Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from the Toniebox to Jo Malone
With just over a fortnight to go, the Black Friday sales are coming in hot. From Currys and Argos to Boots and Shark, we’re already seeing a bunch of early savings from major brands and retailers, so you can start your shopping right away.
You’ll find the creme de la creme of deals so far in our shopping guides, plus, for a real-time stream of discounts and Black Friday news, our liveblog has you covered.
Whatever you’re looking for in the sales, whether that be a TV, laptop, mattress or beauty products, the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the most covetable deals. The best savings are on products that are actually worth your money, so, we’ll be highlighting deals on products we’ve tested ourselves.
In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Samsung has started its sale, Oodie is offering 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Amazon has slashed its price on Le Creuset
Le Creuset casserole dishes are future family heirlooms. Famed for its brightly coloured enamel kitchenware, these “French ovens” began life nearly 100 years ago, in 1925. Coming in a host of colours, now’s your chance to save on the classic dish thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday event.
Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, cerise: Was £209, now £110.99, Amazon.co.uk
Unmistakably Le Creuset in its design, the brand’s cast iron casserole dish is suitable for one-pot meals and can be used on any cooking surface. This means whether you plan on grilling, cooking in the oven or over the hob (including induction hobs), you’re all set.
With its cast iron body, it’s billed for cooking food evenly and, with its fairly capacious size of 2.4l, should be plenty big enough to serve two or three portions.
Clean up with this Dyson vacuum deal
Dyson vacuums are the best in the business, with its models regularly securing spots in our tried and tested round-ups. Below, I’ve spotted a stellar saving on one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Dyson V8 advanced: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk
We named a very similar version of this vacuum cleaner (the V8 absolute) our favourite budget Dyson vacuum cleaner, and it’s currently reduced by £100. “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power,” our reviewer said. “It will also trap 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns, and is by far the quietest Dyson vacuum we tested”, they added.
Best Currys Black Friday deals, from laptops to air fryers
The Currys Black Friday sale is well underway, with prices slashed across tech, appliances and more. Whether you’re after an air fryer or a laptop, there’s no need to wait until the main event to tick off your shopping list.
Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £129, Currys.co.uk
This stylish black and silver air fryer from Ninja is reduced by £50 in the run-up to Black Friday, thanks to Currys. As functional as it is sleek-looking, the appliance features a nifty dual drawer design that enables you to cook separate dishes simultaneously, as well as a huge 7.6l capacity, making it a great choice for larger households. The different functions mean you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, all with just one handy tool.
Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405MA: Was £1,299, now £849, Currys.co.uk
Asus makes some of the smartest-looking Windows laptops around, and the Zenbook 14 OLED is no exception. We rated the pro edition of this laptop as one of the best laptops of 2024, but the standard edition is similarly impressive, ditching the expensive dedicated GPU but retaining its luscious 4K OLED display and fast Intel Core i7 processor. Right now, you can save an impressive £450 on the device at Currys.
Best Black Friday 2024 deals available so far, chosen by a shopping expert
Find offers ahead of the main event, with deals from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
iPad 10th-generation Black Friday deals 2024
If you’re looking for a deal on the 10th-generation iPad this Black Friday, there aren’t too many offers around just yet, but you can save about £40 at Amazon.
Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £308.97, Amazon.co.uk
With a discount of £40, the 2022 iPad has fallen to one of its lowest prices. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which usually costs £170 more,” The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” he added.
Best Lego Black Friday deals 2024
Lego Duplo Peppa Pig supermarket: Was £59.99, now £37.78, Amazon.co.uk
Fans of Peppa Pig are bound to squeal with delight at this adorable Lego set. It was dubbed one of the best gifts for two-year-olds by our reviewer, Sarah, who said: “The chunky bricks are ideal for small children, and the supermarket theme is great for those starting to enjoy role play, as you take the whole family to buy ingredients to make a cake.” The set features Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, as well as plenty of fun accessories. Even better, it now comes with a discount of more than 35 per cent at Amazon.
Best dehumidifier Black Friday deals 2024
Robert Dyas has kicked off its Black Friday sale, and the retailer has just slashed my favourite dehumidifier for flats by £10. A small saving but, considering the appliance is almost never on sale, it’s still worth snapping up.
Meaco Dry ABC dehumidifer: Was £149.99, now £139.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
I’m not exaggerating when I say that Meaco’s tiny dehumidifier has kind of changed my life. It solved the condensation issue in my bathroom before I got it fixed; it made living through heat waves a tiny bit more bearable; it helped me dry my clothes through the autumn and winter months; and it quickly dried out my room after Storm Isha made an appearance. That’s 365 days of use right there, and I always forget that it’s even on. It’s affordable, small and, best of all, it works.
Lois is busy rounding up even more dehumidifier Black Friday deals in her article below:
Best dehumidifier deals we’re expecting to see in the Black Friday sales 2024
You could tackle damp and supercharge laundry drying times for less during the winter sale
The best iPhone 16 Black Friday deal has landed
The best iPhone 16 deal right now is at Giffgaff, where you can get the device with a £50 discount.
Apple iPhone 16: Was £829, now £779, giffgaff.com
You’ll need to buy a £10 plan with Giffgaff to take advantage of the offer but, depending on the plan you choose, you can cancel or change it as soon as you’ve paid. This year’s base iPhone 16 gets the new A18 chip, rather than using the chip from last year’s Pro phones, giving it speedy all-round performance. If you’ve been thinking of upgrading, now may be the time to invest.
Black Friday microwave deals
While I’m on the subject of cooking, if you’re looking for a new microwave this Black Friday, Ella’s rounding up the best deals in the sale, and she’s spotted a deal on this Salter microwave from Currys, which landed the top spot in kitchen appliance expert Rachael’s guide to the best microwaves.
Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: Was £249, now £182, Currys.co.uk
With a £60 discount, this microwave doubles up as an air fryer, meaning you can save lots of counter space. Securing the top spot in Rachael’s review of the best microwaves, this model was described as being “perfect for busy households”, because whatever dish Rachael wanted to cook, “this machine had a function to do it”.
Best microwave deals we are hoping to see in this year’s Black Friday sale
Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest sale event of the year