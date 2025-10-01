Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has just unveiled a huge new collection of devices, introducing a swathe of upgrades and all-new products across its entire hardware range.

The announcement includes everything from the first-ever Kindle Scribe with a colour display and a new, more affordable 4K Fire TV stick, to a line-up of new 4K security cameras from Ring and a redesigned, more powerful generation of Echo smart speakers.

The theme of this year’s launch is all to do with AI – or “ambient intelligence”, as Amazon puts it. The retail giant envisions tech that works together seamlessly and adapts to your needs, with new AI-powered features such as a notebook search for the Kindle Scribe and new sensor technology in the Echo range that allows for more “proactive and personalised” Alexa experiences.

The new devices are available for pre-order from today, with shipping expected to begin from mid-October – just in time for Prime Big Deal Days. Here’s a breakdown of every new device announced for the UK.

Fire TV

Amazon has refreshed the entire Fire TV line-up with a new, faster operating system. The headline act is a new, more affordable 4K streaming stick, while three new TVs bring features like the ambient experience screensaver to cheaper models.

Fire TV 2-Series (from £249.99, coming soon): Amazon’s budget-friendly TV range delivers a standard HD picture and is now 30 per cent faster, featuring the ambient experience, wallpaper-style screensaver for the first time.

Fire TV 4-Series (from £429.99, coming soon): Stepping up to a sharp 4K resolution, the 4-Series also gets a 30 per cent performance boost and the ability to display artwork and photos when not in use.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series (from £649.99, coming soon): The flagship TV is now 40 per cent faster and 60 per cent brighter, with new OmniSense technology that can turn the screen on or off as you enter or leave the room.

Kindle

The Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s note-taking ereader, has had its most significant update yet with three new models that are thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. The entire range also gets a software overhaul with new productivity features, including Google Drive integration and AI-powered search. The new Kindles don’t have a release date, but they are launching soon.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (from £569.99, coming soon): The first-ever Kindle Scribe with a colour e-ink display, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft brings easy-on-the-eyes colour to your notes and books without the glare of a tablet.

Next-gen Kindle Scribe (from £449.99, coming soon): The standard Scribe gets a big upgrade with a faster processor for 40 per cent quicker page turns and a new display for an improved pen-on-paper feel.

Next-gen Kindle Scribe without front light (£389.99, coming soon): A more affordable version of the Scribe that ditches the front light, making it a great-value option for note-taking in well-lit offices.

Echo

Amazon’s new Echo line-up features four of its most powerful devices yet, promising premium audio, new designs and custom silicon built for AI. The new Echo Show devices feature edge-to-edge glass displays for a more immersive viewing experience.

Ring

Ring gets a 4K camera line-up for the first time, combining new, more advanced sensors with AI-powered tuning to capture video that Amazon claims more closely resembles what your eyes naturally see.

Blink

Complementing Ring’s premium offerings, the Blink range offers more affordable security options. The line-up is headlined by an interesting new dual-camera mount that aims to provide a seamless panoramic view.

