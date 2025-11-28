Best iPad Black Friday deals 2025: I’m tracking record low prices as they drop

If there’s anything worth picking up in the Black Friday sales, it’s tech from Apple, which means now is a great time to buy an iPad. Whether you’ve had your eye on the 11th-generation iPad, iPad air or iPad pro, the shopping event is the best time to snap one up.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I have 10 years of experience in testing Apple’s tech and covering sales events. I track iPad prices year-round, which means I can easily spot a good deal from a dud.

What I’ve learned is that Apple’s own website isn’t where the real savings are. The company is running its usual gift card promotion, offering up to £60 back when you purchase an iPad Air M3, 11th-generation iPad or iPad Mini 7. But the biggest discounts typically come from third-party retailers such as Currys, Argos and Amazon.

Highlights today include the Apple iPad 11th-gen has dropped to its lowest ever price, as has the iPad Air M3, which received rave reviews when tech critic David Phelan put it to the test. Keep reading for all these juicy deals and more.

Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals to shop now

Apple iPad Air M3 (256GB): Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad mini 7: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad 11th-gen, 2024: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s lineup right now.

When I reviewed it, I was very impressed. “If you’re anything like me and just want a tablet for everyday streaming, browsing, a spot of gaming, calls, maybe even a bit of writing, then this is absolutely the one to get,” I wrote. The Air and Pro are brilliant iPads, but unless you actually need the power for creative tools, the regular iPad just delivers the best iPad experience for the lowest price. That’s why it’s the one I’ll continue to recommend this, the iPad 11th-gen, over the others.

The tablet has been reduced to its lowest ever price at a number of retailers, including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis. You can also buy in excellent refurbished condition at Back Market, saving you £30 (£299, Backmarket.co.uk).

Apple iPad Air M3, 2025: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

The iPad Air M3 has received a £100 price cut at Amazon. The device was released earlier this year, and tech critic David Phelan gave the iPad four stars in his review.

“Whether you have an older iPad or have yet to invest in an Apple tablet, the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty,” he said. “Whichever iPad you’ve used in the past, unless it’s the very latest iPad Pro, this will be faster.”

Apple iPad Pro M5, 11in, 2025: Was £999, now £929, Very.co.uk

It’s only been out for a matter of weeks, but Very has already slapped a tasty £55 discount on the all-new iPad Pro for Black Friday.

“For users coming from an earlier iPad Pro, or any other iPad, this new version is so much better in terms of design, speed, OLED display – in every way, actually – that it’s a tempting purchase,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “The iPad Pro M5 beats every other tablet out there.”

Apple iPad Mini 7th-generation, 2024: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s latest pocket-sized tablet has been discounted by a modest £30 for Black Friday. It has the same A17 Pro chip as the iPhone 15 Pro and has lots of battery life for such a small tablet. “A premium device with strong performance, it’s easily the best small-screen tablet you can buy,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review of the iPad Mini 7th gen.

Apple iPad Pro, 11in: Was £1,199, now £1,099, Argos.co.uk

After Apple launched a new iPad Pro last month, many retailers began discontinuing the previous-generation model. Argos, however, isn’t merely taking the iPad Pro M4 off its shelves. Instead, it’s slapped a healthy £100 discount on the premium tablet. “This is a sumptuously impressive iPad,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review of the iPad Pro M4. David praised the "blazing-fast performance" that "satisfies the most demanding of creative users”.

When do Black Friday sales end?

While Apple doesn’t have a Black Friday sale per se, other tech retailers typically run their Black Friday sales from or before 28 November itself and through to Cyber Monday (which this year falls on 1 December), so there's plenty of time to shop around for the best deals on Apple’s iPads line-up.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

While we may see fresh new deals appearing on Cyber Monday, the best approach to shopping the sales is generally to snap up a great price on an iPad you spot it. Once popular tech sells out over the Black Friday weekend, the deal is often gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

With so many deals out there, it’s important to make sure you’re getting the iPad you actually want at the best price you possibly can. If you’re looking for our top tips on how to shop savvy during the sales, our consumer expert Molly Greeves has you covered with her Black Friday shopping guide.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2025?

Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech, but you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. The tech giant is offering the following:

A gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e.

A gift card worth up to £80 when you buy an iPad Air, iPad (A16) or iPad mini.

A gift card worth up to £200 when you buy a MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac or Mac mini.

A gift card worth up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3 or the AirPods 4.

A gift card of up to £40 when you buy the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3, and Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Pill, or HomePod or Apple TV 4K.

A £20 gift card when you buy accessories such as the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) or Apple Pencil Pro.

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been covering deals for almost a decade. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, including on its iPads, so I know when you should pounce on an iPad Air or iPad Pro deal, or when you should wait to get the 11th-generation iPad at a better price.

