Giorgio Armani’s foundation is perfect for mature skin – now it has 30% off for Black Friday
It smooths imperfections without leaving skin dry and weighed under
Giorgio Armani luminous silk is a hall of fame foundation, loved by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle but, with such a hard-working formula comes a high price – £47, no less. Naturally, when I spotted it in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday deals, I jumped at the chance to save a generous 30 per cent.
For those that aren’t familiar with the luminous silk foundation, it has medium coverage finish that prioritises hydration over concealing. It uses blurring ‘micro-fil’ technology that’s designed to smooth over texture and blemishes. The foundation is lightweight, requires minimal skill to achieve a seamless blend and is available in 40 shades to suit every skin tone. Plus, it’s a godsend for fine lines and wrinkles, and earned a spot in mature skin expert Jan Masters’ round-up of the best foundations for older complexions.
Now, thanks to some stellar savings in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday beauty deals, you’ll be £14.10 better off when treating yourself to Giorgio’s glow giver. For even more ways to save, our deals experts have also rounded up the best Lookfantastic discount codes.
Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation: Was £47, now £32.90, Lookfantastic.com
Infused with glycerin to quench dehydrated skin, the luminous silk foundation addresses the dryness that many women face as their skin ages. After testing the formula alongside 11 others, Jan dubbed it the easiest to apply in her mature skin foundation guide. “It helps to blur imperfections with sophisticated subtlety, which is why it is so good for mature skin,” she wrote.
She praised its versatility and described how it’s easy to build up coverage as needed for both day and night occasions. “A bonus is it looks good in photos, so, on the off-chance you’re being papped, it will show you in the best light,” she added.
For shine-prone complexions, the formula is oil-free, so it won’t turn your glow into grease after a moment on the skin. While some high-end brands, such as Nars, force you to fork out on a foundation pump, the luminous silk packaging has you prepped and ready to go. The pump even twists to lock for extra protection while travelling – lest you suffering an in-flight spillage (we’ve all been there).
