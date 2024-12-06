21 best whiskies from around the world

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

It’s no secret the whole world is now crazy for whisky, whether that’s investing in it, drinking it or just getting to know new and exciting expressions.

Given this iconic spirit is created pretty much everywhere, there are plenty of tempting gems to discover from around the world, but it helps to know exactly where to navigate, so as not to end up being disappointed by your latest dram.

You might have heard it said before and dismissed it, but the right whisky truly can transport you to a different landscape, from the misty glens of Scotland to the rugged plains of the US… as well as some more unexpected destinations.

We’ve been busy testing some of these creations, looking out for the bottles that offer something eye-catching, expressive, distinct and, crucially, delicious.

From smoky sippers to dessert drams, must-not-miss bargains and once-in-a-lifetime luxury bottles, come with us on a tour around the globe via the best bottles of whisky.

How we tested

open image in gallery We sipped the liquor neat, with mixers and within cocktails ( Aidy Smith/The Independent )

Firstly, we wanted to get an idea of how each whisky performed neat. Each was tasted in pure form with only the liquid itself, with a few drops of water and finally with a large cube of ice. This enabled us to get an idea of how the liquors evolved and to rate their aroma, concentration, and depth of flavour.

Our second test was to taste each whisky in either a simple mixer or within a well known cocktail, to determine its ability to mix. Each was tasted and tested blind, so as to not allow product packaging or any other external factors to affect our final decisions.

Why you can trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @ Sypped.

The best whiskies for 2024 are: