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

How I selected the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Like many retailers, Amazon often shows a price reduction against the 'recommended retail price' (RRP). However, this isn't always an accurate representation of what the item is usually sold for, and it can make deals look better than they are. That's why I use price tracking sites like Camelcamelcamel, PriceRunner and PriceSpy to see if the new, lower price is actually as rare as it looks.

Why you can trust us to find the best Amazon deals on Black Friday

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Black Friday sales.

How to stay safe shopping online on Amazon

With the mountain of deals available on Amazon (and other retailers), it’s important to make sure you’re getting the right product at the best price. The most important thing to know when shopping on Amazon is to steer clear of budget, obscure companies and instead stick to trusted brands. In our guides, we only feature products we’ve tested ourselves or those from brands we know and trust.

Similarly, it’s best to stick to products that are shipped and sold by Amazon. Items sold directly are more likely to arrive by the stated time. Avoid fake discounts by using price comparison tools, such as Camelcamelcamel. But you can rest assured that the IndyBest team tracks prices year-round, so we always ensure that we’re featuring the best possible prices.

Want even more bargains? Head over to our main guide to the best Black Friday deals