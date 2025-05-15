Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Ezviz H8x review: Is a motorised security camera best for you?

The model is a keenly-priced outdoor security camera with 2K video resolution

Alistair Charlton
Tech critic
Thursday 15 May 2025 12:47 BST
Other features include colour night vision, a microphone and speaker for two-way audio
Other features include colour night vision, a microphone and speaker for two-way audio (Alistair Charlton/The Independent)

The Ezviz H8x is a wired and weather-resistant outdoor security camera with powered motion that gives it a near-360 degree view. It can tilt and pan to keep a subject in view as they move across the frame, and the 2K resolution imaging sensor means it can zoom in without a dramatic loss in video quality. At least that’s the claim, and I’ll be putting it to the test in this review.

Being wired, the H8x needs to be plugged into a wall outlet for power. There’s no battery and no solar panel, so this will likely impact where you choose to install the camera. A microSD card slot means local storage is an option (instead of paying a monthly fee for cloud storage, as is common among other security cameras), although no memory card is included in the box.

Other features include colour night vision, a microphone and speaker for two-way audio, human- and vehicle- detection powered by AI, and the option for 24/7 recording. The Ezviz H8x carries a retail price of £99.99, which is the same as the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus, but on occasion I’ve seen it reduced to £69.99. At that level it feels like great value for money.

How I tested

As with all of the best home security cameras, I installed the Ezviz H8x at home and used it for several days before coming to a conclusion on its performance. During that time I adjusted all of its settings and closely analysed video recordings from day and night to decide whether it’s a camera you should consider for your own home.

Why you can trust us

The Independent is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert shopping advice across a range of home improvement products. Our team of experts has spent years testing and rating the latest smart home tech in our homes, gardens and under real-world conditions, so you can be sure our verdicts are authentic and based on personal experience with each product featured. When it comes to outdoor cameras, our expert testers consider everything from picture quality and subscription costs to advanced features like person detection.

Ezviz H8x

Ezviz H8x security camera
  • Best: Motorised outdoor camera
  • Power source: Wall outlet
  • DIY installation: Yes
  • Video resolution: 2K (2560 x 1440)
  • Field of view: 108 degrees (340 with movement)
  • HDR: No
  • Night vision: Yes, colour
  • Two-way audio: Yes
  • Removable battery: N/A
  • Local storage: Yes, cloud storage optional
  • Indoor or outdoor: Outdoor
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • Motorised movement
    • Good video quality
  • Take note
    • App isn't great
    • Setup involves some trial-and-error
    • No microSD card included

Since this is a wired outdoor camera, the installation is more involved than battery-powered cameras designed for use indoors. Location is key, since the camera needs to have a solid wifi connection and be within reach of a plug socket. The included power cable is longer than most I’ve used before, so that’s helpful, and it’s also thin enough to have a window closed on it. This means you don’t need to drill a hole through a wall, or worry about how you’ll feed the power cable out of your home.

The H8x is designed to be wall mounted with four included screws and wall plugs. But since I’m constantly installing and removing cameras for testing, I’ve mounted the H8x to a planter on a first-floor windowsill. It’s not the perfect solution, but saves me from drilling another set of holes into the wall. The camera comes with a template sticker to help you drill in exactly the right place. Remember to ensure the camera has space to fully rotate and tilt.

The power cable has an integrated Ethernet socket for giving the camera a wired internet connection. This is a great option if your wifi network coverage can be patchy, but can be ignored otherwise. Naturally, installing an Ethernet cable will add more complexity to the setup process.

Once secured with the four screws, the camera is ready to be plugged in and set up using the Ezviz smartphone app. And don’t forget – if you plan to use local storage instead of Ezviz’s cloud subscription, you’ll need a small screwdriver to access the microSD card slot. The camera accepts cards up to 512 GB, but there isn’t one included in the box.

Ezviz H8x security camera
The camera mounts to any flat surface with four included screws and wall plugs (The Independent / Alistair Charlton)

Camera

The H8x has a 1/1.8” CMOS imaging sensor with a 2K (2560 x 1440) resolution and a wide lens aperture of F1.0. The lens itself has a 108-degree diagonal field-of-view, but this is enhanced significantly by the camera’s ability to pan 340 degrees and tilt 70 degrees. There’s also support for WDR, which stands for ‘wide dynamic range’. This doesn’t quite give your videos the full HDR (high dynamic range) treatment, but it’s a useful addition nonetheless.

