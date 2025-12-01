The iPhone 17 is at a record-low price for Black Friday

The best iPhone Black Friday deals have dropped across the full line-up of Apple’s devices, from the all-new iPhone 17 Pro Max to earlier models that still deliver excellent speed, battery life, and camera quality at a more affordable price.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent almost 10 years following deals on the tech giant’s products, so you can trust me to cut through the noise and find the discounts that offer genuine value for money – and with Cyber Monday marking the final day of the sale, there’s no better time to secure the best bargains.

This year, the most competitive iPhone savings are coming from EE, O2, Three, and Uswitch, with strong contract reductions and cashback incentives. If you’d rather buy your handset outright, there are notable SIM-free markdowns as well.

The stand-out deals right now? The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max have dropped to record-low prices for Black Friday. Read on for all the details about these offers and plenty more.

Best iPhone Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 17 Pro, good-as-new: Was £1,099.99, now £960, Mozillion.com

Mobile network Mozillion has slashed a small £30 discount on Apple’s latest flagship phone – that’s already huge for something that only launched last year, but if you don’t mind buying a good-as-new iPhone 17 Pro instead of a brand new one, you can save an even bigger £140. It still comes with the same accessories, and has at least 95 per cent battery,

When tech critic David Phelan reviewed the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max for IndyBest, he couldn’t have been more impressed. “If you want the best iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are it. It’s like Apple thought about all the boxes it could, and then ticked them all. Super-fast performance? Check. Best battery life yet? Check. A big leap forward in camera capabilities? Absolutely. And none of these metrics are coming from a low base,” he wrote.

iPhone 16e, 128GB: Was £549, now £499, Argos.com

open image in gallery David Phelan called the device an ‘excellent’ budget device ( David Phelan/The Independent )

The successor to the iPhone SE, Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone 16e launched earlier this year. “It’s not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more," said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review, noting that the device has “more storage and a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution”. David also rated the “excellent” face ID, the ceramic Shield that protects the front of the phone, Apple’s latest processor, the battery (which is bigger than the one in the iPhone 16), and the fact that the phone gives you full access to Apple intelligence.

iPhone 17: £30 upfront, £49.20 per month, O2.co.uk

open image in gallery ( O2 )

Here’s a pretty impressive saving on the iPhone 17 with a 36-month contract. For 5G and unlimited minutes and texts, you’ll pay £49.20 per month in addition to an upfront cost of £30. This saves you £10 a month, or £360 over the full 36 months. In his review of the iPhone 17, tech critic David Phelan noted excellent performance and the fast refresh rate for a “smooth viewing experience at all times”.

iPhone 17: £159 upfront, £29.99 per month, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( David Phelan/The Independent )

This is another standout deal on the iPhone 17, this time at Carphone Warehouse. There’s an upfront cost of £159 and then a 24-month contract is £29.99 a month. This contract with ID mobile includes 500GB data, unlimited calls and texts as well as access to Three’s network for top-speed browsing.

iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB data: £43.99 per month, £119 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery The iPhone 17 Pro is the best iPhone ever, according to our tech critic ( David Phelan/The Independent )

This is a good offer on an iPhone 17 Pro contract. You’ll pay £43.99 per month and £119 up front for Apple’s top-tier phone. Crunch the numbers, and it’s an impressive offer: after the £1,099 cost of the handset itself, you’re left paying about £5 per month for a whopping 500GB of data. That’s an enormous monthly allowance for 4K streaming and tethering on Apple’s finest device.

“Apple’s phones have immaculate build quality, exceptional components and chic design. Add in the company’s intuitive interface, and you have an irresistible combination,” added Phelan. You’ll likely not be on the fence about taking the plunge now.

iPhone 17 pro max: £99 upfront, £52.99 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan/The Independent )

Got your eye on the sparkly new iPhone 17 Pro Max? I’ve found a deal not to be missed. ID mobile, which piggybacks Three’s network, is offering the speced-up model with 256GB of storage, 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts for £99 upfront and £54.99 per month – saving you £48 over the 24-month contract period.

iPhone 16 pro max 256GB with 150GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £43.33 per month, £30 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you've been on the hunt for an iPhone 16 pro max and come up short, I've found a top deal. To access it, you'll need to toggle the network to Three Mobile in the filter settings on the Uswitch website. The 16 pro max is so popular that it's gone out of stock at multiple retailers, including Three. That means you can only access this stellar contract with the network via Three's partnership with Uswitch. The device retails for £1,199, meaning that this 36-month contract supplies your data, minutes, and texts for about £10 per month. In tech expert Andrew Griffin's review of the iPhone 16 pro max, he dubbed it a "powerful, practical and professional smartphone".

