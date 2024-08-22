Support truly

Taking place every November, Black Friday is a guaranteed gold mine when it comes to scoring deals on mattresses, tech, beauty and more.

Home appliance and beauty tool whizz Dyson is worth keeping in mind as the sale edges closer as, while its premium product line-up comes with punchy price tags, Black Friday discounts see the cost of swanky vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and top of the range hair stylers (many of which the team has tried and tested) plummet.

Countless brands and retailers slash their prices during the event. So, beyond Dyson’s site, there should be discounts on the brand’s gadgets popping up on a variety of third party retailers like eBay, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.

True to form, we’ll be sharing the best deals right here, in our dedicated Dyson Black Friday shopping guide. Whether you’ve been earmarking funds for an airwrap or your dusty and dilapidated vacuum desperately needs replacing, this is where you’ll find everything you need to know, plus early deals you can shop now.

When will the Dyson Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Unlike other major sale events, which can be rather unpredictable (Amazon Prime Day, we’re looking at you), Black Friday always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means that this year, the Black Friday sale will start on Friday 29 November and last for four days before ending on Cyber Monday, which will be 2 December.

With that being said, discounts tend to roll in well before this. In 2023, Black Friday price cuts began more than a month ahead of the official kick-off. Last year, Dyson launched its deals on 10 November, while retailers including Amazon, Currys and John Lewis started launching deals as early as October.

What to expect from Dyson deals this Black Friday 2024

While no intel has been shared on what to expect from this year’s Dyson deals, we can speculate by taking a look at the discounts that were on offer last year. In 2023, Dyson discounted the V8 vacuum cleaner by £100 (Was £329.99, now £249.99, Dyson.co.uk). Similarly, it slashed the price of the Dyson hot+cool jet focus by £100 (Was £399.99, now £349.99, Dyson.co.uk).

open image in gallery In 2023, Dyson’s purifier fan heater had £50 off ( Dyson )

Meanwhile, third party retailers delivered excellent discounts. eBay was great when it came to refurbished hair tools, reducing a refurbished supersonic hair dryer by more than £160 (was £329.99, now £279.99, Ebay.co.uk). Or, you could have saved £50 on Dyson’s purifier hot+cool formaldehyde purifying fan heater, at Boots (£599, Boots.com).

Dyson V15 detect absolute cordless vacuum: Was £649.99, now £549.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

“If you really want to know your house is clean, no other vacuum comes close to Dyson’s cordless whizz”, our writer said in their review of Dyson’s V15 detect absolute. Its “ingenious sensor” adjusts the machine’s suction power when needed, and “it’s a dream to glide between hard floors and carpets”, they praised, while “suction doesn’t falter for the entire hour’s running time”. With a £100 discount, it’s £549.99.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete long (nickel/copper) refurbished: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Ebay.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The Dyson airwrap needs no introduction. In our review, our tester said that a bouncy blow-dry look took them just 15 minutes, adding that it has a lightweight design “with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired”. With 17 per cent off a refurbished model, you can also save a further £20 at the checkout, with an automatic discount applied.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer nickel/copper: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer was hailed as “incredibly lightweight” in our review, where its compact size “cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling”. Praised for being easy to use, our tester also found that it delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. With this direct from Dyson you can save £50 on the luxury hair tool.

Dyson ball animal: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Should you be after an upright vacuum cleaner, Dyson’s ball animal is reduced by £50. With its 13.4 meter chord to reach the furthest places in your home, the brand says this model cleans carpets better than any other upright detangling vacuum. It’s said to automatically detangle hair and will be suitable for deep cleaning homes with pets.