I was reasonably impressed by the H8x’s video quality. Its 2K resolution is a welcome upgrade over the 1080p offerings of many rivals – especially battery-powered cameras where a higher resolution isn’t worth the drop in energy efficiency. But, as with the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus, which was recently upgraded from 1080p to 2K, the difference isn’t night-and-day. Footage recorded by the Ezviz is bright and clear, with exposure automatically cranked up a little to lift the shadows. It might not win an Oscar but it’s plenty sharp enough for a security camera.

There’s an option to lower the resolution to Full HD, which I found helped to iron out choppy footage caused by a poor wifi onnection, as my router was two rooms away.

Ezviz security camera app
The camera's colour night vision works very well, providing there's at least some ambient light (The Independent / Alistair Charlton)

Features and connectivity

The biggest feature of the H8x is of course motorised movement. You can move the camera manually using the app, but the best option is for it to follow movement whenever it’s spotted. That way, it’ll lock onto a person when they enter the frame, zooming in for a closer look and panning or tilting to follow them.

It’s a system that works well, but can also be a little frustrating. There’s an option in the settings menu for creating a detection zone, where the camera will only alert you, record video and move to follow a subject when movement is spotted in that portion of its view. Creating the zone is more fiddly than it ought to be, and I found the camera would ignore it and alert me to movement from outside the detection zone. This can be annoying if you’re trying to stop the camera from recording every time someone walks along the pavement. As is often the case with security cameras, a bit of trial-and-error is required until everything is working correctly.

The camera uses 2.4 GHz wifi, missing out on 5 GHz. This isn’t a deal breaker though, especially at the sub-£100 price point, and I had no problems connecting to the camera and streaming video to my phone. That said, the app could do with some improvement. It’s stable enough, but can sometimes be a little slow to connect to the camera, and is littered with poorly translated English, making the descriptions of some features difficult to understand.

Ezviz H8x security camera app
The Ezviz phone app has room for improvement (The Independent / Alistair Charlton)

Storage and subscription

A microSD card slot means this camera has local storage. There’s no card included in the box, which is a shame, but it’s nice to see the camera can support a capacity of up to 512 GB, giving you plenty of space for hours of recordings. The card slot is concealed beneath a panel that’s secured with two screws – so, while a thief or burglar could potentially remove the card without any force or specialist equipment, they’d be doing so right in the camera’s view.

Cloud storage is also an option with the H8x. There are three levels to pick from: silver, gold and crystal. These include 1GB, 5GB and 10GB of cloud storage respectively, and recordings can be accessed for seven days with a silver subscription, or 30 days with both gold and crystal. The three tiers are priced at £5.99, £10.99 and £19.99 per month, with discounts available if you pay for a year upfront.

Cloud storage can be helpful, but I prefer to use a camera’s integrated storage and avoid a monthly fee where possible. I like how, unlike Ring, Ezviz doesn’t lock extra features (like improved intelligence) behind a monthly fee. If you go down the internal-storage route, the camera retains all of its functionality.

  1.  £99 from Amazon
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Ezviz H8x

You might not recognise the name, but Ezviz impresses by producing decent home security cameras at great prices. The H8x security camera has plenty to offer, considering the sub-£100, from 2K video and expandable local storage, to weatherproofing and the all-important motorised movement.

This gives it a massive 340-degree field-of-view, and means it’ll follow subjects as they move across your garden or driveway. Video footage is good, the camera’s colour night vision system works well, and I found it mostly worked reliably. However, the setup process is a bit fiddly, with some trial-and-error required to get the best results, and the app could do with a proofreader to improve some wayward English translations. I also had one recording (out of dozens) that failed to save correctly, which I believe was caused either by a temporary wifi outage or the need to reformat an aging microSD card.

That aside, the H8x is a solid outdoor security camera that offers plenty of functionality at a low price.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in