iPhone 16: Was £699, now £649, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you’re not fussed about the latest models and simply looking for a fairly up-to-date iPhone that will do what it says on the tin efficiently, this could be the deal for you, especially if you’re also looking to shop around for a contract later. IndyBest tech critic David Phelan reviewed all the iPhone 16s and explained that the only difference between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus is the size, battery life and the price. With a four-and-a-half-star rating (out of five), you can’t go far wrong with the 2024 model. If you'd rather buy direct from Apple you'll pay £50 more, but you'll get a gift card worth up to £60 for Black Friday.

iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB SIM Free: Was £599, now £569, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you’re looking for a more flexible option, Very has dropped the price of the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB to £569. This is a great offer if you’d rather shop around for a contract that suits you later on. Featuring a ceramic shield, the iPhone 15 Plus is resilient to knocks and scrapes, plus it’s splash and water-proof, as well as dust-resistant. Our tech critic, David Phelan, said in his iPhone 15 Plus review that the “brighter screen here looks very good” and praised the camera for “delivering sensational images with zero effort”.

iPhone 15 5G 128GB SIM Free: Was £599, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon.co.uk )

Want an iPhone for less? The aluminium iPhone 15 oozes top-notch features without the eye-watering price tag of the latest models. It packs a dual 48MP camera for detailed snaps, a super-vibrant 6.1in screen, and it was the first non-Pro iPhone to include the game-changing dynamic island interface.

In his iPhone 15 review, tech critic David Phelan said this model was “a much more extensive upgrade, compared with the one from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14”.

iPhone 14 128GB with 30GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £37.08 per month, £30 up front, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EE.co.uk )

Looking for an iPhone without breaking the bank? Opt for this Apple iPhone 14, which delivers an eye-pleasing Super Retina XDR 6.1‑inch display and 12 MP dual camera with Photonic Engine, built for low-light recording and 4K HDR video. If that wasn’t enough, you’ve got an A15 Bionic chip, which can handle nearly everything you can throw at it, and the battery can last up to 20 hours between charges, so you can keep going and going.

Tech critic David Phelan took the iPhone 14 plus for a test review and said: “The iPhone 14 plus is a handsome, surprisingly light phone with a gorgeous screen and outstanding performance. The bigger battery means it lasts and lasts, however hard you push it. Although it doesn’t have the third camera or always-on screen of the pro max, it is an accomplished, appealing phone at a great price.”

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers, including tech heavyweights like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Amazon, continue their Black Friday throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday (1 December). So whether you’re after a new iPhone or something else, there’s plenty of time to shop around.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday, which took place on 28 November 2025, kicked off the holiday shopping season with discounts across both stores and online, spanning tech, fashion, home appliances, and more. Today is Cyber Monday – the final day of the sales weekend – offering mainly online deals and giving shoppers one last chance to grab the biggest bargains before the promotions end.

Where are the best iPhone deals?

During Black Friday, network providers like O2, Vodafone and EE are competing for your business with new contracts. While the total cost of the phone itself won’t change, a good Black Friday offer will sweeten the deal with bonuses such as a lower upfront cost, a reduced monthly payment for a limited time, extra monthly data or subscriptions to services like Apple TV+.

However, you should look at the iPhone 16 or older for the best deals. Last year’s models are now primed for their first significant price cuts. The iPhone 16 Pro is still a brilliant smartphone that’s more than powerful enough for anyone, and we could see some enticing discounts this year.

As always, the IndyBest team and I are on hand to make sure you’re first to know about the latest discounts, as we’ll be tracking all the best Apple Black Friday offers the moment they drop.

How I selected the best iPhone Black Friday deals

When searching for the best iPhone deals, I check across all the major tech retailers, including Currys, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and more. I'll always bring you the best price from a trusted retailer and, where multiple stores are offering the same price, I'll look at other perks like free delivery or a longer warranty.

Some retailers play tricks to make a deal seem better than it is, for example, by hiking the price right before Black Friday so the reduction seems bigger. That's why I use price tracking websites like PriceRunner, PriceSpy and Camelcamelcamel to make sure the discount is really as good as it looks.

How to avoid bad deals

It pays to do a bit of research before you hit the checkout to ensure you’re getting the best deal available, and that it’s not too good to be true. With this in mind, I’d always recommend doing a quick price comparison across different retailers. Our consumer expert, Molly Greeves, has you covered with more of her Black Friday shopping tips on how to track down deals like a pro.

