I’ve found £45 off the Apple AirTags for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you’re always misplacing your essentials, Apple’s AirTag is one of the smartest buys you can make and Cyber Monday is your last chance to snap up the best AirTag deals of the year. Ultra compact and incredible reliable, the small trackers can be slipped into your wallet, attached to your keys or clipped onto your backpack, instantly linking your iPhone via the Find My app to help you track down list items in seconds.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m constantly recommending them to anyone who wants to save time and avoid the daily stress of searching for misplaced items. Cyber Monday sales are still going strong, following a weekend of standout Black Friday discounts on both single AirTags and multipacks. There are also refurbished options if you want to cut the cost even further.

The best news? Several of the top AirTag Cyber Monday deals are still live – but only for a few more hours. One of the biggest savings is a £45 discount on the popular four-pack, making it the ideal moment to stock up for yourself or to gift to friends and family before prices return to normal.

Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tested a whole host of different key finders, and this one landed a spot in my review of the best. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. What I love most about Apple’s AirTags is that they have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment, meaning the arrows are overlayed onto the world through your phone, which is really neat. Right now, Amazon is selling a pack of four AirTags for just £74 for Black Friday – that’s a saving of £45.

You can also buy the AirTags refurbished at Back Market as a pack of four (£115, Backmarket.co.uk) saving you £38.52.

Apple AirTag: Was £35, now £24.69, Amazon.co.uk

It’s better value to buy a pack of four AirTags, but if you really only need one, this is still a good offer from Amazon with a saving of just over £10. You can also get it for the same price at John Lewis.

If you want to reduce the amount of electronic waste you produce, you can also buy the AirTag refurbished at Back Market for £24 (BackMarket.co.uk), though this isn’t much cheaper than the Amazon deal.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday sales will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday (1 December).

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday started as an in-store shopping frenzy with huge discounts on big-ticket items. Over the years, it has expanded online, letting shoppers grab deals from the comfort of their homes. Cyber Monday, which falls on the following Monday, was originally created as an online-only event to give digital shoppers a dedicated day of tech and gadget deals. Today, both days feature online offers, but Cyber Monday has become the final chance to snap up deals before the discounts end, making it the perfect opportunity for last-minute savings.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Often, popular products, such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, are reduced to their lowest price ever, making it an ideal time to save on bestsellers.

