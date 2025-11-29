The AirPods Max are £50 off for Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to upgrade your headphones or earbuds, the wait is finally over as I’ve found some solid deals on several iterations of the iconic AirPods.

The latest AirPods Pro 3 launched in September, so Apple officially reduced the Pro 2 earbuds to £199. Now, third-party sellers such as Amazon, Currys and Very are quickly shifting their remaining stock of these second-gen buds by slashing the price even further to £169.

But that’s not all: there are also rare discounts on the AirPods Max and the AirPods 4 (which were already great value to begin with). If there are any further price cuts, this is the place to eye up the latest deals on the popular earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £199, now £169, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

With impressive sound and noticeably better noise cancellation than the first-generation pro earbuds, this model also features touch controls on the buds themselves. In his review of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan said: “Noise-cancelling was good enough to reduce continuous sounds such as engine noise on a train”.

David added: “It’s worth noting that even these AirPods Pro don’t let you play music in lossless quality, but the audio here is stunning nonetheless.” Right now, you can save £30 on a pair. You can also buy a refurbished pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Back Market for £151, which will save you £48 (£151, Backmarket.co.uk).

Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones: Was £499, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Discounts on Apple’s comfy over-ear headphones are rare – if you’ve been after them, check out this Amazon deal that slashes the price by £50. In our guide to best wireless headphones round-up, senior tech critic Alex Lee said: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again.”

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

In his review of the Apple AirPods 4, tech critic David Phelan praised their “neat design, tiny case, good battery life and excellent sound”, and right now they’re on offer in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. This version of the headphones doesn’t have noise cancellation, but if you can do without, they’re a steal at less than £100.

If AirPods with noise cancellation are a must, these are also available in Amazon’s sale with a £20 per cent discount (was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk).

How I select the best Black Friday AirPods deals

As a tech writer, I track the prices of Apple’s tech year-round, and my fellow tech writer, Alex Lee, writes a monthly guide to the best AirPods deals. We use price tracking tools to make sure that the deals are as good as they appear. If the AirPods haven’t been reduced to their lowest price, we make sure to note that within our articles.

