Best hair wavers to style your locks perfectly

In amongst the many fickle hairstyles that leave the zeitgeist just as quickly as they enter it – we’re looking at you dip-dye, donut buns and sweeping emo fringes – there are those that truly stand the test of time. And, in the peak of summer effortless, beachy waves is one of them.

A look defined by S-shape swirls, this kind of tousled, surf-ready finish has never gone out of style and, thanks to a rally of TikTokers, it’s undergone a viral rebranding for 2023. Newly dubbed “mermaid hair” (a search term that has more than 1.2bn views on the short-form video app), undone waves are one of the biggest hair trends right now, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie sporting the voluminous look.

While this hairstyle might look effortless and laidback, the truth is that it can require a lot of effort. However, thanks to a new breed of styling tools called hair wavers, you no longer need to suffer a night sleeping in plaits or scorching your tresses with a clunky pair of retro crimpers.

So, what is a hair waver and how do you use it? Typically, these tools feature three conjoined barrels that heat up and, when clamped down for a few seconds on your locks, create quick, easy and elevated waves. While they can look intimidating, they’re actually very easy to use and come in a range of sizes from big, barrelled beauties that create loose waves to narrower versions for tighter styles.

Wavers work in a similar way to old school crimpers in that you work your way down sections of hair. To begin, simply decide how far up you’d like the wave to start (we recommend avoiding the root), open the clamp and feed a section into the tool, holding it in place for up to 10 seconds before moving further down and repeating. The longer the hair is clamped the more defined the texture will look, and voila.

How we tested

As is the case with any styling tool, we understand that it can be confusing to find the right one for you, which is why we’ve done all the hard work and put the latest hair wavers under serious scrutiny. Each styler was trialled by our tester who has long, bleached hair that’s naturally straight and prone to flyaways. To make the winning line-up, design and manoeuvrability were taken into consideration, as well as ease of use and, most importantly, how well they created mermaid waves even Ariel herself would be proud of.

The best hair wavers for 2023 are: