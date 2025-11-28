Black Friday laptop deals are live, and these are the only deals worth buying

It’s officially the first day of Black Friday, and the best laptop deals are coming in thick and fast. With four full days of offers ahead, there’s never been a better time to bag a bargain on your next upgrade. And, as a tech critic who’s been covering Black Friday for almost a decade, I know exactly where to find the best discounts, whether you’re after a MacBook, Chromebook, or a powerful Windows machine.

Major retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos are all jumping in, flooding the sale with hundreds of tempting offers for every budget and spec requirement, whether you’re working from home, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows.

If you’re not sure where to start, check out IndyBest’s curated round-up of the best laptops, which is designed to help you pick the right machine for your needs and walk you through the top options so you can make a confident choice without any surprises.

Here, I’ve hand-picked the top deals and will be updating them as new offers land, so you can be sure you’re getting the best possible laptop savings this Black Friday.

The best Black Friday laptop deals

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,549, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron. “The MacBook air remains Apple’s most popular laptop for a reason. It’s slim, light and brilliantly portable, and in testing the M4 version felt quicker and more responsive in every task I threw at it, from everyday browsing to heavier jobs like photo and video editing,” he noted.

“Battery life is one of the air’s biggest strengths. I found it easily lasted through full workdays without a charger, making it a reliable travel machine. The new webcam impressed too, with Apple’s Centre Stage tech keeping me framed during calls and even showing what’s on the desk when needed,” he added.

“The design hasn’t really changed, but that’s no bad thing. The flat profile is still sleek and practical”.

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,549, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dell )

Here’s a £400 discount on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. “The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant little laptop,” said tech critic Sean Cameron in their Dell XPS 13 review. “It’s thin, portable and lightweight, and the new chip delivers truly impressive battery life and performance.”

HP Pavilion SE 14: Was £399, now £229, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you want an affordable Windows laptop, this HP Pavilion SE 14 is one of the best-value picks I’ve seen so far this Black Friday. Reduced by £170, this is a great price for a budget powerhouse. It boasts an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty for students or anyone who wants to stream, work or play. It’s also got a big full-HD screen.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,749, now £1,089, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This laptop comes with a 120Hz display, more than 1080px resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it taller than most – a godsend if you spend your days writing essays or emails. Right now, it also comes with a discount of more than 38 per cent. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, it has enough power to see you through most tasks, as fellow tech writer Steve Hogarty noted in his review of the Microsoft Surface laptop.

Apple MacBook pro M4: Was £1,849, now £1,749, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Black Friday deals have landed at Very, and you can save £150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M4. While it’s not the latest iteration (the newest model has the M5 chip), it’s still a brilliant option that earned its spot in our guide to the best laptops. In his review, tech critic Sean Cameron noted the MacBook's "exceptional" battery life that “comfortably lasted through long stretches of heavy use”; the “stunning” display, and “blisteringly fast” performance.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £349, now £209, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

This is a great laptop for students in search of an affordable model for writing and making notes. It’s the best Chromebook I’ve tested, but if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s even more budget-friendly now, with a discount of £140 at Very. In tech writer Steve Hogarty’sAsus Chromebook plus review, he noted the sleek design, spacious trackpad, comfortable keyboard and its excellent battery life.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £579, now £449.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our best laptop for students is £200 off in AO’s Black Friday sale. Not only is this machine a good choice for those doing their studies, it’s also one of the best laptops around right now, thanks to its speedy Intel Core Ultra processor and impressive battery life.

Microsoft Surface pro 11: Was £899, now £759, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best hybrid tablet in my review of the best laptops for 2025, the Microsoft Surface pro 11 is down £140 at Currys. Essentially a high-end tablet with a custom keyboard case, it boasts powerful laptop features such as an impressive processor, a big display, a large battery and more. Plus, you can detach the main display to change the way you use the device.

HP BM2V0EA Laptop: Was £529, Now £299, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( HP )

Now available at its lowest ever price at Argos, the HP BM2V0EA has a sweet £200 off the starting retail price. This laptop features a powerful AMD ryzen 5 processor with plenty of storage and an impressive 10.5 hours battery life for optimal performance. Plus, the additional AMD radeon graphics, along with an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, make this a fantastic investment for enjoying all forms of entertainment.

Asus Zenbook 14: Was £999, now £599, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

This is an unmissable saving of £400 on a new laptop from IndyBest-approved brand Asus. The 14in model has a full HD+ OLED screen and boasts an impressive battery life of up to 32 hours. It comes with 16GB RAM of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, while the 980g weight makes for easy transportation.

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G16: Was £1,899, now £1,599, Very.co.uk

Asus ROG strix G16: Was £1,899, now £1,599, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

With this dedicated ASUS strix gaming laptop, you’ll be the envy of your squadmates. It combines the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 chipset with the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series of AI-enhanced GPUs, making it lightning fast for Battlefield 6 skirmishes or when you’re fighting evil mercenaries in The Outer Worlds 2. There’s also a generous 1TB SSD, big enough for those big RPG installs, and a dazzling 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, so your gaming sessions will always run buttery smooth.

Asus TUF gaming A15: Was £799, now £649, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

The GPU in this gaming laptop may be two generations old, but it’s still more than capable of handling every game out there, and this model costs a fraction of the price of a cutting-edge device. Powered by the 7-series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not powerful enough for Battlefield 6.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday sales run from today, Black Friday itself (28 November), throughout the entire weekend and end on Monday (1 December), Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday used to be the best time to shop for online tech deals, but things have changed. Plenty of tech discounts land before and throughout the Black Friday sales. Of course, new deals do appear on Cyber Monday, but it’s usually a good idea to snap up the really great deals sooner rather than later. Popular items with the steepest discount can go out of stock fast, so you don’t want to miss out.

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My review process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

How to avoid a bad laptop deal

You will find countless low-cost, obscure brands on sites like Amazon, but it’s best to steer clear of these and stick to reputable names to ensure you’re investing in a laptop you can depend on. We only feature models we’ve tested ourselves or those from brands we know and trust. As we track prices over time and know how much you should expect to spend on the latest tech, our laptop guides are a safe bet when trying to find a good deal.

