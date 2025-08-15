Home security camera FAQs

Is it better to have a wired or wireless security camera?

Wired and wireless security cameras both produce the same result – video recordings accessible from your computer or smartphone – but each has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

Wireless cameras can be installed almost anywhere, so long as they are within reach of your Wi-Fi network, whereas wired cameras also need to be within reach of a power socket. If you can’t take advantage of existing wiring (from an old CCTV installation, for example), you might need to drill through a wall, run a cable through a window, or hire a professional to do the work for you.

Most wireless cameras are battery-powered, so you’ll need to install the camera where it’s easy to access, since the battery will need charging or swapping for a spare every few weeks or so. Wired cameras don’t have this drawback, and can also be set to record more frequently, or even capture video 24/7, since there’s no battery to run flat.

Simply put, if you need constant recording, a wired camera is the way to go. If you want a camera that responds to specific, occasional movement (such as a person in the garden at night), a wireless, battery-powered option might be more convenient. Some wireless cameras can also be solar-powered, so you might never need to charge the battery yourself.

Do I need to pay a subscription?

Strictly speaking, no. All of the home security cameras we’ve featured in this article work without a subscription. But that’s only half the story, because in some cases, how much they work is dictated by whether or not you pay a monthly or annual fee.

For example, without paying for a subscription, Ring cameras and doorbells will alert you to movement via the smartphone app. You can then open the app and see a live stream from the camera. Or, you can open the app at any time and see what’s going on. However, no footage is saved anywhere to view later. So if the camera spots something and notifies you, but you miss the notification – perhaps because you’re asleep – there’s no way to view recorded footage later.

Paying for a subscription changes all this, since that unlocks Ring’s cloud storage service. You can now view and download past recordings or, if you pay for the most expensive tier, set certain wired Ring cameras to record 24/7. Every moment is then saved in the cloud, ready to be viewed later.

Other security camera systems, like Eufy, record locally to either a microSD card in the camera itself or to a central hub inside your home (which connects to your cameras wirelessly). Eufy does offer a cloud storage service, paid for via a subscription, but this is an optional extra. If you’re happy with recordings being saved locally, there are no ongoing fees.

If you want to upgrade to a whole-home security system, some subscriptions from the likes of Simplisafe and Yale include professional monitoring.

What is the downside of wireless security cameras?

As alluded to earlier, replacing and charging the batteries of wireless security cameras can be a chore. How long the battery lasts per charge will depend on how much the camera is used. If you set a garden camera only to record when human movement is detected late at night, then the battery should last a very long time. But if a driveway camera is triggered every time someone walks along the pavement, the battery will deplete much more quickly (and you’ll be bombarded by unhelpful notifications).

A great fix for battery drain is fitting a solar panel. This isn’t an option for all wireless security cameras, but several companies make panels that connect to some of their models. In my experience, just a few hours of sunlight per day is enough to keep the battery topped up and completely removes the need to ever charge the camera again. That’s why the Eufy S3 Pro is currently my favourite home security camera.

Excessive battery drain can be fixed by adjusting where the camera is pointing and setting up a detection zone that tells it to ignore movement in high-traffic areas like pavements.

Another consideration is Wi-Fi signal strength. You’ll need to make sure the camera can comfortably connect to your network from its location – which could be far from the router if installed in the garden – and stream video smoothly. Installing a wireless camera usually includes some trial-and-error and might require a better router or a network extender.

The verdict: Best home security camera

The Eufy S3 Pro is currently my favourite home security camera. Being a three-piece kit, it isn’t the cheapest surveillance option around, but I like how it combines 4K video with easy installation, local storage, excellent low-light performance and a solar panel for unlimited power. I’m also a big fan of the Eufy home security ecosystem more generally, since it has local storage with no subscription fee.

Another good camera is the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus. New for 2025, this is a wireless and weatherproof camera that records 2K video and is a strong option to consider if you already have a Ring security system and are paying for a multi-device subscription.

Lastly, I like Yale’s recently revamped range of home security products. Both the indoor and outdoor cameras included in this guide performed well and are very easy to set up and install, with no ongoing subscription fee.