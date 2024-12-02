The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Black Friday 2024 live: Last chance Cyber Monday deals on air fryers, Nintendo Switch and more
Our shopping experts' top Cyber Monday deals today on the last day of Black Friday. from PS5 and Adidas to Currys and Asos
Calling all bargain hunters: it’s your very last chance to save in the Black Friday sale. It’s Cyber Monday, and when the clock strikes midnight, the likes of Amazon, Currys, Pandora, Boots, Argos, John Lewis and more will pull their discounts off their shelves. If you’re doing some last-minute shopping, it’s here where you’ll find the latest discounts and deals – as well as our expert shopping tips.
Whether you’re after beauty products, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. To help you save on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts are here all Cyber Monday long, working around the clock to bring you the best discounts on our tried and tested favourites.
Having covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years, we are well-versed in spotting a good deal from a dud – and we’d only ever recommend you buy something if it comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!
A rare saving on the Oura gen3 ring
In such a crowded market, our fitness editor Emilie vows that Oura’s gen3 ring stands out.
Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £249, Johnlewis.com
“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, then the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of your boxes, in one tiny package,” Kat said in her review of the fitness device. With six different coloured rings available (from silver to gold), it’s a more stylish choice than a Fitbit or Garmin. When Kat tested the device out, she was impressed with its battery life and sleep insights, as well as fertility and period tracking. Right now, you can save £50, thanks to John Lewis.
Listen up: These are the headphones deals to know
Whether you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your commute or a set of workout earbuds, Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your cans for less.
Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis all have big discounts on headphones and earbuds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats and more.
This year, Alex has spotted a rare saving on the Apple Airpods pro 2 and sizeable savings on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
A bunch of Olaplex products are discounted for Cyber Monday
Olaplex no3: Was £28, now £16.25, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has discounted a huge number of Olaplex products in its Black Friday sale. Whether you’re in the market for a new hair oil (was £28, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk), shampoo (was £28, now £16.06, Amazon.co.uk) or hair mask (was £28, now £17.85, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has you covered. The cult no3 hair protector received rave reviews when eCommerce editor Eva reviewed it – she praised it for working wonders on split ends and making her “hair visibly more shiny”.
Don’t miss these early Dyson Black Friday deals
One of my favourite appliance and hair tool brands, Dyson currently has rare savings on its bestselling cordless vacuums, hair tools and air purifiers (up to £150 off, in fact).
But we’re now in the final day of the sale, so you don’t have much longer to shop the Dyson deals. For your ease, Lois has rounded up the best Dyson offers to snap up while you can. Run, don’t walk.
Best Black Friday cashmere jumper deals, chosen by a fashion writer
No winter wardrobe is complete without a cashmere jumper. Perennially chic while being thoroughly practical, the material ticks all the boxes for cold-weather dressing. Now is your chance to invest for less, thanks to the Black Friday 2024 clothing deals.
From Uniqlo, AllSaints and Jigsaw to H&M, Arket and Reformation, all the best fashion labels slash their prices on cashmere (sometimes by up to 70 per cent) come the sales.
Tick off your early Christmas shopping with these toy deals
Black Friday is an event that many savvy parents have bookmarked in their calendars as an opportunity to stockpile Christmas gifts and snap up some bargains (on behalf of Santa, of course).
With deals from the likes of Very, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Smyths, you can save on household names such as Lego, Barbie, Disney and Hot Wheels.
Our resident parent and assistant eCommerce editor Sarah has found the best toy deals to shop now – think Vtech, Toniebox and more.
Save 33% on Crocs for Black Friday
Crocs are a bit marmite, but no one can deny their pure practicality and comfort (especially on holiday or in a festival field). Now, you can save 33 per cent for Black Friday.
Crocs classic, lilac: Was £45, now £29.99, Schuh.co.uk
Featuring in my review of the best women’s clogs round-up, the comfort of these Crocs eventually won me over. Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that, they do. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.
Looking for a heated clothes airer deal?
When it comes to doing the laundry in the depths of winter, there’s one appliance you may want to invest in: a heated clothes airer.
While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.
Now, you can save even more money, thanks to Black Friday deals. True to form, our team of shopping experts have rounded up the best heated clothes airer offers available, from Amazon to Dunelm.
My favourite budget mascara is on sale
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara is one of my favourite budget beauty buys (there’s a reason why it went viral on TikTok viral). It’s also earned a permanent spot in assistant eCommerce editor’s Sarah’s make-up bag. Find out why in her full review.
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk
Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. In Sarah’s in-depth review of the mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for nearly half price right now.
Top tips for shopping the Black Friday sales
The IndyBest and I have been covering Black Friday for years now, so we know the tips and tricks for making the best of the sale.
To help you navigate the Black Friday offers, Alex has put together a handy list of his top Black Friday tips, so you can ensure you’re getting the very best deal and aren’t left paying more than you should. From comparing prices on rival sites to the fake discounts you should ignore, make you sure to have a read before shopping the sale.
