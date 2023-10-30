Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has given new meaning to “free the nipple” with the unveiling of Skims’ latest launch: the ultimate nipple bra.

The reality star and entrepreneur announced the newest addition to the brand’s lingerie roster on Instagram, writing: “Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor – meet the newest innovation to our Ultimate Bra collection.”

Building on the enhancement offered by Skims’ ultimate bra, the new design is complete with a built-in nipple detail for a braless look with maximum support. The unveiling was accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek skit where Kim called herself “no scientist”, but spoke about the rising earth temperature. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she continued.

The Skims ultimate nipple bra has (naturally) already divided commentators. While some questioned if it was an April Fool’s joke and criticised her promotional usage of the climate crisis, others praised the product’s inclusivity – particularly for breast cancer survivors who want an extra boost of confidence.

Costing £53 and set to launch tomorrow (Tuesday 31 October), here’s everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims’ launch.

Skims ultimate nipple push up bra: £53, Skims.com – available 31 October

(Skims)

Available in the signature Skims neutral colourways (from sand to onyx), the nipple bra is a new addition to the coveted ultimate bra line-up. Offering the same support, fullness and enhancement as its predecessor, the latest launch is complete with a raised nipple detail for a braless look.

Crafted from soft sheen microfiber fabric, it features tapered foam pads for a natural-looking lift. Plus, there’s smoothing wings and a cushioned, hidden underwire to help achieve a comfortable fit that doesn’t pinch. If you’re in between sizes, the brand suggests sizing up.

Whether you’re after a body confidence boost or extra enhancement, the ultimate nipple bra goes on sale from tomorrow (31 October).

Available 31 October

