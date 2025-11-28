M&S’s alternative Black Friday sale includes up to 50% off fashion, home and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home to Colin the Caterpillar, designer-inspired clothing, contemporary homeware and the nations favourite lingerie, M&S is the high street stalwart that needs little introduction. Now, adding to its line-up of seasonal offers, M&S has launched its own alternative sale to Black Friday.

Savings include a generous 25 per cent off skincare and make-up, with some of the best beauty deals, from luxury brands including Estée Lauder, Clinique and Elizabeth Arden, and more. But that’s not all. Men’s and women’s clothing has also been reduced, with up to 30 per cent off selected brands and party wear. Plus, kidswear has up to 50 per cent off, and homeware is up to 40 per cent off, and if you’re looking to send a gift this Black Friday, M&S is currently offering 20 per cent off flowers and hampers.

Today’s highlights from the retailer's sale include savings on one of the best trench coats in my review, fair isle jumpers and Clinique skincare. You can find all this and more in this guide to the best M&S deals for Black Friday.

Best M&S deals to shop now:

M&S cotton rich belted longline trench coat: Was £80, now £64, Marksandspencer.com

Was £80, now £64, Marksandspencer.com Nobody’s Child crew neck cardigan : Was £69, now £51.75, Marksandspencer.com

: Was £69, now £51.75, Marksandspencer.com Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray : Was £27, now £20.25, Marksandspencer.com

: Was £27, now £20.25, Marksandspencer.com Apothecary sleep gift set: £40, now £24, Marksandspencer.com

M&S the ultimate panettone and prosecco magnum gift: Was £60, now £48, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Come Christmas, there's always one pesky person who's impossible to shop for. If you're stuck for gift ideas, look no further. Beautifully presented, this panettone and prosecco set even comes with a jar of pistachio cream, for a truly indulgent treat. With 20 per cent off the price, why not treat yourself, too?

M&S Cotton rich velvet embellished mini skater dress: Was £60, now £42, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The classic LBD gets a fun and festive makeover with this velvet skater dress, featuring a sparkling gem-embellished square neckline. Designed with a little additional stretch for easy movement, this is the perfect party frock for the festive season; from cocktails and dancing, to kisses beneath the mistletoe, this dazzling bestselling dress is a statement piece to take you through holidays and beyond. Right now you can get a generous 30 per cent off.

M&S Rose, lisianthus and antirrhinum bright bouquet: Was £45, now £36, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Brighten up dreary days with a gorgeous bouquet from M&S. A bunch of options have been reduced by 20 per cent in the retailer's November sale, so you can take your pick from a range of floral displays. This one is packed with roses, lisianthuses and more in mood-boosting autumnal colours.

M&S faux fur buckle trim coat: Was £75, now £60, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Faux fur is big news this season – and this coat from M&S is a steal at £60. With its cosy exterior, duffle fastenings with buckle detailing and black piping, it combines stylish looks with functional features. The coat has been designed with a relaxed cut that’s ideal for layering over knitwear, while the off-white colourway is the perfect neutral for pairing with your existing wardrobe.

Nobody’s Child crew neck cardigan: Was £69, now £51.75, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

Perfect for layering as the cold weather draws in, this classic crew neck cardigan in a muted autumnal green from Nobody’s Child exudes a soft and timeless elegance. Dress it up with a camisole, a silk skirt and long boots for evening, or wear it with a fitted white tee, wide-leg jeans and a pair of trainers. A cardigan is a perennial wardrobe staple, and this one is also available in pink; so be sure to snap this one up while it has 25 per cent off before it sells out like the Nobody’s Child cashmere cardigan.

M&S cotton rich belted longline trench coat: Was £80, now £64, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Earning a spot in my review of the best trench coats, I loved the flattering, tailored fit of this M&S style. Reduced by 20 per cent (discount added at checkout), the quality is excellent with a crisp cotton fabrication and full inner lining. The belt can be fastened for extra structure and warmth, while the black finish is a smart take.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £20.25, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

From a brand adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, this viral hair product is designed to ease frizz and create silky locks.It earned 4 out of 5 stars from our beauty writer Lucy Smith who said the styling spray did a "stellar job" of keeping her hair "straight and adding some serious shine and gloss”. Now, M&S has knocked 25 per cent off, taking it down to £20.25 for a 200ml bottle.

M&S x Binky pure cotton striped shirt: Was £20, now £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Hailing from Binky Felstead's limited-edition kids’ collection, this pure cotton shirt features a stripe design, grandad collar and wooden buttons. It would make a versatile addition to any child’s wardrobe and it’s half price in sizes 12-18 months right up to 10 years.

Apothecary sleep gift set: £40, now £24, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

The perfect Christmas gift, this bundle of five products is sure to send you into a soothing slumber. The set combines a scented candle, a diffuser, pillow mist and body butter to bring a relaxing aroma into your space, while a silky eye mask aids unwinding. Now 40 per cent off, the gift set offers excellent value for money.

Clinique moisture surge megastars skincare gift set: Was £45, now £33.75, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Get 25 per cent off this moisture surge megastars gift set from Clinique. Worth £62, it includes a full-size moisture surge hydrator, as well as a travel-size moisture surge facial spray, and a hydro-plump lip treatment, which is designed to instantly sooth, calm and moisturise dry or thirsty skin. Beauty writer Lucy Smith tested and rated the moisture surge, giving it 5/5 stars and deeming it the best luxury moisturiser for oily skin.

For more great offers, check out IndyBest’s guide to the best Black Friday 2025 deals