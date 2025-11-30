The cheapest phone and contract deals I’ve found for Black Friday

Mobile phone no longer cutting it? I’ve rounded up my pick of the best Black Fridayphone deals available today. There are generous savings on handsets, SIM-only plans and contracts, so it’s a great time to upgrade, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales come to an end.

If you’re holding out for Cyber Monday (1 December), my advice would be to grab a decent deal if you spot one that works for you. Whether you’re after a new Android, or you’re hunting for a price drop on the latest iPhone, the best Black Friday phone deals often get snapped up quickly.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent about a decade covering Black Friday sales. I know how to separate the genuinely good offers from the duds, and I’ll be using my expertise to help you navigate the bounty of deals available. It’s worth remembering, for example, that those tempting low introductory contract rates often creep up after you’ve signed up, so I’ve done the digging to find deals that offer true long-term value.

The rest of the IndyBest team and I are tracking a range of Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts throughout today and tomorrow, and there have been some standout savings so far. The team has found top offers on laptops, iPads, PS5 and Xbox consoles, but it’s in this guide that you’ll find the best offers on the Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, iPhone and more.

The best Black Friday phone deals to shop now:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 300GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £28 per month, £219 up front, Uswitch.com

£28 per month, £219 up front, Uswitch.com Google Pixel 10: Was £799, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

Was £799, now £599, Amazon.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro 256GB with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £57.99 per month, £29 up front, Uswitch.com

£57.99 per month, £29 up front, Uswitch.com Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Was £949, now £889, Ao.com

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £49.99 per month, £29 up front, Uswitch.com

This deal on Apple's newest iPhone brings us one of the lowest contract prices available right now. It’s listed as the fifth offer in Uswitch’s list and, when you do the maths, you'll pay a total of £1,270.76 over two years (including mid-contract price increases), which makes the monthly cost of your data with ID Mobile just £7.15 (after you subtract £1,099 for the handset). Plus, you'll have access to Three's powerful network for top-speed browsing.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB with 150GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £43.33 per month, £30 up front, Uswitch.com

To access this rare deal, you'll need to toggle the filter to Three Mobile in the networks drop-down and, hey presto, the package above will appear as the second option. Why is this deal so rare? A quick browse of the web will reveal that the highly coveted iPhone 16 Pro Max is sold out nearly everywhere. The device retails for £1,199, meaning that this 36-month contract provides your data, minutes and texts for roughly £10 a month. In tech editor Andrew Griffin's review of the iPhone 16 Pro models, he described the devices as "powerful, practical and professional smartphones".

Refurbished Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB: Was £1,199, now £734, Backmarket.co.uk

If you want the impressive camera spec of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, but you don’t want to be tied into a contract, a refurbished model could be the perfect choice – and I’ve found a deal on a model at Backmarket. You can expect a thorough quality inspection and a one-year warranty to cover you. This titanium black handset costs over £400 less than buying new and comes in excellent condition, which means fully functional hardware, good battery health and no screen scratches.

Google Pixel 10: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

When fellow tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the Google Pixel 10, he found it to be “the best phone Google has ever made”. The hardware has been beautifully designed, it’s also “a joy to use, and its camera continues to be best-in-class”. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone upgrading from a Pixel 8 or older, or switching from the iPhone. If you’re not looking to get tied into a contract, the handset has been reduced to £599 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, plus you can log in to your Amazon account or use the promo code “PIXEL100” to get another £100 off for a limited time (ends 30 November).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Was £949, now £889, Ao.com

Here’s a chance to save on one of Samsung’s most premium smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with £60 off at AO. “Boasting the best hardware Samsung can muster, the S25 Ultra is very powerful,” tech writer Steve Hogarty said in his round-up of the best Samsung smartphones. Its camera is superb, the display is “bright and brilliant”, and it’s powerful enough to handle demanding tasks and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £29.99 per month, £229 up front, Uswitch.com

If you toggle to ID Mobile in the filters and scroll to the second Galaxy S25 Ultra contract, you'll find this stellar offering which costs £990.76 total. You'll benefit from 24 months of Three-powered 5G internet. In a nutshell, that means you'll be paying less than £1 a month for all your data, minutes and texts. If that's not a bargain, I don't know what is.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Was £999, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

This top-notch smartphone is a great option for Android devotees. In Steve Hogarty’s review of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, he found its AI features to be genuinely useful in day-to-day life. He was impressed with its premium-looking, stylish design, and its cameras captured stunning detail. Even better, this generous deal at Amazon knocks £100 off the price, plus you can log in to your Amazon account or use the promo code “PIXEL100” to get another £100 off for a limited time (ends 30 November), taking the price down to £799.

