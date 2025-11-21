From Marc Jacobs and Yves Saint Laurent to Le Labo and Chanel, the Black Friday 2025 sale is often the best time to buy your favourite fragrance for less. The best perfumes often come with eye-watering price tags, but with the November event just a week away, the glut of early deals means you can build your scent collection at a fraction of the price. As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’m rounding up all the Black Friday perfume deals worth knowing about.

With a range of retailers and brands taking part in the sale, you can find everyday favourites from the likes of M&S, Zara and H&M, alongside luxury houses such as Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, Gucci and Chloe. Whether your budget is high street or high-end, now’s the time to explore, compare, and save your top picks.

I’ll keep this page updated with the top offers as they appear, along with early promotions already live from key retailers such as John Lewis, Lookfantastic and even Amazon. Black Friday is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping, too – you'll find plenty of perfume picks that are bound to impress.

The best Black Friday perfume deals