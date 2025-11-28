Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High-street-icon-turned-online-retailer Debenhams is hosting a pretty mega Black Friday event. You’ll find rolling discounts of up to 75 per cent across most of the store’s product ranges, which means it’s offering some of the best Black Friday beauty deals, and savings on fragrances from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Hugo Boss, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

But I’ve also spotted some impressive savings across homeware and kitchen appliances, making the retailer a one-stop shop if you’re hosting this Christmas. Debenhams has also slashed the price of toys, which is ideal if you’re looking to save on gifts. My ultimate favourite deal, though? Debenhams beauty advent calendar has 20 per cent off.

As The Independent’s consumer expert, I’m on hand throughout the retailer’s shopping event. I’ve sifted through its website to find the crème de la crème of offers. Keep reading to find out my top picks.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

Best Debenhams Black Friday deals

Debenhams beauty advent calendar: Was £150, now £120, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

I’m surprised to see the Debenhams beauty advent calendar has been reduced by 20 per cent in the Black Friday sale. Now, for a limited time, you can also score an additional five per cent off with the code “BEAUTY5”, and only pay £114 for this incredible advent calendar worth over £700. In beauty writer Lucy Smith’s guide to the best beauty advent calendars, she noted that “it's worth more than £700, so its value is more than four times what you'll pay, and it's jam-packed with beauty big-hitters”. It includes some IndyBest favourites – Urban Decay's all-nighter setting spray in its vitamin C variety and a full-size Benefit 24-hour brow setter. I don’t think this deal will stick around long, so snap it up fast if you’re yet to get a beauty advent calendar.

Read more: These beauty advent calendars are reduced for Black Friday

Prada paradoxe eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £105, now £78.75, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

A 50ml bottle of Prada’s bestselling scent is discounted for Debenhams’ Black Friday sale. Beauty writer Lucy Smith named it the best floral women’s perfume, describing it as an “undeniably feminine” scent with “amber and tangerine notes means that it will work well in every season.” Plus, you can get an additional 5 per cent off with code BEAUTY5, bringing the price down to £74.81 for Prada paradoxe.

Read more: Best Black Friday perfume deals

Mac lustreglass lipstick: Was £25, now £18.75, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Landing a spot in beauty writer Lucy Smith’s review of the best lipsticks, Mac’s lustreglass is a worthwhile make-up bag addition. The creamy and buildable formula “lasted around two to three hours when applied alongside a liner”, said Lucy in her review. “If you’re prone to dryness, you’ll enjoy having this formula on hand with its generous roster of hydration heroes, from hyaluronic acid and shea butter to coconut oil and extra-virgin olive oil,” she praised. Remember to apply the code BEAUTY5 to get a further discount, which brings the price down to £17.81.

OHS boucle large oval ottoman storage box: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams.com )

Debenhams has dropped discounts on selected furniture, including this OHS boucle storage box. With a 46 per cent saving, the footstool bench is available to purchase at £26.99.

The soft cream boucle finish adds warmth to your home decor, but it’s also designed with practicality in mind, thanks to a spacious hidden storage compartment, which is perfect for tidying away blankets, books, toys or everyday clutter.

Whether used as a footrest, extra seating, or a chic accent piece, the plush cushioned top offers comfort and versatility.

Karen Millen belted tailored maxi coat: Was £449, now £180, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams.com )

Claudia Winkleman’s recent appearance in The Celebrity Traitors has given us inspiration to channel ‘heritage-core’, and this Karen Millen coat ticks all the boxes as the perfect winter coat. Featuring a structured silhouette, the dark green coat is crafted from a wool-blend fabric and a contrasting PU leather on the collar.

With gold-tone buttons at the front fastening, the coat combines timeless tailoring with modern design elements. It also comes with a matching belt that you can either wear cinched for a sculpted look or slightly loose for a more relaxed feel. Right now, you can save 60 per cent on the coat in the Debenhams Black Friday sale.

Lego city red double decker sightseeing bus: Was £29.99, now £23.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Lego )

The hunt for Christmas kids gifts is often why many people shop the Black Friday deals, and Lego will likely be on the majority of wish lists. And this double-decker set landed a spot in parenting writer Sarah Dawson’s review of the best gifts for eight-year-olds. “Our testers particularly loved the interactive features, including the opening doors and spinning destination panel at the front of the bus,” she wrote. It’s sure to be the key to keeping the little ones happy this Christmas. What’s more, it has been reduced by 20 per cent.