Google Pixel 9a: Was £499, now £347, Amazon.co.uk

If you don't want to fork out for all the latest and greatest features of the Google Pixel 10, this deal drops the price of the relatively budget-friendly 9a to less than £350. In his review of the Google Pixel 9a, tech critic Steve Hogarty said: "At £499, the Pixel 9a is exceptional value. It successfully translates the strengths of the Pixel 9 series into a much more affordable package, and with just the right amount of compromise." Steve added that the 9a is a smart buy "if you want a reliable Android experience and access to Google’s expanding AI tools, without spending a fortune".

Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £799, now £569, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

Here’s £230 off the Galaxy S25, the standard-tier phone in Samsung’s latest range of flagship devices. Top-end cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipset, timeless and durable design, slick software, and a range of fun colour options all mark this year’s S-series phones out as Samsung’s new best.

Samsung Galaxy A56, 256GB: Was £499, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

In his review of the best Samsung phones, tech critic Steve Hogarty said: "The Galaxy A56 proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a premium Samsung experience." Thanks to this Amazon deal, the smartphone is now £150 cheaper. Steve found the vibrant 6.7in AMOLED display could "easily belong on a far more expensive device", and the 256GB default storage option "puts some pricier competitors to shame".

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, 512GB: Was 782.17, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

Our best flip-style folding phone, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, is on sale at Amazon. In his review of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, tech critic Steve Hogarty called it “an incredible piece of hardware” and “one of the coolest looking phones you can buy, with a head-turning design that folds down to a size not much bigger than a cream cracker”. Now, it’s 17 per cent off, bringing the price for 512GB to less than £650.

Google Pixel 9 pro fold: Was £1749, now £756, Backmarket.co.uk

You can save more than £900 on the best folding phone in our guide. In his review, IndyBest tech critic Steve Hogarty praised the speed and AI features of the Google Pixel 9 Pro fold. He noted: “unlike the original Pixel Fold, this year’s foldable Pixel runs on the same Tensor processor as the mainline Pixel 9 phones, so it feels fast and responsive. You also get all of those Pixel 9 exclusive benefits of Gemini AI built in, such as the Pixel Studio and Pixel Screenshots apps.”

Samsung Galaxy A17, 128GB: Was £169, now £139, Currys.co.uk

If you’re in the market for a recent budget, sim-free mobile, the Samsung Galaxy A17 has received a majority of great reviews from consumers. Although we have not reviewed this model at IndyBest, we do trust Samsung for its high-quality tech. And you can save a modest £30 on the phone with this deal at Currys.

Best sim-only Black Friday deals

Smarty : £8 per month for 50GB of data

£8 per month for 50GB of data Giffgaff : £15 per month for unlimited data

£15 per month for unlimited data id Mobile : From £12 per month for 150GB of data, £6 for the first three months

From £12 per month for 150GB of data, £6 for the first three months Voxi : £12 per month for 100GB of data

£12 per month for 100GB of data Lebara : £10 per month for 30GB of data

£10 per month for 30GB of data Tesco Mobile : £12 per month for 60GB of data

£12 per month for 60GB of data Talkmobile : £6.95 per month for 20GB of data

£6.95 per month for 20GB of data Mozillion : £150 up front for 80GB of data

£150 up front for 80GB of data Vodafone: £22 per month for unlimited data inc. global roaming

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most Black Friday sales will run throughout the Black Friday weekend into the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday used to be the best time to shop for online tech deals, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. Indeed, there are plenty of discounts on phones and phone contracts in the run-up to and throughout Black Friday. Cyber Monday is more of a Black Friday finale than a separate event. Of course, fresh deals may still appear on Monday, but the best approach is probably to snap up a great deal when you see it. After all, popular items with the steepest discount can go out of stock quite quickly, and then they’re usually gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

This can come down to a simple Google search, so that you can compare the price of a product across different retailers and make sure you’ve found the best one. But there are lots of other tips, tricks and nuggets of sale hunting wisdom to be found in our Black Friday shopping guide, which covers red flags to keep in mind, and how to check if a price is as good as it first seems. It’s well worth a read before you head to the checkout.

How I selected the best mobile phone Black Friday deals

With sales popping up all over the place this week, it's important to know how to distinguish between a deal and a dud. When it comes to finding the best mobile phone deals, I use price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy, PriceRunner or Camelcamelcamel to check how much the phone costs year-round.

Then, I look at how much the product costs at competing retailers to ensure I'm telling you about the lowest price. Often, two retailers will have the same price, in which case I’ll look at which one has the best perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

For contracts, I look at both the upfront and monthly costs, and avoid deals where you’ll be hit with a sharp price hike down the line.

I’ll only ever bring you deals from trusted phone networks, price comparison sites and retailers, so you know you’ll be getting a good phone and that you can assert your rights to a refund or repair if things go wrong.

Why you can trust us to find the best phone deals this Black Friday

At IndyBest, we test the top smartphones year-round to bring you launch-day reviews, assessing everything from camera performance and battery life to long-term value. This means we know a genuinely good phone deal from a dud, and we won’t recommend a discount unless the device itself is worth your money.

