The best Black Friday beauty deals are landing everywhere I look, making now the perfect time to replenish your favourite moisturiser, shop for stocking fillers ahead of Christmas, or even treat yourself to a product you’ve had your eye on.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve tested hundreds of products, from cult favourites to new launches. Alongside telling you which items are worth your while, I also have a good gauge of the standard industry pricing. For example, in my five years of reviewing, I’ve discovered that Dyson hair tools and Oral-B electric toothbrushes are usually on offer throughout the year, but you’ll find the best savings over the Black Friday weekend. There are some competitive deals on Charlotte Tilbury products, plus Victoria Beckham Beauty is currently offering a generous 20 per cent off sitewide for Black Friday, which is a rare saving.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday beauty deals up for grabs right now. Stay tuned, as I’ll be keeping on top of new discounts all the way through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

The best Black Friday beauty deals 2025