The best pieces in H&M’s Black Friday sale, according to a shopping writer

The wait is over: Black Friday 2025 is finally here. And with it come swathes of sales. But if there’s one that fashion lovers will appreciate, it’s H&M’s Black Friday sale. The high street brand is offering 20 per cent off and free delivery for the weekend, so if you have items on your wishlist, now’s the time to add them to your basket.

Whether you’re hunting for a trench coat, eyeing up a party season-ready dress or a luxurious cashmere knit, the sale delivers across the board. Alongside winter boots, kitten heels, woollen accessories and even ski wear, you’ll be able to shop for discounts on beauty, homeware and kids’ clothing.

A one-stop shop for Christmas gifting, H&M’s Black Friday sale is also your chance to shop for discounts on this winter’s biggest trends – think faux fur, leather, sharp tailoring and scarf silhouettes. The official event kicks off this Friday, but you can already shop deals with up to 50 per cent off. Here’s everything I’m adding to my H&M haul.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

Best H&M Black Friday deals

H&M cashmere blend jumper: Was £129.99, now £104.99, Hm.com

open image in gallery The wool cashmere blend provides blissful cosiness ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

This sweater landed a spot in my review of the best cashmere jumpers. “This cashmere-blend jumper from H&M easily rivals more premium options. With a fashionable chunky look, the jumper boasts a ribbed crew neckline and flattering drop shoulders. I took a size larger than my usual for a cocooning fit, with the already-extra-long adding to its cosy appeal,” I wrote.

H&M wool-blend blanket: Was £24.99, now £14.99, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Nothing beats snuggling up on the sofa with a woollen blanket, especially at Christmas. If your current one is looking worse for wear, H&M’s throw looks like the perfect addition to any home interiors. It’s available in four colourways: grey, cream, pink and biege – I’ll take the lot.

H&M sequined wrap dress: Was £44.99, now £33, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Black Friday is perfectly timed to build your party season wardrobe – and this sequin-adorned dress from H&M has been discounted to just £33. The fun frock boasts a wrap silhouette, flattering V-neck cut and mini hemline.

H&M V-neck cable knit jumper: Was £24.99, now £18, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Inject some pretty pink into your winter wardrobe with this reduced cable knit. Characterised by its high V-neck design, slightly cropped cut and textured finish, it’s crafted from a polyester and wool blend.

H&M flared tailored trousers: Was £15.99, now £13, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Swap your wide-leg trousers for a more tailored cut this season, with these flared black trousers. A steal at £13, the trousers are designed from a stretch material with pleats at the front and back. The flared leg gives them an on-trend Seventies feel, too.

H&M jacquard-knit jumper: Was £27.99, now £19.59, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

The obligatory Christmas jumper season is nigh and with 30 per cent off, this cream and blue-hued effort is both festive and fun, without feeling over-the-top. We love the subtle apres-ski vibes. This wool-mix H&M knit is also available in a navy blue, red and white version, and a muted beige and white version, so simply pick your poison to stay seasonally cosy and stylish during the holidays.

H&M wide high ankle jeans: Was £24.99, now £14.99, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Wide-leg jeans are having a moment and no matter the season, denim will slot effortlessly into your wardrobe. H&M has reduced these high-waisted, wide-leg jeans by 40 per cent, making them even more tempting ahead of the holiday season. Featuring front pockets and a crease detail on the leg, these dark-wash beauties are ideal for dressing up or down. Wear with a camisole, cardigan and pointed-toe heels for an evening out, or with your festive jumper for Christmas lunch with the family.

H&M low lounge chair: Was £229, now £150, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

H&M’s homeware easily rivals designer brands. Case in point: this Seventies-inspired lounge chair. Designed with a rattan look, the neutral furniture piece will add some natural texture to your home. Reduced by 35 per cent, the chair is made from meranti wood with a rattan seat and back. The perfect choice for a bedroom or cosy corner of a living room, the lounge chair will slot seamlessly into your existing interiors.

H&M linen-blend waistcoat: Was £34.99, now £25, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this androgynous waistcoat boasts a long-line cut and relaxed silhouette. Smart details include notch lapels and a double-breast front, with the subtle shoulder bags creating a cool, boxy shape.

H&M boat-neck body: Was £12.99, now £9, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

This affordable basic will make you look effortlessly put together. The long-sleeve bodysuit boasts an elegant boat-neck cut and minimalist black finish. Crafted from a lightweight and stretchy jersey material, it’s sure to fit like a glove.

H&M aviator jacket: Was £64.99, now £45, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

This aviator style has a perfectly worn-in look. Featuring a faux suede finish and fluffy interior for extra warmth, the jacket is cut into a relaxed fit – but I’d size up for an oversized fit. Complete with dropped shoulders and visible seams, it punches far above its price tag.

H&M studded shoulder bag: Was £19.99, now £14, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

A statement bag for party season, this black faux leather shoulder style features silver-studded detailing. Thanks to the black finish, it will go with just about everything – whether slung over a black blazer or a faux fur coat.

H&M large braided storage basket: Was £12.99, now £10.40, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

A house full of new gifts can feel chaotic, so organise your space with this braided straw storage basket from H&M – perfect for toys, books and more. It’s part of H&M's homeware Black Friday sale with a 20 per cent markdown.

When will H&M’s Black Friday 2025 sale start?

H&M’s Black Friday sale is underway, having started today (28 November).

Want more bargains? Zara’s Black Friday 2025 sale is live