Armani diamonds she eau de parfum: Was £62, now £31, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

This fragrance for women is now half price at Debenhams, bringing the cost down to just £31, or £29.45 with the code BEAUTY5. We haven’t tried this particular scent, but it promises a floral and fruity aroma with top notes of lychee and raspberry – plus, you can get free delivery on your order.

Lancôme absolue soft cream collection skincare gift set: Was £280, now £186.20, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

If you’re looking for a luxury beauty gift set that has the wow-factor, beauty writer Lucy Smith reviewed this Lancôme set and said that it offers a “great way to enjoy luxury skincare for the price of one full-size product”.

“Miniature versions of the rich cream, eye cream and serum from the line tie in the collection perfectly. These minis are great for taking on overnight stays, too,” she added.

Clarins BB skin detox fluid: Was £36, now £27, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

In beauty writer Rose Gallagher’s review of the best BB creams, the Clarins BB skin detox fluid was hailed as the best for dry skin. “A lightweight yet rich formula, this cocoons the skin in moisture but dries down to a low-maintenance satin finish,” she noted in her Clarins BB skin detox fluid review. “It would be ideal for city living, as the skincare base is designed to protect the skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution,” added Rose. Plus, get an additional 5 per cent off with code BEAUTY5 and pay only £25.65.

Beauty Works jumbo waver: Was £70, now £52.50, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Beauty Works )

This Beauty Works jumbo waver is currently on sale at Debenhams. Loved by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, it’s perfect for beachy, tousled locks. Testing it in its regular size for IndyBest’s guide to the best hair wavers, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones was “really impressed at how it created an even and consistent look all over the head”. Plus, get an additional 5 per cent off with code BEAUTY5 and pay only £49.88.

Estee Lauder advanced night repair rescue serum: Was £70, now £56.80, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Clarins skin expertise super restorative gift set: Was £87, now £65.25, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

According to Debenhams, this Clarins gift set contains £130 worth of products, including travel-size versions of the super restorative night cream and iconic lip comfort oil, as well as a full-size version of the super restorative day cream. After a few weeks of using the latter Clarins formula, beauty editor Sabine Wiesel “noticed a renewed radiance" to her skin tone (thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C) and "smoother, firmer skin with continued use". Get this gift set now for £61.99 with the limited code BEAUTY5.

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler and dryer: Was £399, now £349, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’ve been waiting to invest in a Dyson airwrap, there has never been a better time than this Black Friday to splurge on this cult beauty favourite. This slightly older model has all the attachments for a bouncy blow dry, but doesn't have the flyaway attachment found on the latest airwrap. However, it's sure to still give you gorgeous locks with little heat damage, plus this offer knocks £50 off the retail price.

The retailer has also reduced the Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler and dryer (was £479.99, now £379.99, Debenhams.com), which was praised for its excellent performance by beauty writer Elena Chabo. But it looks to be slightly cheaper at AO.

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £30.10, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Urban Decay )

Beauty writer Lucy Smith considered this the best transfer-proof option in my guide to the best setting sprays.

She loved how the Urban Decay formula helped all of her makeup products stick. “It’s become a staple whenever I need my make-up to stay put through long days and special occasions,” she wrote.

Cabin Max anode 20l vanity under-seat cabin suitcase: Was £30, now £25, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Cabin Max )

If you’re travelling this Christmas, this suitcase landed a spot in travel writer Alessia Armenise’s review of the best carry-on bags. “This bag was designed with Ryanair policies in mind, so, even though the rigid design can’t be squashed down, you won’t have any nasty surprises once you get to the gate,” she noted.

open image in gallery This case was considered the best small hard-shell carry-on bag ( The Independent )

“The bag has a sturdy shell and two internal compartments. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap, a comfortable handle and a luggage sleeve,” added Alessia. And now it has been reduced by £5.

Read more: The latest Debenhams discount codes and deals

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday sales run from today, Black Friday itself (28 November), throughout the entire weekend and end on Monday (1 December), Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday 2025 is on 28 November 2025, i.e. today. The sales will continue throughout the weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday (1 December). Debenhams started its Black Friday sale at the beginning of November.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals at Debenhams

We're a team of consumer experts who track the price of bestselling products year-round. We've covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a truly good deal. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We've spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products and mattresses to air fryers, toys and more.

